The Hypnotic Before the Spell-Part 3 of #

I clearly struck a nerve with Part 1 and Part 2; my last article. Some of you came out swinging, claiming my logic fell apart or my research didn’t hold up. But I don’t think you were reacting to me or my logic. I think we just bumped up against a sharp edge in the paradigm — that baked-in belief that you need someone in a white coat, with advanced degrees, prescribing potions and pills to help you heal.

To those calling me a shill for Big Pharma: How does telling you that you can’t get sick unless you’re poisoned make me a shill? How does saying remove the root cause, and your body will heal itself serve the medical-industrial complex in any way shape of form? Who exactly profits from that? They all lose money, both sides of Rockafeller’s medical game.

Let’s throw in my favorite, a little cowgirl logic.

Say you were on the fence about homeopathy until after reading my first two articles. Something clicked. You're done with the sugar pills, done with the spells dressed up as solutions, and you’re leaning into sovereignty. Then boom — a raging rash breaks out on your armpits, groin, and knees. Now what?

Instead of running to the nearest pez dispenser, white coat, or neck snapper, you pause. You remember what I wrote: remove the poison, and the body heals itself. That thought alone shifts something — you realize this is the moment the rubber hits the road. No more talking about leaving the system, just doing.

You scan your recent experiences like a medical detective. What changed? What entered your system? Food? Water? Sex? Energy? Environment? And then it clicks — you just made a new DIY laundry soap from wild ivy after seeing it on TikTok. You dig a little and find out: ivy contains saponins, and yes — they’re toxic when ingested and that would of course apply to the skin.

So you stop using the soap. You wash your clothes in baking soda and extra rinse cycle with vinegar. You wear only loose fitting linen clothes. And the rash begins to heal. No appointments. No sugar pellets. No creams. No suppression. Just observation, logic, and your body doing what it was built to do.

You just saved yourself at least:

$100 for the “natural” office visit

$20 for the placebos,

Or $100 for a doctor,

$20 for a steroid cream,

$15 for an antihistamine,

$20 for an allergy drug like Zyrtec.

And that’s just this time.

You also avoided suppressing your body’s exit strategy — which is what any of those “treatments” would have done. You didn’t stop the symptom. You identified and removed the source. That’s not magic. That’s mastery.

The miracle wasn’t in the pill. It was in you finally listening.And more importantly, you didn’t outsource your wisdom, and listened to your inner knowing-the soul’s voice. And when you listen and respond accordingly, the soul becomes even more connected and responsive. You are entering homeostasis, when everything is functioning in harmony: you eat exactly enough converted energy to fuel and heal the body You didn’t hand over your body to someone guessing in a lab coat or someone “reading energy” with a pendulum. You remembered: healing isn’t magic. It’s biology.

Your body doesn’t need a spell. It needs you to stop interfering. No drugs. No placebos or nocebos. Just responsibility, clarity, and time. That way you aren’t left in the lurch when your lolipop binky no longer works and your healer is on to the next grift. The $500 livewave stickers, the sugar pills, the tinctures, the potions all of it is pennies on the dollar placebo that you continually outsource your power to the grifters and false profits.

The Ritual of Belief

If you’re still with me, it means your mind is open. You’ve seen enough cracks in the system to stop outsourcing your healing — and you’re ready to look at the final layer.

Let’s get clear about a few things we have concluded so far:

The founder of homeopathy, Samuel Hahnemann, was a Grand Master Freemason.

Homeopathic remedies are sugar pills.

Placebos are sugar pills.

Homeopathy mirrors allopathic and vaccine logic: poison as prevention.

It relies on the belief that disease can be emotionally or energetically contagious.

It uses diluted poison to make remedies intended to cure.

In Article 1, we opened with disillusionment. Lived betrayal. Hope sold as healing.

In Article 2, we stripped back the curtain. Ritual, inversion, consent, and the symbolic power of poison.

Now, in Article 3, we enter the sorcery beneath the spell.

This isn’t just about sugar or suggestion. It’s about belief. Because belief is where the trap springs — not with the poison, but with the placebo.

Homeopathy doesn’t just sell healing. It performs healing. It mimics transformation. You take the sugar pill. You feel seen. You feel something. And because you felt something, you believe it worked.

But what if it didn’t?

What if all it did was release tension — not correct cause? What if the “shift” was agreement — not repair?

What if the ritual worked, not to heal you, but to bind you?

Because placebo is real — just not in the way you were told. It’s not the mind healing the body. It’s the mind surrendering to story. The body responding to belief. Not to medicine. Not to biology. But to illusion. And “they” control the illusion.

The white coat. The sacred silence. The Latin phrases. The dilution ritual. The Materia Medica. The long consultation. This is stagecraft. It’s not science. It’s spellwork.

Belief powers it — not biology.

And that’s why it’s dangerous. Not because it does nothing. But because it does something. Just not what you think.

It opens a portal. A contract. A submission. A reenactment of trauma disguised as medicine, a consent that the power to heal lies outside your body.

Because the placebo isn’t inert. It’s agreement.

And every agreement has a the fine print and a cost.

The Poison Path: Unveiling the Origins of Homeopathic Remedies

Homeopathy often presents itself as a gentle, natural alternative to conventional medicine. However, a closer examination reveals that some remedies are derived from substances that are far from benign.

Lyssinum: Derived from Rabid Dog Saliva

Lyssinum, also known as Hydrophobinum, is a homeopathic remedy prepared from the saliva of a “rabid” dog. The process involves collecting saliva from a dog tortured and poisened with something, which is then subjected to serial dilution and succussion (vigorous shaking) to create the final remedy. This preparation is based on the homeopathic principle of "like cures like," aiming to treat symptoms resembling those of rabies.

What exactly is rabies though? Most of us in the US were traumatized and indoctrinated with Old Yeller as kids. But here’s the deeper twist: rabies itself may be a myth. Researchers have challenged the very existence of the rabies virus, pointing out that the disease has never been properly isolated or proven by modern standards of virology. Instead, symptoms labeled as "rabies" — fear of water, aggression, convulsions — could be the result of poisoning, trauma, or starvation. So when homeopathy claims to treat “rabies-like symptoms” with saliva from a suffering animal, it’s not just unethical — it’s theater built on a lie.

Actual homeopathic remedies include: Roadkill, SARS-CoV-2, a Shipwreck, the South Pole of a Magnet, Plutonium, Anti-Matter, Light from Venus, Dinosaur Bones, WATER!!!, and last but not least, real bonafide BULLSHIT.

I really wouldn’t be able to make this shit up, literally. In the name of health, they want you to drink your urine, shampoo your hair with urine, take vitamins made with human shit, and take remedies made from bullshit. Are you waking up yet? For those that said I was outright lying about the source of the remedies, they the homeopathic remedies must also be lying, because it states it right on the bottle and website.

Carcinosinum: Sourced from Cancerous Tissue

Carcinosinum is another homeopathic remedy prepared from cancerous tissues, typically taken from the breast. The tissue is sterilized and diluted through a process similar to that used for Lyssinum. The resulting remedy is used in homeopathy to address a variety of conditions, based on the belief that it can counteract the "cancer miasm" or predisposition to cancer. My current understanding of cancer is that is a collection of toxins encapsulated in the body on it’s way out through any avenue it can. Parasites are the best way to remove the tumor intact. Allowing it to escape through the skin is a little more gruesome and requires extreme bravery. Again, you can’t poison the body back to health, if we start to see you can’t get sick unless you are poisoned.

Tuberculinum: From Tuberculous Material

Tuberculinum is prepared from tuberculous material, including pus from a tubercular abscess or a glycerine extract of pure cultivation of tubercular bacilli. It is used in homeopathy to treat conditions related to tuberculosis, following the same dilution and succussion process. iijls.com

These examples illustrate that some homeopathic remedies are derived from pathological sources. While proponents argue that the dilution process eliminates any harmful effects, it's essential to be aware of the origins of these substances.

