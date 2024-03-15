Episode 75-Corrie Bignell-The Unregistered Nurse

In this Special 75th episode Robin Stebbins has the pleasure of interviewing a true warrior of truth and freedom. Corrie was a long time registered nurse working in the heart of the flu season when she was fired from her position and was left scrambling. Instead of staying in the medical matrix, she took a leap of faith and decided to move to Nicaragua, start her own business and live her dreams. There is not way she could have done this without her heart leading the way. Corrie is a beacon on light and helping others to the the power within then to ignite their true purpose and live their potential just like she is. Corrie is leading a 4 week course will help you will gain confidence and motivation. YOU WILL BECOME UNSTOPPABLE!
To Find Corrie Bignell The Unregistered Nurse
IG https://www.instagram.com/corriebignell/ FB https://www.facebook.com/corrie.bignell.1 Email corrie.bignell@me.com Website https://www.theunregisterednurse.ca/
purifywithin.com
robin@purifywithin.com