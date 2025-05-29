Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh's avatar
Hugh
May 29

You put a lot of work into this article and made good points I have to say you've got your facts well organized, you've also included some info I wasn't aware of.

An article well worth reading

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Medicine Girl and others
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
May 29

LOTs of important details!

Finally, someone to support my view! I collected an enemy in Frances Leader, a self-proclaimed witch who made the Jesuits responsible for stuff done a hundred years before the order was founded, after I questioned her adherence to zeolite (which she couldn't support, except from pages that were selling the crap) in January, 2023:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-healing-a-myth-altogether

Chances are that heavy metals (along with other toxic substances) accumulate in the body a lot faster than any detox would work. Eating little might do more than nothing...

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/to-eat-or-not-to-eat

Alternative "Medicine" has changed a lot in the last 30 years. Not that it's ever been perfect, but it looks like much of it has also become part of the psyop against the people:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-do-the-fake-cures-accomplish

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture