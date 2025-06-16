Medicine’s Substack

Colloidal Silver Catastrophe
I fell for one of the biggest scams to get us on the grid yet.
  
Medicine Girl
Financial Freedom
You are programmed to be poor, here is the blueprint to counteract that...
  
Medicine Girl
The Copper Con
How a Toxic Metal Became a the Darling of Alternative Cult
  
Medicine Girl
The Occult of Homeopathy
Pharmakeia Unmasked: The Grimoires Occult Roots of Homeopathy
  
Medicine Girl
Like Treats Lie: Homeopathy's Poison Logic
What Malaria, Mosquitoes, and Tom Cowan Reveal About Symptom Logic
  
Medicine Girl
Homeopathetic Promises
The Expensive Sugar Pill Swindle and the False Premise
  
Medicine Girl
The ZeoLie-'A Melt your Bones Mineral'
Forget Vodka and Red Bull. This combination will not only make your ears ring, but the 'bone'us? A nice soft pliable skeleton.
  
Medicine Girl
The Living Dead
Has science actually created fetal cells that live forever, activating the v-shots, saving lives and flavoring our fruit roll ups and electrolyte…
  
Medicine Girl
The Abortion "Right"tual
The FDA classified pregnancy as a life threatening illness and more fun facts about abortion's asset class...You may want to rethink which side your on…
  
Medicine Girl
