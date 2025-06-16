1× 0:00 -33:02

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Silver Linings or Toxic Lies?

I’ll start with a confession.

I used to believe in colloidal silver. Not blindly — but enough to invest in the gear, build the machine, and make it myself. It sat in my cabinet like a prepper’s holy grail, waiting for the grid to go down. That fantasy? A psyop in itself — famously seeded by "Papa Smurf," who began taking silver for health. He lived in Bellingham WA where I used to live and I would see him from time to time waiting for a bus. I guess being blue isn’t that lucrative either. Or Stan Jones, a politician, who used it in preparation for the Y2K disaster. Every decade, it seems, we’re fed a fresh doomsday. Stock up. Hide out. Hoard beans, flour, guns, ammo. But look around: no one has ever used those bomb shelters or emergency stores. It’s psychological warfare disguised as preparedness.

Buy Me A Coffee?

Buy Me A Tea?

It all started with an elder I respect. She lives off-grid in Hawaii and brews her own silver. She swore it helped everything — chronic UTIs, respiratory infections, even Stage 1 kidney disease. Back then, I still believed you could get sick from thin air. It never occurred to me to ask the obvious: why was she taking it so often? Why did she STILL have so many recurring issues?

But I took her word for it. I bought the rods. Studied the ratios. Made my first batch like it was liquid divinity — the suppressed miracle “they” didn’t want us to have. Just another classic counter-psyop. And it worked on me. So if you drank colloidal silver, rubbed on dewormer, or sipped your own urine from a wine glass, don’t feel bad. We’ve all been conned by one poison push or another.

And why wouldn’t I trust it? In my former nursing career, I healed wounds that other professionals had written off as lost causes. Patients suffering for years began to recover — not through fancy drugs or biotech, but through constant wound cleansing, wet-to-dry dressings, and one key ingredient: calcium silver alginate felt. Silver and seaweed. That was the magic. Or so I thought. It wasn’t necessarily the silver, but I threw out the previous nurses supplies-toxic wound cleanser like the one below, medihoney-(yes its horrible for wound healing) and other garbage making the wounds worse. The calcium silver alginate definitely helps, but its minimal amount of silver, limited time use and usually doesn’t go systemic.

So yes — silver got a free pass. It worked on gangrene. It helped regenerated dead tissue. It helped people walk again. I never thought to question it.

But there’s a difference between topical wound care and swallowing metal like sacred sacrament. And even though I had it ready in my kit — I never drank it. Something in me refused. Intuition. A knowing. My body’s deeper wisdom. I kept it reserved for emergencies. But if I’m honest, I didn’t trust it. And I should’ve listened to that.

This isn’t an anti-silver tyrade. I’m not here to torch every tool in the natural medicine chest. But I am here to rip the veil off a sacred cow. Because just like copper, vitamins, and zeolite — the deeper I dug, the darker it got.

And in silver’s case, what starts as a shiny cure ends in nanometal buildup, permanent tissue discoloration, organ damage, and — yes — traceability through EMFs, Voice of God technology, and weapons systems most people don’t even know exist.

So stay with me. Because silver might have a place — but it’s not the one you’ve been sold. And if you’ve already taken it, I’ll show you how to undo the damage and rebuild your body’s own defense grid.

Let’s get into it.

Silver Miners and the Legacy of Exposure

Before silver became a wellness supplement or a bandage ingredient, it was mined — deep from the Earth by men who paid for it with their lungs, their skin, and often their lives.

Historical records from silver mining towns — from my ol stompin’ grounds Virginia City Nevada to Peru — paint a grim picture. Chronic respiratory issues, skin discoloration, neurological symptoms, and premature death were common among silver miners. It wasn’t just the dust they inhaled. It was the constant exposure to microscopic silver particles, embedding themselves into tissue and building up in the bloodstream over time. Even the term “argyria” — the infamous bluish-gray skin discoloration — comes from the Greek word argyros, meaning silver. They breathed it. Absorbed it. Lived in it.

And they suffered for it.

A 1975 NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) study found that miners exposed to silver dust over extended periods developed irreversible tissue pigmentation, immune suppression, respiratory problems, and long-term oxidative stress damage.¹

There are even 19th-century medical accounts that describe the miners as “metal-sick,” their bodies riddled with low-grade, chronic symptoms — from headaches and fatigue to strange tingling sensations and insomnia — symptoms that mirror modern reports from those overexposed to silver nanoparticles or colloidal silver supplements today.

This history is forgotten. Instead of heeding the lessons of occupational exposure, the wellness industry engaged in a cleaver rebranding of silver. They distilled the danger into a dropper bottle, called it “immune support,” and sold it to the very people silver once destroyed.

The Silver Hype — Miracle or Marketing?

Colloidal silver has been marketed as a miracle. A natural antibiotic (antibiotics are still anti you, however they are packaged). A germ killer-it’s why the rich had real silver silverware. A God-given mineral pulled from sacred earth to replace big pharma’s chemical trash. That’s how they run the psyop in case you didn’t catch it. And it still works today. If you don’t take the jab, you can stay safe (from what exactly???) with silver, ivermectin and MMS.

Today’s miracle cure is sold in amber bottles with sacred geometry labels. Pushed by almost all the alternative influencers and man bun tattooed survivalists. Recommended by Christian herbalists, New Age healers, homesteading moms, detox clinics, and conspiracy podcasts alike. It’s the one thing they all seem to agree on. And that should’ve been our first clue. It’s even call sovereign silver for those that might have missed it was specifically for the truther freedom fighters. They even have a version for your pets.

Let’s look at how the silver spell works:

You’ve been told that ancient civilizations used it to purify water and prevent disease. (Which is true — but they also bled people with leeches and drank mercury.) A classic Appeal to Tradition logical fallacy.

You’re told it’s safer than antibiotics. That it doesn’t destroy your gut microbiome. That bacteria can’t develop resistance to it. (Also false. Silver does damage healthy tissue, see the video below for actual silver in tissue.)

You’re told it “kills over 650 pathogens” — an oft-repeated claim pulled from a single 1978 study published in a now-defunct alternative journal. It was never replicated, probably because there is not such thing as a pathogen.

And you’re told you can’t overdose. That it’s “natural.” That it “passes right through you.”

That last one? A boldfaced lie.

Silver absolutely bioaccumulates in organs and tissues — especially in the skin, liver, lungs, kidneys, and brain. It embeds itself in your collagen. It crosses the blood-brain barrier. It can permanently stain your skin, and increase your body’s conductivity to frequencies you never consented to absorb.

But marketing doesn’t mention that. It shows you the irresistible testimonials. We as humans can’t resist them, nor telling our comrades how amazing it is, like my hawaiian elder. We convince ourselves we have found the miracle cure, despite our bodies telling us otherwise and tell our friends and neighbors.

Thanks for reading Medicine’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

And here’s the real crux of the psyop: the U.S. FDA banned colloidal silver as a medical treatment in 1999, stating clearly that "colloidal silver is not safe or effective for treating any disease or condition." Yet the market only grew stronger — because banning something gives it a motor and momentum. Just look at vitamin sales soar in Canada with the threat of banning them. A rebellion badge that nets the other side of the medical community. And nothing sells better than a product they "don't want you to have." Just ask Nancy Reagan how well the war on drugs panned out.

This is how the silver myth spread — not as science, but as seduction. Fear of infection. Fear of collapse. And the desire to find that one miracle elixir that would keep you SAFE. That is usually what they are selling-

But invincibility doesn’t come in liquid form. And no amount of silver will make you immune to deception.

How Silver Actually Works — The Science and the Spin

Let’s get past the glitter and down to the grit.

Silver works. But not like you think.

Colloidal silver is essentially microscopic silver particles suspended in liquid. The whole nano particle hype is still under my investigation. When applied topically to wounds or surfaces, silver can prevent the growth of certain bacteria — not because it’s a healing agent, but because it’s toxic.

That’s the mechanism: silver kills by poisoning. It disrupts the bacteria’s cell membrane, damages its DNA, and interferes with the respiratory enzymes that keep it alive. In short: silver suffocates life.

And not just the life you want to kill.

