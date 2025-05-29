1× 0:00 -31:44

What Is Zeolite and Why Was It Never Meant for the Human Body?

First and foremost, I want to thank

for his support, friendship, truth telling and finally for his help with this article. He shared with me some of the research into this diabolical mineral and its origins.

I have a friend — smart, skeptical, well-read — who started drinking Olipop every day. She knew better. But after long shifts and chaotic days, the “Vintage Cola” was her reward. She said it gave her a little lift, a hit of energy, a bit of mood magic. It felt like a treat. She told herself it was “gut healthy” — low sugar, full of prebiotics — the usual wellness bait.

A few weeks into this habit, she called me in a panic. Her ears were ringing. She couldn’t sleep. Her thoughts were scrambled. And then it got worse. She described something chilling — a quiet voice in her head, narrating her actions in third person. It wasn’t just inner dialogue. It sounded external, like someone else was talking about her. She said it was like that movie “Stranger Than Fiction,” where Will Ferrell is stalked by a narrator predicting his death. She joked about it. But she wasn’t laughing.

We tried to trace the source. No new meds, relatively the same diet, no recent shocks or trauma, no change in schedule or work— except the soda. It was the only thing that had shifted. And by this point, she was sheepishly admitted she goes to the grocery store everyday to buy one, sometimes twice in a day. “Why don’t you just buy a case instead of going to the store when I know you hate shopping?” I asked. “Because I don’t think I could drink just one,” she said. That’s when I knew something was very wrong.

Just a brief glance at a market analysis. Olipop, a prebiotics-based sparkling beverage, has experienced significant growth as its positioned as a healthy alternative to traditional sodas, focusing on gut health benefits and attracting a large customer base.

Market Growth: Olipop has demonstrated strong revenue growth, exceeding $400 million in sales in 2024, marking a doubling of the previous year's revenue.

Valuation: The company's valuation has soared, reaching $1.85 billion, reflecting its market dominance and current growth potential.

How could one “healthy soda” create this kind of profit and neurochemical mess?

Time to dig.

The Hidden Dangers in a Can

Let’s start with the basics.

The Environmental Research Center (ERC) has filed multiple Notices of Violation under California's Proposition 65 against Olipop Inc., alleging that several of their products, including the Vintage Cola flavor, contain lead and mercury at levels that require consumer warnings.

Proposition 65 mandates that businesses provide warnings about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. Facebook+6Environmental Research Center+6Instagram+6

Lead. Mercury. In a soda. No kidding. No warning.

And here’s the kicker: it’s not a one-off contamination. It’s in ALL the ingredients.

Cassava Root Syrup : Cassava plants can absorb heavy metals from contaminated. Most of the cassava root sold for market is grown in Nigeria. S oil in Nigeria can contain heavy metals , and these metals can be absorbed by cassava, a staple food crop. Studies have found that some of the heavy metals commonly found in cassava and soils near mining sites, quarries, and oil spills in Nigeria include lead (Pb), cadmium (Cd), nickel (Ni), chromium (Cr), zinc (Zn), and copper (Cu).

Botanical Ingredients : Herbs and roots like kudzu, marshmallow root, and calendula can accumulate heavy metals depending on their growing conditions.

Natural Flavors and Colorings: Some natural additives may contain trace amounts of heavy metals, depending on their source and processing methods. soils, especially in regions with high environmental pollution.

Stevia:Processing often involves chemical solvents like:

Acetone, Methanol, Ethanol, Isopropyl alcohol, Bleaching agents

Heavy metals – if stevia is grown in polluted soil (especially in China or India), it can accumulate: Lead Cadmium Arsenic Mercury



And what about the can? You’re drinking from aluminum. It’s either lined with plastic (which always contains BPA in some form — there’s no such thing as safe plastic), or the lining has degraded from heat or time, leaching aluminum straight into the liquid. Transporting or storing cans in a hot truck, warehouse, or grocery backroom? You’ve just marinated your soda in a low-dose neurotoxin. Check out the video below to see what you can looks like on the inside. I see so many people in the so called “health and freedom” communities swilling back seltzers in aluminum cans without thinking twice. Start watching at 2:22

You can look inside a used soda can yourself — corrosion, black specks, eroded lining. Yet the so-called health and freedom communities are downing sparkling waters in aluminum cans like it’s sacred nectar.

And no one is questioning it.

What Does Olipop Have to Do with Zeolite?

Here’s where it all connects.

It is hard to convince people to get rid of heavy metals if that don’t have heavy metals, Or at least the idea that they are exposed to the on a daily basis or the symptoms of heavy metal toxicity. It is also unlikely your body will hold on to metals unless exposed daily to build up symptoms. So you have to really pump the public with metals from all avenues to get a build up to sell your heavy metal detox solutions. Sodas are just the beginning. Most salt’s, especially the higher end brands contain dangerous levels of lead. We are exposed to heavy metals everywhere.But is that really the problem. Or is it simple a hazard of modern living that we need to be aware of way’s to avoid, like lead in our salt and mercury in our pops, but the rest, our bodies can handle. And are in fact designed to, provided we STOP KILLING PARASITES that take out our heavy metals.

Once again, the idea that heavy metals are a huge problem is borrowed from the allopathic models scare tactics. If you want to sell a heavy metal detox product, first you have to create a population filled with metals. And make sure people believe they are everywhere and around every corner, even raining from the skies, completely unavoidable.

Heavy metals exposure occurs through a wide range of sources, many of which are embedded in everyday life. Industrial pollution — factories, mining chemtrails, operations, and smelting release lead, mercury, cadmium, arsenic, and other metals into the air, soil, and water. Agriculture adds to the load through pesticides, herbicides, and phosphate fertilizers, which often contain cadmium and arsenic. Car exhaust, brake dust, and tire wear release antimony and lead particles into the air. Seafood, especially large fish like tuna and swordfish, is a known source of mercury, while drinking water can be contaminated with lead from aging pipes or copper (yes you can easily get toxic levels of copper, sorry cultivate elevate dude is wrong) from corroded plumbing systems. Household items like aluminum cookware, non-stick pans, cosmetics, deodorants, and even children's toys (especially imported plastic goods) may contain trace metals like aluminum, nickel, or chromium. Dental amalgams leak mercury vapor, while vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs have historically contained aluminum and thimerosal. Vaping and cigarette smoke is another concentrated source of cadmium and arsenic.

Finally, “natural” health products — including certain supplements, herbs, and so-called detox aids like upscale salt, bentonite clay or zeolite — can themselves be laced with toxic metals depending on their sourcing, mining, and processing.

The Fear Script of Functional Medicine: Heavy Metal Hysteria

Everyone in these examples is already being exposed to heavy metals on a daily basis — from their food, water, supplements, cosmetics, and environment. But the real danger doesn’t stop there. The functional medicine crowd has turned this reality into a full-blown panic script. These lines are parroted by detox coaches, wellness influencers, and high-ticket lab companies trying to sell you $300 panels and a hair test (which, by the way, measures shampoo, gels and hair dye more than internal toxicity).

Their message? That you’re already poisoned and the only way out is their program — complete with binders, green powders, bone melters metal chelators, and, of course, a heavy metal removing solution killing parasite cleanse to make everything worse. You’ll hear scare stories like:

Brain Damage : “Metals cross the blood-brain barrier and cause Alzheimer’s, dementia, brain fog.”

Sourced from: Mercola, IFM, and cherry-picked animal studies.

Blood Poisoning : “Arsenic and lead impair oxygen delivery.”

Used to explain chronic fatigue and anemia — often without lab proof.

Bone Decay : “Aluminum mimics calcium and makes bones brittle.”

Promotes sales of calcium supplements and zeolite binders.

Heart Breakdown : “Mineral imbalance leads to heart arrhythmia.”

Followed by $600/month supplement protocols.

Fertility Collapse : “Heavy metals = infertility and birth defects.”

Marketed toward detox-before-conception programs.

Behavioral Disorders : “Heavy metals cause ADHD, aggression, depression, school shootings, gender confusion and turn you into a WiFi antena”

Often cited to sell supplements for children.

Bioaccumulation Forever: “Metals never leave without constant detox.”

This lie keeps customers buying for life.

These claims aren’t all false — they’re just highly exaggerated for profit. Fragments of truth inflated into biochemical horror stories. To add a little levity, even when hat makers were dipping their bare hands into vats of mercury day after day, breathing in fumes, the poisoning didn’t happen overnight. In the 18th and 19th centuries, hatmakers used mercury nitrate to felt animal fur — a process that exposed them to the toxic metal through skin contact and fumes. And yet, it often took years before the symptoms appeared. Slowly, as the damage accumulated: trembling hands, erratic behavior, memory loss, mood swings, and eventually full-blown neurological breakdowns. They called it “mad hatter disease.” But it wasn’t madness. It was the cost of chronic, long term, exposure to a poison.

The heavy metal hysteria, that’s the hook. And the bait — for many influencers and supplement grifters — is Zeolite.

The symptoms my friend experienced? Right in line with metal poisoning. Head pressure. Auditory distortions. Cognitive static. She told another friend, who instantly said, “You should take Zeolite spray — it pulls metals from your brain.”

Just like that. No research. No understanding. Just blind trust in someone who looked confident on a screen and dropped an affiliate link.

I asked her, “Do you even know what Zeolite is?” She admitted she didn’t. But now she wanted to know.

So let’s pull back the curtain and research the reality of

What Exactly Is Zeolite?

Volcanic Dirt, Cat Litter, and the Industrial Con Game

We have all been bombarded on “Truth Channels” with the testimonials and we have all seen the claims.

“Volcanic magic.”

“A gift from the earth.”

“A powerful natural detox mineral.”

But let’s drop the wellness marketing for one second and ask a basic question: What is zeolite — and why is it being sold as medicine?

No one promoting this stuff can actually explain how it works beyond what their MLM sheets told them. If they could, they wouldn’t touch it. Because here’s the truth:

Zeolite is a crystalline aluminosilicate — a mineral formed when volcanic ash reacts with seawater. It many harden into porous rock — not much different from what’s mined and bagged for use in cat litter, radioactive waste cleanup, chemical spill response, and water filtration.

Somehow, that same substance is now being bottled, powdered, liquified, and sold in dropper bottles for kids — as a “gut health” product. As if nuclear waste absorbent suddenly became a toddler tonic.

Let’s break it down.

Zeolite Is Not a Supplement. It’s a Sorbent.

Zeolite’s entire function is to bind. It traps particles — especially positively charged ones like heavy metals, or so they tell us. I have been getting more and more into Pete and Peters hypothesis on water and air and the periodic table tales, but for the purposes of this article, we will agree with the basics of chemistry the government schools tell us. That’s why it’s used in water softeners. It’s why it’s spread in rivers after chemical spills. It’s why they allegedly used it in Chernobyl and Fukushima.

So why are people swallowing it?

If it binds indiscriminately — what else is it taking with it?

Because zeolite doesn't only bind mercury or lead. It pulls anything with a positive charge, including calcium, magnesium, potassium, and zinc — the core minerals that make up your bones, nerve signals, and immune defenses.

In other words, when you ingest zeolite, you’re running an internal water softener through your bloodstream.

And here’s the mic drop on zeolite: once it binds, it doesn’t unbind. There is no heat seeking metal magnet in zeolite. It doesn’t “know” to grab toxins and leave your bones and joints or nutrients behind. It’s a blindfolded janitor with a vacuum in your body, sucking up anything it touches.

PubChem and the Dirty Chemistry

Still think it’s natural?

Still feel safe?

According to PubChem, zeolites are made up of compounds like dioxosilane and oxo(oxoalumanyloxy)alumane — toxic-sounding industrial terms that don’t belong anywhere near your digestive tract.

It gets worse.

Scientific research from ScienceDirect shows that “green synthesis” of zeolite — a term wellness influencers love to throw around — now includes industrial byproducts like:

Paper mill sludge The by products are so toxic in paper mill production that they have to pay a lot of money to the government to dispose of it as it destroys aquatic life. Which is why the hire doctors and scientist to figure out how to sell it back to the public as a health tonic. DMSO is another brainchild of the industry.

Lithium slag (yes, the same lithium used in batteries)

These aren’t fantasy ingredients. These are the actual toxic byproducts of industrial pollution — being “recycled” into your $60 detox spray so they won’t have to pay to dump it and face future fines and repercussions for destroying aquatic ecosystems and wildlife.

So not only are you ingesting a binding agent that strips your body of nutrients — you may also be swallowing traces of battery waste.

The “Natural” Fallacy — Just Because It’s From the Earth Doesn’t Mean It Belongs in Your Body

You know what else is natural?

Arsenic. Uranium. Asbestos. Lead.

“Natural” means it came from the earth — not that it’s safe to consume. And no wild human would ever come across a pile of arsenic and start ingesting every day with their morning forage or stir up asbestos dust and breath it in 8 hours a day for the next 10 years. So throw that logical fallacy away. This is a symptom of modern and unnatural living.

The zeolite found in most supplements is a type called clinoptilolite, mined from ancient volcanic deposits, then crushed into powder, often without purification or FDA-level regulation. Companies like Zeocem sell this for industrial and agricultural use.

In their own words, Zeocem describes its clinoptilolite as a "natural absorbent" — used in cement, animal feed, and wastewater treatment. At no point do they suggest it belongs inside a human body. And yet, people are putting it in smoothies and spraying it under their babies tongue.

"Zeolite Ruined My Life" — And the Amazon Horror Stories

If you want to see what happens when you start ingesting rock dust for “health,” don’t listen to me — listen to the people who tried it.

This Bitchute video titled “ZEOLITE RUINED MY LIFE” details dozens of shocking personal accounts of neurological symptoms, tremors, and a complete health collapse after taking zeolite. And they are not alone.

Amazon reviews for kid-focused zeolite sprays contain stories of vomiting, rashes, and extreme fatigue — in children. And yet it’s still sold with bright labels and happy fruit flavors.

Let that sink in: Zeolite is being marketed to kids.

Industrial waste. Sold for “detox.” To children.

From Gut to Grave

What Zeolite Actually Does Inside Your Body

It doesn’t even cross the blood brain barrier to get at the alleged heavy metals just hanging out in your grey matter, so it’s perceived usefulness just got another strike.

The Water Softener Analogy You Were Never Supposed to Hear

Zeolite is used in industrial applications for water softeners because of its unique ability to exchange ions. It trades sodium ions for calcium and magnesium — pulling them out of hard water.

Now imagine that same process happening inside your body.

You ingest zeolite.

It encounters your magnesium, calcium, zinc, and potassium — all positively charged minerals.

It grabs them. No questions asked.

Your body, left depleted, pulls from its own reserves — often your bones, muscles, and nerves — to compensate.

That’s not a detox. That’s internal depletion. And the longer it goes on, the more damage is done. The article below is from a response to a newspaper article questioning the safety of using zeolite as a water softener in hospitals and hotels. The author goes on to say he knows its safe because they use it in a hospital, and they would never use anything in a hospital that wan’t safe. Especially since the 3rd leading cause of death is medical error, the first leading cause of death then would be following medical advice. But I digress. Back to Zeolite.

What That Damage Looks Like

Real symptoms — not “detox reactions” — begin to show up:

Magnesium loss : Anxiety, arrhythmia, cramps

Calcium loss : Bone thinning, brittle teeth, nerve issues

Zinc loss: Poor immunity, skin issues, hormone crashes

The functional medicine world likes to reframe these red flags as “Herxheimer reactions” — signs that your body is "healing." But if that healing includes panic attacks, sleeplessness, melted bones and brain fog? You’re not purging. You’re starving — at the cellular level.

Mineral Roulette in a Bottle

Zeolite’s structure is jagged and highly porous. That’s great for trapping waste in a wastewater plant. Not so great for your bloodstream. It is worth mentioning that zeolite also comes fully absorbed with toxins exposed to in transport, from the above mentioned heavy metal possibilities such as tire and road dust, chemtrails, and city pollution. They don’t test it before they sell it.

Especially when it comes in nanoparticle or spray form, zeolite doesn’t stay confined to the gut. It crosses barriers and most nanoparticles can then cross the blood brain barrier, what is it doing there and how does it then leave? It pulls metals from fat stores, then dumps them back into blood circulation if there’s no clean exit path.

That means:

Toxins don't always leave

They relocate — often to the brain, liver, and reproductive tissues

And the cycle of symptom–“solution”–dependency begins

This is how zeolite becomes a closed loop con. You feel worse. You’re told it’s working. You keep taking it. Until your reserves run dry.

Clinoptilolite: Still Not Safe

Yes, even the “pure” kind.

Clinoptilolite is the most commonly used form of zeolite in detox products. But that doesn’t mean it’s safe:

It’s not approved by the FDA for internal human use. And no—I’m not giving the FDA any credibility with that statement. But look a little closer at the psychological play. For those who deeply distrust the FDA—especially the crowd that rallied behind the Frontline “Shill” Doctors—products get the green light because they’re not FDA approved. It’s a sideways counter-op. Like when Fauci said not to take ivermectin, and half the country ran out to hoard it, convinced that if the government hates it, it must be the “good” pharmaceutical.

It can contain aluminum, dioxosilane, and oxoalumanyloxy compounds

Even “purified” forms carry silicate and aluminum risks

Worse? Some so-called “green synthesis” methods use paper sludge and lithium slag to create it. Yes — literal waste products from the paper and battery industries are used to make your "cleanse."

This Isn’t Detox — It’s Industrial Chemistry Masquerading as Health

No replenishment. No nourishment. Just a highly reactive industrial powder with no off switch once it’s inside you.

It doesn’t care if it grabs lead or magnesium or both. Melted bones is not my idea of a solution.

It doesn’t “know” what’s toxic and what’s essential.

And once your minerals are gone, you can’t just put them back.

THE MLM DETOX PIPELINE

How Industrial Waste Became Mommy’s Miracle Mineral

Let’s be honest. No one woke up one day and thought, “I should eat volcanic ash, arsenic, lead or cadnium.”

But after a decade of profitable affiliate links, social media health coaches, and recycled YouTube wellness webinars, zeolite has been reborn — not as industrial waste, but as a detox miracle.

The Sales Funnel of Fear

This didn’t happen by accident. Zeolite didn’t climb out of a volcanic crater and stumble into your bloodstream. It was placed — carefully, strategically, and with profit in mind.

The global zeolite market size was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030

Once the public was properly saturated with fear porn in the heavy metals section — from cassava syrups in “healthy” sodas, to aluminum cans, canned foods, dental fillings, farmed fish, chemcials sprayed in the skies to metals injected in your deltoid and botanicals with no origin traceability — the script was set:

“You’re full of metals”

“Only zeolite can save you.”

“Buy now. Limited supply.”

Astonishingly, you’ll hear the same testimonials repeated like gospel:

“It pulled metals out of my brain!”

”My kid was cured of autism!” “‘They’ don’t want us to have it”

“It’s gentle and natural — from the earth!”

But this isn’t about nature. This is about money. And zeolite’s journey from radioactive waste sponge to miracle supplement is a case study in how fear fuels billion-dollar health pipelines.

Affiliate Detox: The Wellness Gold Rush

Welcome to the MLM Detox Pipeline: a shadow economy of affiliate links, curated testimonials, and “biohacking” influencers who rarely read past a product label.

You know the type:

The mom with 30K Instagram followers pushing “gentle detox for the whole family with her testimony that sings like a baptist revival”

The “functional practitioner” offering zeolite protocols alongside $500 hair mineral tests, profiting on both ends.

The TikTok health coach running adrenal fatigue funnels with heavy metal detox upsells through affiliate links

Behind nearly every zeolite brand is an all seeing eye pyramid. Literally.



It’s multi-level marketing with a wellness halo — and the same anti-establishment crowd that rightfully distrusts Big Pharma has walked blindly into Big Detox.

Synthetic Zeolite: The Engineered Ash You Never Questioned

But here’s what almost no one in these affiliate chains understands:

Most of the zeolite sold today — especially the “pure” stuff promoted online — isn’t even natural.

It’s synthetic.

Manufactured in industrial labs like Clariant using sodium silicate, aluminum salts, and hydrothermal processing at high temperatures and pressures.

The goal? To engineer a crystalline structure with high cation exchange capacity — optimized for commercial use.

That’s right. Your “natural” detox powder may be:

Beta Zeolite (BEA)

Pentasil (MFI)

Mordenite (MOR)

Chabazite (CHA)

These aren’t supplements. They’re synthetic chemicals engineered molecular sieves — made cheap and designed to remove heavy metals from wastewater.

They didn’t build this to nourish humans. They built this to clean lithium slag, remove lead from sludge, and trap radioactive cesium after Chernobyl.

And it works — in tanks. Not in people.

Final Verdict: Detox Culture vs. Real Purification

The Difference Between Getting Clean and Being Sold a Clean Feeling

This entire rabbit hole started with a can of “healthy soda.” A good-for-your-gut pop marketed as a better choice, a smart indulgence. But that one soda carried within it the ingredients of a larger deception — not just cassava syrup and heavy metals, but the seed of a mindset: that we can consume garbage and then purchase the solution.

That’s the infinite trap.

The Functional Medicine detox industry doesn’t want you well. It wants you almost well — just enough to function, just enough to feel the improvement, but never enough to stop needing it.

Zeolite is the perfect example. You’re told it’ll protect you from mystery toxins, unknown spike proteins, and invisible threats. You’re told to keep taking it. You’re told if you feel sick, it’s working. If your hair falls out, it’s just detox. If your bones ache, your heart races, your memory slips — you’re cleansing.

But there’s no finish line. Because it’s not real purification — it’s consumption rebranded as healing.

Purification Is Not a Product

Real purification has no affiliate link.

It happens when you stop INTERFERING (ENTER FEAR ING) and feeding the toxic loop systems. When you stop buying the lie. When you step away from the cycle of create-harm-sell-cure. When you stop killing the garbage man-as parasites cleaning up and removing the metals for you, intact with no downside. Can you wee why the functional med white coats want you to kill parasites? Because they remove the metals and create harmony in a toxic body and you wouldn’t need them or their HIGLY profitable death protocols.

Purification begins when you detox your be-lie-fs.

When you stop asking:

“What can I take to fix this?”

And start asking:

“What poisoned me in the first place?”

“Who profits if I stay broken?”

“Why am I told I can’t live without these products?”

There’s a reason the word “detox” has been hijacked.

Because purification — real purification — is dangerous.

It doesn’t just remove toxins. It reveals them. It names names. It burns illusions.

It makes you impossible to sell to.

The Bottom Line

Zeolite won’t save you.

Not because the idea of cleansing is wrong — but because this isn’t cleansing.

It’s one more trick in a long line of industrial exploitation disguised as wellness.

You don’t need powdered rocks to heal.

You need truth.

You need clarity.

You need to stop letting corporations define your disease and gurus define your symptoms.

You’re a living system with intelligence. Your are powerful and perfectly capable of releasing anything that doesn’t serve your bodies innate homeostasis.

And the only real “detox” worth doing starts with cutting the cord to the lie — and never picking it up again.

The Final Word on Zeolite

Minerals are not meant to be consumed in their raw form. We don’t each chalk and oyster shells, but we do eat the plants that make the minerals and nutrients bioavailable for us.

An inconvenient truth for a the Billion Dollar Functional Medicine Empire selling all sorts of cheap chemicals disguised as the next miracle elixir. Zeolite is not a supplement. It is a repurposed industrial material sold under the guise of wellness. It’s been spun into a miracle mineral by marketers, influencers, and practitioners who parrot secondhand claims without ever asking the most basic question: Do we need to take a supplement?

If you’ve made it this far, you already know the answer.

It doesn’t belong in the body. It doesn’t nourish. It doesn’t heal. And no matter how "natural" the branding, nothing about ingesting powdered aluminum silicates from volcanic ash, paper sludge, or lithium slag is aligned with healing. You can’t poison the body back to health. Period the end.

The sad reality? People — especially women and children — are being chemically injured by products marketed as detoxifiers. And when symptoms emerge, they're told it's a healing crisis, that they are the problem, or that they need even more detox.

This isn’t health. It’s gaslighting.

There’s a war on common sense happening under the umbrella of holistic health. It’s time we start calling it what it is.Stay sharp. Stay sovereign. Stay out of the trap.

The best detox is discernment..

If this article helped clarify the truth…

Your support helps fund my deeper research and independent publishing. So far besides my telegram channel, they only place I am not censored.

