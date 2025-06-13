Financial Freedom

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interview Emery Robichaud, a wealth coach who is the most informed in crypto currency I have had the pleasure of meeting and the best at critically thinking his way to empowering your to grow your wealth. You can not live in your potential if you are financially weak, dependent and living paycheck to paycheck. Did you know...

You are Programmed to be Poor

The ruling class wants you sick, weak, and financially dependant. Emery coaches you through your blocks and helps you create a wealth and abundance with clear step by step ways to live your potential wealth. You are not meant to be poor, live in scarcity or survive paycheck to paycheck. The system and the matrix media will keep you in a forever loop of a poverty mindset, chasing the quick money, while slowly losing your overall wealth.

My experience engaging with Emery has been incredible and my portfolio over the past 5 years has increased beyond my expectations, and I do expect a lot. I highly recommend Emery and his coaching style as he not only sees what is going on in the world, buy has the clarity to see how to work around it while benefiting your wealth health. You won't want to miss a single minute and my viewers can book directly with Emery through the following links, sign up for his valuable newletter, and follow his crypto insights community on Facebook:

To Find Emery:

cryptoinsights.pro/ultimate-crypto-roadmap

cryptoinsights.pro/ci-report

cryptoinsights.pro/ci-consulting

Facebook Crypto Insights Community

https://bit.ly/4e2aCYu