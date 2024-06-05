Episode 78-Daniel Roytas-You Are the Medicine

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interview the incredible Daniel Roytas (MHSc Human Nutrition, BHSc Naturopathy). Daniel is gaining popularity and a solid reputation for calling out the vitamin and supplement swindle. Daniel and I talk about everything from the fraudulent vitamin and supplement industry, why only some people heal with homeopathy, what causes illness and disease, and how does the human body heal. We really go deep into the victim trauma archetype, and how we are convinced to sabotage our own healing. This episode is for anyone that wants to step away for any and all of the industrial complexes and live in health vitality and personal power. BONUS: a before the show candid discussion that sheds more light on our conversation. You won't want to miss the 20 or 30 mic drop moments I will include in some jaw dropping audio clips.

Daniel spent over 10 years as a lecturer and senior lecturer around Australia teaching natural medicine to undergraduate students. Despite always having a feeling that something was amiss, he could never quite put his finger on, he resigned from his lecturing position as he had become disillusioned with the curriculum he was teaching.

This move away from teaching led Daniel to dedicate more time towards his platform ‘Humanley’ which is focused towards helping people understand the truth about health and wellness. He was also able to finish writing a book called ‘Can You Catch a Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments, which was recently published in March of 2024. With over 1,000 citations, no stone has been left unturned in the pursuit of unravelling this age-old mystery.

Daniel believes that the field of health and wellness has been needlessly overcomplicated. His philosophy is that achieving good health is actually very simple and that mother nature provides everything we need to live happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.

