Episode 79 - Rachel Maurice- MD Reveals the Truth About Anesthesiology

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews Rachel Maurice, a Canadian Medical Doctor who worked as an Anesthesiologist for 20 years and left the practice of conventional medicine in pursuit of helping people heal from the root causes of disease rather than only treating symptoms. She has created extensive research and experiential learning of alternative approaches which most recently include: Applied Quantum Biology, Holographic Memory Resolution ( a unique trauma release method ), Self Sabotage Mindset Coaching, Breathwork and Medical Intuition.

In this episode we go over the ways the Medical Industrial Complex takes over your God given intuition and tricks you into falling for various ways they get you to poison yourself. Join us for a jammed packed episode and help you extricate yourself from the toxic based system.

