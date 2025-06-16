Medicine’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Colloidal Silver Catastrophe
I fell for one of the biggest scams to get us on the grid yet.
Jun 16
•
Medicine Girl
122
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
Colloidal Silver Catastrophe
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
119
Financial Freedom
You are programmed to be poor, here is the blueprint to counteract that...
Jun 13
•
Medicine Girl
71
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
Financial Freedom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
1:23:46
The Copper Con
How a Toxic Metal Became a the Darling of Alternative Cult
Jun 12
•
Medicine Girl
121
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
The Copper Con
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
124
The Occult of Homeopathy
Pharmakeia Unmasked: The Grimoires Occult Roots of Homeopathy
Jun 8
•
Medicine Girl
67
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
The Occult of Homeopathy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
85
Like Treats Lie: Homeopathy's Poison Logic
What Malaria, Mosquitoes, and Tom Cowan Reveal About Symptom Logic
Jun 6
•
Medicine Girl
59
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
Like Treats Lie: Homeopathy's Poison Logic
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
69
Homeopathetic Promises
The Expensive Sugar Pill Swindle and the False Premise
Jun 2
•
Medicine Girl
66
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
Homeopathetic Promises
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
123
May 2025
The ZeoLie-'A Melt your Bones Mineral'
Forget Vodka and Red Bull. This combination will not only make your ears ring, but the 'bone'us? A nice soft pliable skeleton.
May 29
•
Medicine Girl
100
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
The ZeoLie-'A Melt your Bones Mineral'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
58
The Living Dead
Has science actually created fetal cells that live forever, activating the v-shots, saving lives and flavoring our fruit roll ups and electrolyte…
May 22
•
Medicine Girl
83
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
The Living Dead
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
The Abortion "Right"tual
The FDA classified pregnancy as a life threatening illness and more fun facts about abortion's asset class...You may want to rethink which side your on…
May 7
•
Medicine Girl
49
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
The Abortion "Right"tual
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
April 2025
The Baby Harvest
Welcome to the Red Market, a secret billion-dollar trade in fetal tissue, pregnancy, birth and afterbirth.
Apr 29
•
Medicine Girl
74
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
The Baby Harvest
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
35
Nefarious Nicotine
The latest wonder drug fad for those that fall for the latest wonder drug fad
Apr 21
•
Medicine Girl
111
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
Nefarious Nicotine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
March 2025
The Death of Black Mold
The dreaded black plague of our favorite oldy black moldy living in a hypochondriacs paradise.
Mar 16
•
Medicine Girl
102
Share this post
Medicine’s Substack
The Death of Black Mold
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
35
© 2025 Medicine Girl
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts