Have you ever wondered when the first abortion occurred and how even the idea began? This is something it would be wise to educate yourself on so that you have an well balanced and better informed understand of an issue that far surpasses a woman’s right to chose. Again, it has nothing to do with women’s rights or a choice. What we are discussing is after the flash of light and fertilization has occurred, there is another person that now subject to rights and protection under the country to which he or she will be born. So to truly understand and support the termination of a pregnancy we should at least understand the origins, history and what exactly is entailed. We are told it is just a blobby clump of cells and that a fetus feels no pain. They even said a baby felt no pain up until the first year, so they could perform other acts that go right along with the dark arts and satanic rituals. But don’t take my word for it, please read for yourself and make your own decisions. I am offering the facts of what occurs.

MASSIVE TRIGGER WARNING. THIS FOLLOWING VIDEOS GIVE IMAGES AND PERSONAL ACCOUNTS OF HOW AN ABORTION IS PERFORMED, HOW ORGANS ARE HARVESTED AND TISSUE IS PROCURED FOR SALE AND PROFIT USING OUR TAX DOLLARS FOR UNIVERSITY EXPERIMENTATION BY MD ABORTIONISTS.

A Sacred Lie

In Part 1 of this series on the red market, The Baby Harvest, we traced the business trail of fetal tissue and laid the groundwork for understanding the gruesome reality behind the abortion industry's profit motive. But to grasp the full spiritual and ideological darkness beneath the surface, we must go further back—thousands of years—to where we have been told this all began. This is not just about politics, healthcare, or bodily autonomy. This is about ancient blood rituals reborn under the guise of "rights." This is about a spiritual war.

From the blood-drenched altars of Carthage and Canaan to the sterile clinics of modern America, the sacrifice of children has always masqueraded as virtue.

Today, this ritual continues—only now, it hides beneath slogans like:

"My body, my choice."

"Keep your laws off my body"

“Abortion is Healthcare”

“Reproductive Rights”

Ancient Sacrifice: The Original “Healthcare”

The oldest records of child sacrifice are found in Carthage, where the Phoenicians worshipped Baal Hammon and Tanit. In these state-sanctioned rituals, babies were burned alive and their remains buried in urns. Archaeologists have found thousands of such urns in cemeteries known as Tophets. The rationale? Prosperity, protection, good fortune. Children were offered as payment to the gods for rain, military victories, or favor in the afterlife.

But Carthage was far from alone. The Aztecs conducted mass sacrifices, including children, to please gods like Tlaloc. The Incas buried living children in mountaintop rituals known as capacocha. The Canaanites, the Moabites, and even some early Greeks and Romans engaged in or documented sacrificial practices.

These acts weren’t just superstitious brutality. They were systemic. Ritualistic. Public. Justified. And they always served one function: to centralize power through blood.

Carthage (circa 800 BC – 146 BC): Excavations at the Tophet of Carthage have uncovered urns containing the charred remains of thousands of infants. The Phoenician people sacrificed childre n to the gods Baal and Tanit in exchange for prosperity or protection.

Canaan: The Bible and archaeological evidence confirm that Canaanites practiced infant sacrifice. Leviticus 18:21 and Deuteronomy 12:31 condemn these rites, where children were "passed through the fire to Molech."

Aztecs (14th–16th centuries): In Mesoamerica, children were sacrificed to appease Tlaloc, the god of rain. The Codex Magliabechiano describes these rituals in graphic detail.

Druidic Celts: Roman historians documented the sacrifice of children by druids in Europe, often burned in giant effigies known as “wicker men.”

These sacrifices weren’t simply acts of cruelty—they were transactions. They were believed to curry favor with deities, avert disaster, or secure fertility. In many cases, sacrificing one’s own child was seen as the ultimate religious devotion.

"They sacrifice children to demons... and the land was desecrated by blood."

— Psalm 106:37–3

The First Abortions — When Termination Became Technique

The first recorded abortions are traced to ancient Egypt (1550 BC) in the Ebers Papyrus, which listed herbal and mechanical methods to induce miscarriage. The Greeks and Romans also practiced abortion:

Soranus of Ephesus , a 2nd-century Roman physician, described surgical and herbal techniques to terminate pregnancy.

Aristotle wrote that abortion should be used before the fetus had sensation and life.

In many ancient cultures, abortion existed in tandem with infanticide. While abortion was often seen as a pragmatic tool, infanticide was ritualistic. One was a procedure; the other was a sacrifice.

Why the practice of abortion begins simultaneously with birth control begs more questions than answers.

The Satanic Church and Abortion as Ritual

Most, if not all of the satanic churches have websites and a page devoted to abortion and how the ritual is to be performed when either having a medical or mechanical abortion.

The modern Church of Satan (founded by Anton LaVey in 1966) and The Satanic Temple (founded in 2013 by Lucien Greaves and Malcolm Jarry) do not merely support abortion—they have turned it into a religious rite.

According to The Satanic Temple (TST):

"The Satanic Abortion Ritual is a destruction ritual that serves as a protective rite... It is designed to alleviate stress and empower the patient to be guided by the Third and Fifth Tenets when pursuing their decision."

TST's Third and Fifth Tenets:

"One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone."

"Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs."

The Ritual Procedure (Summarized):

Prior to taking abortion pills or undergoing surgery, the woman reads the tenets aloud while focusing on her reflection.

During and after the procedure, she reaffirms her personhood with the phrase: "By my body, my blood, by my will, it is done."

This ritual is meant to not only affirm the act of abortion but to spiritually protect the woman from guilt or condemnation. According to their doctrine, abortion is a sacred destruction rite that asserts sovereignty over the body.

"Your ability to choose to terminate a pregnancy is consistent with the ideals of liberty and freedom. Be proud of pursuing what you want for your life despite opposition." — The Satanic Temple

The implications are profound: abortion is not just a medical procedure, but a religious expression within satanic ideology.

The History of Birth Control in the U.S.

Click on the photo to get a brief bulleted history of birth control and how you can see it play out with poisoning women with pharmaceuticals, getting caught and taking it off the market, for the past 150 years including the past few weeks. What will it take to understand the pharmaceutical industry has one job; Slowly poison you so they can make more money. Side Note: Vitamins and supplements were invented by the pharmaceutical industry.

My Body, My Choice — BUT! For Only One of the Two Bodies

The phrase "my body, my choice" has become the rallying screech of the abortion movement. But it relies on a dangerous lie: that the growing baby inside the uterus is not a separate being. The problem lies in the other body has not been given the choice. As mentioned, not many people living their life wish they had been an abortion. What we can directly observe, taking out the politics:

A heartbeat is detectable by 6 weeks .

Brain waves are recorded by week 7 .

By week 10, the fetus can feel touch, respond to stimuli and begin voluntary movement.

The fetus and placenta is not part of the woman’s body; it is a atomically distinct human organism, with different fingerprint, sometimes a different blood type and even sex. To claim sole ownership over another being's life is not liberation—it is domination. Which takes us back to what we discussed earlier. They sacrificed babies and children, as they were seen and viewed as property of which the parents were to do with what they will. Most people today would admonish the idea of a child sacrifice, but really is there actually a difference?

Ironically, the same political class that unabashedly advocates for unrestricted abortion also champions “justice” and “inclusion.” But who advocates for the most vulnerable? The unborn have no lobbyists, no voting power, and no voice—unless we speak for them. And the stark reality, the growing baby must be included in the my body my choice, and we have to wait until they are 18 to be able to make an informed choice. Unless I guess you are talking about cutting their genitals off and giving them carcinogenic puberty blockers, then apparently you can be 8 years old and make an informed choice about permanently disfiguring you body and maybe send your parents to jail for trying to stop you in the process. See the Uganda photo for ties to this modern day form of human sacrifice.

The Procedures — What Abortion Really Entails

There are multiple types of abortion procedures, depending on the stage of pregnancy. I will go into each one and include a few side notes, starting with the Clinton clan. Note: Chelsea and Hilary are dressed in Purple:

Medical Abortion (up to 10 weeks): Involves two pills: Mifepristone (to block progesterone) and Misoprostol (to induce contractions). The embryo is expelled, often painfully.

The Clinton Administration & Population Council: Fast-Tracking Abortion at Any Cost

January 22, 1993 — First Two days in office:

President Bill Clinton signs an executive memo instructing the FDA to "promote the testing, licensing, and manufacturing of RU-486 in the United States."

The Population Council (Rockefeller-funded) steps in: Acquires U.S. patent rights from French company Roussel Uclaf Appointed themselves as the “sponsor” for FDA approval Created a shadow company—Danco Laboratories , anonymously incorporated in the Cayman Islands , to distribute the drug

FDA grants “fast track” status under Subpart H, which: Is meant for serious or life-threatening illnesses Allows post-marketing studies instead of full clinical trials Was exploited to minimize scrutiny and rush mifepristone to market

Who profited? Population Council controlled patent and licensing rights Clinton admin delivered on campaign promises to Planned Parenthood and NARAL Global abortion access expanded under U.S. influence, with no pharmaceutical liability. The Playbook on Repeat. The video below gives you the details on a ‘medical abortion”



Dilation and Evacuation (14–24 weeks): The cervix is dilated and the fetus is dismembered using forceps.

Induction Abortion (after 24 weeks): Labor is induced after injecting Digoxin to stop the fetal heartbeat. The stillborn child is delivered whole. Tissue is often collected, preserved, and transported — not discarded. In many cases, it becomes part of the fetal tissue economy. You won’t see that part on the clinic brochure.

These are not gentle procedures suctioning a fuzzy clump of cells. They are vivisections performed on a living being, causing intense psychological trauma. We attempt to sanitize these procedures with euphemisms, slogans and movements placing the focus on a woman’s rights. This has nothing to do with a woman or her rights. We are talking about the sovereign being that was conceived, a flash of light occurs to express the magnitude of that moment. And without any intervening on our parts, this is you in the early stages. You will look completely different when you are 85 as well, but still you.

So lets establish, the government does not do things for our safety, benefit, or betterment. And as we can see, the government doesn’t even bother to show up when clinics are caught “illegally” and red handed selling fetal tissue for profit. Not only do they not care, they encourage it and get the public to rally alongside by placing the red herring on a woman’s rights, not on the act itself. Kind of like reading in ancient texts about child sacrifices and wondering how a parent could ever allow their child to be taken as a sacrifice. And yet here we are…

Of course the Pro “Choice” is for only one of the bodies. Even conjoined twins get two choices (which one of the Planned Parenthood doctors was discussing how they have a jar of conjoined twins under glass and she wished she had used more opaque fluid so everyone could get a better look. In instances of rape related pregnancy, which according to the NIH occurs in about 5% of cases, we have to again be cautious of the rights of the newly formed.

Since I was one and adopted, I am eternally grateful for my life and my experiences. I met my birth mother when I was 30 and heard her heartfelt story. Her pain and trauma occurred in how she was treated in the hospital, the atrocities and violence the nurses committed against her and me the newborn, and they way she was treated after I was born. I will write about that story someday as I expose the horrific way women are treated in a hospital birth, but for now, the issues are not as nuanced and grey as we may think. If you want a small taste of the story read the Trilogy: Coyote Medicine books by Lewis E. Mehl-Madrona, where he gives an OBGyn’s account of the horrors committed on pregnant women and babies in hospitals, or watch my podcasts with Kristin Nagel and Billy Harrigan.

It is a very tall order to callously say someone should live or die based on one sided studies, the industry created “genetic” tests, political agendas and passionate opinions. I now help thousands of people wake up to their potential by removing prescriptions, vitamins, supplements and Frankenfoods, aka toxins and poisons from their life. I feel I have contributed to this realm we share in a positive way, not as a clump of tissue sold to the highest bidder.

Eugenics, Bill Gates Sr., and the Population Control Agenda

Few people know that Bill Gates Sr. served as head of Planned Parenthood, an organization founded by Margaret Sanger, an avowed eugenicist. Sanger’s writings frequently targeted poor and minority populations:

"We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population." — Margaret Sanger Founder of Planned Parenthood (Letter to Dr. Clarence Gamble, 1939)

Planned Parenthood strategically placed abortion clinics in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. This was not incidental—it was demographic engineering. Today, Black women make up 12.6% of the female population, but account for almost 40% of all abortions in the U.S. Over their lifetimes, black women average 1.6 more pregnancies than White women but are 5 times more likely to have a pregnancy that ends in abortion. This is a targeted populations to supply the industry, not to wipe out their population as we have been led to believe. The fastest growing populations in the world are now African countries, set to triple in the next 10 years.

Bill Gates, a chip off the old block has publicly supported “reproductive health” as a method of population control. And his track record of or outright killing babies in India and Africa is Legendary. In a 2010 TED Talk, he said:

*"If we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower [the population] by perhaps 10-15%." Clip starts at 4:30

This ideology is not about women’s rights—it’s about global control. Abortion is a tool of selective marketing geared to increasing supply for the medical demand masked as reproductive rights and women’s empowerment.

The Baby Parts Market and Planned Parenthood Under Oath

We now know what the gestational stages are, how well formed the fetus is and what is entailed with the governments involvement and fun eugenists like Billy Gates Sr and Jr. and all of the antics and high jinx they come up with to rid the world of the “undesirables”. But what exactly is entailed in the fetal trade market. How do they get fetal tissue and how does this market get started? You can’t buy the tissue on ebay (yet, but the way things are going, I wouldn’t be that surprised). It is an underground community filled with half drunk ladies who lunch and want to be paid for the intact body parts they are so proud of procuring. Being in the healthcare industry and being as prepared as I am for blood and gore, this shook me to my core. Again, TRIGGER WARNING, WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK. EVEN WHAT THESE WOMEN SAY WILL HAUNT YOU TO YOUR GRAVE. As I said, all of the women you see in the undercover videos have not been prosecuted or even have lost their license, they are either still working as MD’s or have retired with full valor.

You read that correctly. We fund this red market with our tax dollars. What a great business plan if you side with the evil overlords.

"We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver…so I’m not gonna crush that part."

The public fallout was swift:

Congress launched multiple investigations into fetal tissue trafficking.

Planned Parenthood was referred for criminal prosecution by the House Select Panel.

But instead of Planned Parenthood receiving even so much as a fine, the whistleblower was prosecuted and attempts to silence him unprecedented.

The government wants to keep the abortion industry alive and well

All of the Planned Parenthood MD’s are still in practice and trading in fetal tissue. Now probably a little more careful about who they guzzle wine around while laughing about tearing off a leg or two to avoid a PBA-partial birth abortion which has stricter rules and regulations.

They simply work around the law, not only getting off scott free, funded by our tax dollars, but winning a 2.2 million lawsuit. Meaning, you work at a job, pay taxes, the energy you spent working is transferred into funding this abhorrent practice. Click on the photo to read more about the case.

Instead of investigating Planned Parenthood, Kamala Harris, then Attorney General of California, ordered a raid on Daleiden’s home. His laptops, hard drives, and recordings were seized. He was charged with 15 felony counts related to recording conversations—charges that legal experts widely condemned as unconstitutional.

*"The California DOJ colluded with Planned Parenthood to silence journalists."

The abortion industry had been caught red-handed, yet the whistleblower was punished. Again, I don’t think people are aware of the nuts and bolts of the fetal trade industry. I don’t think they would stand for it if this was occurring to a baby seal or stray dog, but for some reason, human life doesn’t get the same veracity as PETA freeing lobsters in a fish tank. Listen at your own discretion, the videos are graphic and the Planned Parenthood’s MD’s performing these abortions and callously talking about the body part transactions sound like absolute monsters.

Repackaged and Rebranded Sacrifice

Everything about modern abortion mimics ancient rituals — but rebranded. Sanitizing the sacrifice for a more palatable sell to the unsuspecting public. Black Lives Matter sounds like a great slogan to get behind, We Trust the Science sounds like good practice, Critical Race Theory, Diversity Equity and Inclusion and on and on and on. Sure it sounds good on paper, because it is supposed to. That is how propaganda works. But when we dissect the truth and see how it plays out in reality, the nightmare surfaces and we can see the destruction play out in front of our eyes. Pallets of bricks set up for protestors, crisis actors and paid protestors. The ruling class plays the public like a fiddle for their own power grab and financial gain. Never for ours.

The altar became a sterile exam table.

The priest became a doctor.

The temple became a clinic.

The “gods” became corporations and ideologies.

But the outcome is the same: life is ended for promise of convenience, control, or prosperity. And the women? Told it’s their liberation.

In reality, the system harvests from them: their emotions, their trust, their wombs, their children.

Abortion today is not merely a medical service—it is the sanitized continuation of ancient sacrifice. The altar is now a clinic. The priestess is a doctor. The invocation is "choice." Remember, if DNA, mRNA are a hoax, and the evidence more than points in that direction, then how many abortions were performed on perfectly healthy babies deemed genetically flawed or told were doomed to genetically inherited diseases that will turn out to be just another way the lie to us? Where in the development of humankind did we decide that we can take another human life, no matter the circumstances. We don’t euthanize the homeless or drug addicted, we try to help them. Well actually we don’t try to help them anymore, we just give them money to perpetuate the problem and move them to different cities. But you get the point.

Planned Parenthood, Pro Choice Zealots and its green haired defenders scream this is progress. But progress doesn’t come from rituals that require death. It comes from protecting life. They say if you are against abortion don’t have one. That is like saying if you are against killing useless eaters, don’t kill them yourself. When you use logic, there really is no longer an argument.

"The elderly are useless eaters." - from the book 'The Final Days'-"

- Henry Kissinger

The modern abortion movement borrows its language from human rights, but its roots are steeped in black magic, racial targeting, and outright death profiteering. One of the most racist white men started Black Lives Matter, not to eradicate racists acts, but to promote them, causing more division and tension. As we’ve seen—from Carthage to Kamala Harris, from Molech to the Church of Satan—this is not just a legal or political issue. This is a war for the heart of humanity. And in this war, neutrality is not an option.

The truest measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.

Modern Abortion Procedures: A Clinical Disguise for Vivisection.

If you don’t know what vivisection is, read Agent131711 and the origins of the medical industrial complex. Tony Fauci is one that brought in into light with his nightmare puppy experiments. If you have a tender heart, there are massive trigger warnings. But if you side with Pro Choice and are abhorred by Fauci’s practice of vivisection, but not a partial birth abortion, I would say your are under the spells of black magic. It seems pretty black and white to me. We don’t make decision on whether or not someone deserves to live. We don’t kill the elderly if there life seems worthless to the callous observer, we don’t euthanize people with cerebral palsy, down syndrome or deformities. Why do you think this has anything to do with a woman’s rights. She doesn’t have a right to commit murder anymore that a man has. Would it be legal for the father to perform the abortion against the mothers will because its his sperm and he doesn’t want to be financially inconvenienced?

To Be Continued in Part 3: The Baby Market

After all of this billion dollar campaigns, lobbyists and movements, we will expose the shocking industry and how fetal tissue is trafficked for vaccines, and biotech development and some SHOCKING sources you and your family many be unwittingly consuming everyday— and why it matters more than ever.

Sources: U.S. federal policy​grants.nih.gov​grants.nih.gov, scientific reviews​pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov​pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov​pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, and policy analyses​guttmacher.org​guttmacher.org​politico.com​theguardian.com.