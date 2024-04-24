Episode 76-Kristen Nagle-Reclaiming Our Birthrights

My most emotional interview of any Medicine Girl Podcast. I sit down with the amazing Kristen Nagle, a frontline nurse who gave up her comfortable pod in the matrix to stand in her truth. We talk about everything from the medical industrial complex's tactics; getting us hooked from the womb to grave, extracting every last cent possible along the way. Kristen is on a mission to help people remove fear of illness, symptoms and the unknown. To honor, trust and cherish our wonderfully, divinely created bodies. To trust in God's medicine and the miraculous capacity of our bodies to heal themselves. "We have ancient adaptive wisdom within all of us and it’s time to remember how intelligent our bodies are. God doesn’t make mistakes - humans do." Kristen Nagle Her goal is to empower women to embrace this knowledge right from conception as they take back their birth and rite of passage into motherhood to create a strong, convicted foundation to raise children who are wholehearted and connected to the earth.
To Find Kristin: https://www.kristennagle.ca/
https://www.instagram.com/kristen_nagle/
To Find Robin: purifywithin.com