Silver doesn’t have a conscience. It doesn’t selectively attack pathogens. It harms healthy cells too — especially fibroblasts, which are essential for tissue repair. That’s why mainstream wound protocols only use silver in the early stages of infection, and only in controlled doses. Even then, it’s always paired with something like seaweed or alginate to shield the surrounding tissue from silver’s corrosive effects.

But when you drink it?

You’re bypassing all the natural defense systems. You’re sending toxic metal straight into your gut, bloodstream, and brain.

Here’s what the research shows:

Silver accumulates in the skin, eyes, organs, and nervous tissue over time. This buildup can cause argyria, a permanent bluish-gray skin discoloration that’s not just cosmetic — it indicates chronic metal poisoning.

It’s a neurotoxin , capable of causing cognitive impairment, mood disturbances, and long-term neurological damage.

It disrupts your gut microbiome , the very thing it was sold to protect — wiping out the bacterial terrain that governs your protective mechanisms, hormones, digestion, and brain chemistry.

It has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, embedding in the tissue of the brain and potentially accelerating neurodegenerative processes.

And here’s the most sinister part: your body has no biological requirement for silver . It’s not a mineral you need. It doesn’t serve any role in human metabolism. In fact, the body treats silver the way it treats lead or mercury — as a foreign invader.

This is the spin: silver isn’t medicine. It’s slow-motion sabotage.

And once it’s in your system, it’s almost impossible to get out. No chelator works perfectly and all are extremely toxic. No detox is guaranteed. It lodges into the connective tissue like a ghost. Silent. Invisible. Still conducting. Still vibrating with the frequencies of an industrial world.

We’ve been told it’s a remedy. But it’s not.

It’s a Trojan horse.

Conductive Flesh — Silver, EMFs, and Voice-to-Skull Technology

Click to read Agent131711 Voice to Skull technology and why they want us all to be metal heads.

Let’s talk about what no silver seller will mention — what happens when metal becomes part of your body.

Most people think of silver as inert. But silver is a highly conductive metal. That’s why it’s used in wires, circuits, satellite equipment, and RFID shielding. Once it’s in your bloodstream and tissues, it doesn’t just sit there quietly. It conducts.

It receives.

It transmits.

And that’s where the real dangers begin.

Because we don’t live in a quiet world anymore. We are bombarded — constantly — with WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G, smart meters, EMFs, satellites, and directed frequency weapons. Every square inch of this planet is now wrapped in invisible networks. And silver doesn’t protect you from that.

It amplifies it. Most folks that refused the jab because the the fairy tail mRNA and metal graphene, have no problem guzzling silver on the daily. What if vaccines entire job has always been to fill you with metals?

The Human Antenna

Once silver is lodged in your tissues — particularly in the nervous system, pineal gland, or gut — your body becomes electromagnetically sensitized. That means you're more responsive to outside frequencies. What used to pass through you can now reverberate.

This has implications far beyond “sensitivity.” We’re talking about the potential for targeted manipulation of the nervous system — including mood, memory, behavior, and even thoughts.

That’s not theory. It’s happening.

Just ask Agent 131711, who documents the chilling reality of Voice-to-Skull (V2K) Technology in his article “My V2K Audio Hallucinations Story” (read it here). He describes how targeted individuals — many of whom are inundated with metals from food, injections, supplements, or topical products — become receivers for synthetic telepathy, audio hallucinations, and invasive emotional states.

“The metals in your body act like antennas. You are no longer sovereign inside your own mind.” — Agent 131711

It’s not just silver. It’s copper. Aluminum. Lithium. Graphene. Titanium dioxide. The more metals in your system, the more trackable, traceable, and programmable you become. They don’t care how you metal yourself, just so long as you do.

Your nervous system becomes an interface.

Your biofield becomes an access point.

And your thoughts — no longer just your own.

The Wellness Trap

This is the most insidious part: silver is being sold under the guise of protection. As a “natural” alternative. As a detox tool. As immune support. As sovereignty.

But what if it’s doing the opposite?

What if the very thing you thought would keep you free is what opens the door for interference?

Because here’s the uncomfortable truth: silver embeds itself in soft tissue. It does not leave. And once it's in your bloodstream, it turns your body into a living circuit — open to frequencies you can’t see, and forces you’ll never be able to trace back to a bottle labeled “colloidal.”

Neurological Fallout: Can Colloidal Silver Damage the Brain?

Most people associate colloidal silver with glowing skin and alternative health freedom. But few consider what happens when metals enter the brain — or stay there. AND we have to know its a psy op when folks are screaming hysterically about heavy metal poisoning and using more poisons to get them out, while chugging a heavy metal to improve health.

Silver, especially in ionic or “nanoparticle” form, can cross the blood-brain barrier. Once inside, it doesn’t simply pass through. It lodges. It accumulates. And according to animal and cellular studies, it may provoke the very biological conditions linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Silver has been shown to disrupt brain tissue, interfere with neurotransmitters, and induce oxidative stress. It activates microglia — the brain’s inflammatory cleanup crew — in ways that mirror the pathological conditions seen in Alzheimer’s patients. These aren’t fringe studies; they're published in peer-reviewed journals that simply haven’t been circulated in the alt-health echo chamber.

In one study, silver nanoparticles altered gene expression in the brains of exposed animals, especially tissue in neurodevelopment. In another, cognitive impairment was observed alongside changes to dopamine, serotonin, and glutamate pathways.

This isn’t just theoretical. Chronic exposure to heavy metals is a known contributor to cognitive decline, memory issues, and behavioral disturbances. Like aluminum and mercury.

While colloidal silver users might avoid the more visible symptom of argyria as it is a gamble where the silver lodges, they may still be dealing with unseen neurological effects: confusion, brain fog, short-term memory loss, emotional instability.

What started as an immune-boosting miracle may, in the end, impair the very organ that makes you human: your brain.And silver may be the most elegant trap of all.

The Silver Psyop — Why They Want You Full of Metal

We’ve been trained to see silver as sacred.

The silver spoon. The silver lining. The silver bullet. Even folklore tells us silver repels vampires and evil. But what if the true evil isn’t what silver protects us from — but what it silently invites in?

Because while you’re drinking your colloidal silver, rubbing it on your skin, and spraying it in your nose — someone else is profiting off your conductivity.

And they’ve been planning it for decades.

From Alchemy to AI

Heavy metals have always had occult and industrial uses. In alchemy, metals were symbolic of transformation — and in modern science, they’ve become literal tools of manipulation. We are in the age of transhumanism, and it starts by making the body less human.

To do that, they need you to:

Eat metals

Inject metals

Spray metals on your skin

Bathe in metals

Brush your teeth with metals and fill your teeth and roots with metals

Breathe in metals

Because once your internal terrain is metallic — you are programmable.

That’s why silver (and its cousins: copper, aluminum, titanium dioxide, lithium) are pushed so hard across all platforms: wellness, pharma, functional medicine, food fortification, beauty, detox, and survivalist prepping.

This is not wellness. It’s preparation. For control.

Agendas Behind the Shine

Let’s lay it out:

Colloidal silver makes your blood conductive.

Smart meters read your biofrequency.

5G towers pulse waves that interact with metal-laced tissue.

EMF saturation creates chronic stress and cognitive decline.

Voice-to-Skull tech targets those who have become internal receivers.

Heavy metals in the brain mimic or worsen neurological conditions.

Digital ID and health passports require electromagnetic tracing.

But here’s the spiritual inversion: silver is not your savior — it’s your collar. A shining tether in a very real war for the human body and soul.

Why Silver, Why Now?

Because it’s palatable. It feels clean. It’s easy to sell to the “natural” crowd. The same group that rejects vaccines but loads their tissues with another version of traceable metal.

Silver is the Trojan horse of wellness — wrapped in “ancient wisdom,” rooted in partial truth, and armed with devastating potential.

This isn’t about rejecting all metals outright.

It’s about asking why we’re being bathed in them from every angle.

It’s about recognizing that metals don’t just sit inside you — they link you to something else.

And it’s about realizing that in this war — the weapons are not just injections and mandates. They're your tinctures, creams, powders, and sprays. AND CONSENT.

Especially the ones that sparkle.

Blue Skin, Black Truth — The Disturbing Science of Argyria and Silver Overload

Colloidal silver advocates love to downplay the risks.

They mock the blue man as a fringe case. They insist it only happens with impure batches, bad protocols, or “poor manufacturing.” But the truth is much simpler — and far more chilling:

When you consume silver, your body can’t get rid of it.

It bioaccumulates. Permanently. In your skin, eyes, liver, and brain.

The condition is called argyria — a grayish-blue discoloration that becomes irreversible once the silver binds to tissue. And while many use the infamous case of Paul Karason (the “blue man”) as a punchline, his story is not an outlier. It's a warning.

Silver Doesn't Leave

Unlike water-soluble nutrients or herbal compounds, silver is a metal — not a vitamin, not a nutrient, and not an essential element for human biology. It has no biological function. Once inside the body, silver forms particles that lodge into tissue and oxidize. This means:

It accumulates in organs like the liver, spleen, and kidneys

It crosses the blood-brain barrier

It binds to DNA , altering genetic expression

It disrupts the microbiome by killing beneficial bacteria

It interferes with copper metabolism — yes, even the copper you don’t want

This isn't a detox. It's a deposition.

And while mainstream medicine uses argyria to dismiss colloidal silver entirely, the wellness world often swings too far the other way — ignoring the reality that even "safe" silver use adds up.

Where Are the Long-Term Studies?

They don’t exist.

Colloidal silver is largely unregulated, especially when made at home. There’s no reliable way to test the particle size, concentration, or long-term impact of these DIY preparations. Even clinical studies that do exist tend to focus on topical use, not internal.

And here's the most disturbing part: Argyria is just the visible symptom.

The real damage is neurological, energetic and systemic. Which leads us to…

Blue Light, White Lies — How Silver Hijacked the Wellness World

It began as an honest desire to escape pharma.

To find real alternatives.

To seek natural cures.

And that’s exactly what made us vulnerable.

Because when you are in fear, and run from the white coat, you don’t always see who’s holding the tincture.

Silver re-entered the scene not as a chemical, not as a metal, but as a miracle.

It could “kill 650 pathogens,” they said.

It was “nature’s antibiotic.”

It was “ancient,” “proven,” “safe.”

But few asked why, if silver was so sacred, it needed to be sold by the gallon, pushed in nasal sprays, or added to children’s toothpaste.

Why it had to be marketed with fear — of bio-warfare, hospital infections, or grid collapse.

Or why so many in the “natural” community were using the exact same language, graphics, and trauma hooks that Big Pharma used — just with leaves on the bottle.

The truth is this:

Silver was never removed from the system — it was recycled through the back door.

And that back door was functional medicine, alternative influencers, and affiliate programs that built fortunes on “ancient wisdom” while hiding the industrial truth.

Because silver is ancient — but not in the way you think.

It was used in alchemy.

It was used in warfare.

It was used in magick — not medicine.

And now it’s used again, to hook a new generation of health-conscious consumers who don’t want to be poisoned — so they’re sold “natural” poison instead.

The problem isn’t just the metal.

It’s the belief system that props it up.

A system where “anti-bacterial” is always good, “ancient” always means safe, and more is always better — even when we’re talking about nano-sized heavy metals with no off switch.

The same people who mock blue pills and white coats now swallow silver-coated promises — because the packaging changed. The words changed. But the game didn’t.

This is the white lie of the wellness world:

That anything anti-establishment must be safe.

That ancient means harmless.

That nature can never hurt you.

But silver was never about nature.

It was about control.

And when you ingest it — especially daily, especially in high doses — you don’t just risk toxicity.

You risk becoming traceable, programmable, and energetically contaminated by design.

Heavy Metal Souls — Why They Want You Full of Conductive Poison

This isn’t just about health. It never was.

If it were, you wouldn’t find metals like aluminum, mercury, lead, copper, and silver in everything from tap water to deodorant to "wellness" supplements. You wouldn’t be sold turmeric capsules laced with titanium dioxide or baby powder with asbestos. You wouldn’t be encouraged to spray your garden with electroculture copper coils or fill your pantry with "supernatural" tinctures in shiny silver bottles.

They’ve spent decades making sure your body is saturated with metals — because once you’re conductive, you’re controllable.

Metals don’t just sit in the body. They integrate. They store in the nerves, eyes, reproductive organs, and pineal gland. They interrupt natural electrical signaling and allow for external override. That’s why those who are most metal-toxic often suffer from brain fog, erratic mood swings, strange auditory phenomena, and sudden personality shifts.

The ancient alchemists knew this. So did DARPA. But your local wellness influencer, doesn’t and likely they do not realize who’s feeding the script.

What’s more dangerous than a toxin? A toxin that claims to save you. Or the parrots telling you to take it as in my case.

What’s more powerful than a placebo? A placebo that implants you with the architecture of surveillance.

This is the end goal of metal saturation: not just illness, but submission. A human shell that can be tracked, triggered, and programmed — all while believing they’re taking their power back with “natural” products.

The metals are the leash. The frequency is the command.

And the soul — the soul is the sacrifice.

The Exit Ramp — When (and How) to Use Silver Safely

After all this, you might expect me to denounce silver entirely — to toss every bottle, badge, and dressing into the fire.

But I won’t.

Because the truth is more complicated. And unlike the pharmaceutical world I’ve spent years unmasking, I have no interest in absolutes.

Yes — colloidal silver taken internally is dangerous. It stores in tissues, disrupts gut flora, accumulates in the brain, and renders the body a frequency-conducting target. It’s not a detox tool. And it’s not “natural” in the way you’ve been sold.

But topical silver — used with surgical precision — can be a powerful agent of wound healing. I’ve used it in home health for over a decade. I’ve watched it clear infected ulcers, melt away necrotic tissue, and promote tissue regrowth in wounds that conventional doctors had given up on. I had one hospice patient sent home to die with 40% of over body covered in deep infected pressure wounds. I healed the wounds in 6 months with the calcium silver alginate.

I used calcium silver alginate felt dressings — paired with seaweed-based wet-to-dry gauze — to treat gangrene, stasis ulcers, and deep tissue injuries. Just a targeted, clinical application of an antimicrobial barrier. And it worked. Again and again.

But here's the catch: all of this is done under controlled, external-only conditions. These applications are not meant for daily use, and certainly not for healthy people or for long-term internal consumption. And even in topical medicine, silver is classified as cytotoxic at high concentrations, meaning it can kill healthy cells if misused.

When it’s taken daily by children because a TikTok mom said it boosts their aura.

That’s not medicine. That’s madness. And apparently they were even using silver for victims of rabies bites in 1911 when this article was written. The brain washing is non stop. Old yeller and all of the propaganda infused in our culture to be terrified of rabies, when it has never been shown to exist. Easy to poison dogs with rat poison (in today’s dog food) or antifreeze to get the same identical reaction as rabies.

So here's the line I draw:

Use silver topically only — for deeply infected wounds that won’t heal on their own or emergencies. Not for healthy people with easy to heal wounds.

Never ingest silver or use long term

Stop romanticizing it (or anything else) as a miracle cure. It’s a heavy metal. A dangerous tool, but a tool nonetheless that may have some benefits combating our sick based system. Since silver has a dangerous side effect, knowing when and where to use is paramount.

I am still going to use it for “incurable” deep wound care because worked almost every time with all different types of wounds.

You don't need to be loaded with metal to survive the always in the near future threat of collapse. You need clarity. You need to think straight with your wild intuition leading the way. And you need a body that’s clean enough to hear its own signals — not one hijacked by signal interference.

They want you slow. Sedated. Traceable and submissive.

I am whittling away at what is truly left in my medicine cabinet, cleaning closet and food pantry. The more and more I learn, the more I return to using Nature as Truth, God’s Medicine Cabinet stored naturally in the wild.

I’ll end with my favorite song, “Good Times’ by my favorite singer, David Baerwald. And I agree, the more I learn I find our how little I really know, except there is not single saving grace, no miracle cures and no resting place…and that these are good times.

You can create heaven or hell right where you are, no change of seat or scenery required. I chose heaven on most days, and I do believe, still, that these are good time.