The Devil’s in the Dilution

Let’s make it plain: homeopathy doesn’t just use poison in the metaphorical sense. It uses actual diseased material — blood, pus, secretions, urine, feces, tumors, infected tissue, and bodily fluids from dying animals and humans.

This isn’t theory. These substances are openly listed in homeopathic pharmacopeias. I include what homeopaths use for the remedy, which again, is caused by poisoning, not a disease so the idea has no weight or merit. Just a few examples:

Medorrhinum — made from “gonorrheal” discharge

Psorinum — derived from scabies scabs

Carcinosin — made from malignant tumors

Syphilinum (Lueticum) — scraped from “syphilitic” lesions

Tuberculinum — drawn from a tuberculous abscess

Fecal humanum — human feces

Sanguis menstrua — menstrual blood

Placenta — human placenta tissue

Urinum — human urine

Lochies — postpartum vaginal secretions

Covid-19 —virus containing immune remedy

The case of the Napa doctor of homeopathic training is in federal prison for selling a homeopathic remedy that she alleged contained the Covid 19 virus diluted down which would provide lifelong immunity from the virus. She was arrested for selling fake cards and pellets. I don’t agree with her being criminally charged, but that was due to selling fake cards and Mode-rna doesn’t want their bottom line interfered with. They sent a message to the “freedom truthers” for sure. Are you starting to see they are allopaths? They both believe viruses cause disease and a diluted remedy is the cure.

These are called nosodes, from the Greek nosos, meaning disease. They’re harvested from infection, decomposition, or degeneration — then diluted and sold as “remedies.”

But what if the source itself was a lie?

Dawn Lester and David Parker have publicly questioned the very existence of syphilis, pointing to the total lack of purified, isolated evidence for the bacterium Treponema pallidum. In their research, as well as in the book What Really Makes You Ill , it becomes clear: many so-called "diseases" are not distinct, proven infections, but rebranded symptoms of toxicity, malnutrition, and trauma. Please not I am NOT recommending them for anything else except some of the our observable reality and empirical evidence Dawn and David provide. I don’t know what they recommend to stay healthy and have read their extremely long and boring book only to find they use the science and research to prove the science and research wrong. However, they are useful in proving that most of these diseases don’t exist in nature, only as a repercussion of being poisoned.

Syphilis, tuberculosis, even rabies — all fall under this category. As Dawn and David show, these are narratives built on shaky ground, propped up by bad microscopy, cherry-picked case studies, and a pharmaceutical agenda. What Really Makes You Ill drives the point home: it’s not contagious pathogens causing chronic disease, but exposure to poisons, environmental assaults, emotional trauma, and spiritual disconnection.

So if the diseases themselves are false idols, what does that make the remedy?

Homeopathy’s entire method of transforming trauma into medicine mimics ancient sorcery. There’s always a body. There’s always a wound. And there’s always a transaction — the conversion of suffering into sacrament.

This isn’t healing. This is pharmakeia. Read

brilliant series on the origins of medicine. Rockefeller didn’t take it over, he just capitalized on it.

It parallels the rites of black magic and satanic inversion — where purity is pulled from decay, and trauma is not healed, but ritually repeated. Only here, the spell is sealed in amber bottles instead of carved candles, and administered through a white coat and half black shoes rather than a cloaked priest.

Ask yourself: what kind of system collects pus, blood, urine, and menstrual fluid, dilutes it, and calls it divine? What kind of system recommends you drink your own urine? What kind of system recommends you take poison to heal?

What kind of spiritual contract are you making when you ingest the energetic imprint of poisoned bodies with false names like syphilis and gonorrhea? Of cancer? Of rabies?

Because these substances were not collected with reverence or consent. There is no transparency about sourcing. No acknowledgment of the trauma. Just silent extraction — like any red market as I wrote about in The Baby Harvest series.

This is not medicine. This is sacrificial magic. A twisted reenactment of sickness masked as care. And every time someone takes a dose, they participate in a ritual — whether they realize it or not.

The Organon as Grimoire

To understand the spell, we have to examine the script.

Samuel Hahnemann’s Organon of Medicine is often treated like holy writ in homeopathic circles — studied, quoted, even memorized. But read it with clear eyes, and you’ll see something else entirely: not a medical manual, but a coded book of inversion. A grimoire.

In occult tradition, grimoires are handbooks for ritual magicians. They contain spells, incantations, sigils, and protocols for summoning, directing, or appeasing spiritual forces. The Organon fits this mold far more than it fits science. It outlines symbolic language, prescribes ritual procedures, and instructs on how to invoke the “energetic essence” of a substance through dilution and shaking. I am including for my next series on Hollywood and movies like Wicked, which gets countless masses reciting spells and incantations from grimoires in the form of music and singing, the most insidious and diabolical of all.

Hahnemann even specifies the number of times the bottle must be struck against a leather-bound book — typically 10. This is not science. This is spellcraft.

And like any dark ritual, it requires your consent.

The Materia Medica, too, reads like divination. Remedies are assigned spiritual and emotional qualities, archetypes, symbols — many with deep esoteric meanings. Consider Belladonna (deadly nightshade used in witchcraft), Stramonium (used in witchcraft), and Aurum (gold) — not for their pharmacological content, but for their mythic and alchemical resonance.

This is not healing based on observation or causation. It’s belief-based manipulation. It’s sympathetic magic — the idea that “like cures like” because of mystical resonance. A mirror of voodoo. A twin of ritual enchantment.

And the entire framework was built by a Grand Master Freemason.

Hahnemann was not just a man of his time. He was part of a secret society built on esoteric principles, dualism, and the manipulation of light and dark for personal ascension. Freemasonry, especially in its upper degrees, mirrors the same pattern seen in alchemical medicine: inversion, concealment, and the sacrifice of the many for the illumination of the few.

So when you engage with a homeopathic remedy, you are not just ingesting a diluted substance. You are participating in a belief system — one rooted in ancient magical rites, inverted logic, and energetic submission.

The Organon isn’t science. It’s ritual literature.

And every page is asking you to agree.

The Bait and Switch

Homeopathy doesn’t approach illness as a biological event, but as an energetic disturbance — something to be symbolically “matched” and neutralized. The foundational principle, similia similibus curentur ("like cures like"), relies on the idea that introducing a diluted version of a disease's essence can prompt healing. Homeopaths devise remedies from the Covid 19 virus, concrete from the Berlin Wall and oozing breast tumors. Does this sound reasonable to anyone wanting to stay deeply rooted in truth?

This method more closely mirrors occult ritual than medicine.

In spiritual traditions, possession occurs when a foreign entity — often linked to trauma or spiritual compromise — enters the body. The goal is to expel it, to restore order and sovereignty. Homeopathy reverses that logic. Instead of removing the foreign energy, it invites it in. Unless you are well versed in black magik and the occult then let’s be honest. You have absolutely no idea what you may or may not be inviting in when consenting to take into your body the energetic ghosts of OTHER creatures torture, death and disease.

Remedies like Medorrhinum (derived from “gonorrheal” pus) or Syphilinum (from “syphilitic” discharge) are created by diluting disease material until no molecules remain — but the “imprint” is believed to linger. That imprint is then consumed, with the belief it will resonate with and resolve the original disturbance. What were they actually injecting young men with during the Tuskegee experiments to create sores and lesions on the genitals? Which is why I will constantly point out Functional Medicine’s Allopathic Facade allopathic and functional medicine are identical mirror images of each other. Rockafellers handy work.

But what happens when you consume the signature of disease, even in symbolic form?

Rather than healing, this act mirrors a form of spiritual alignment — where the body is opened to the vibration of pathology under the assumption it will be resolved. This isn’t detox. It’s reenactment. And reenactment is a core component of ritual magik.

From a spiritual lens, this closely resembles the logic of sympathetic sorcery: using the symbol of a force to influence that force. The rituals, dilutions, obscure Latin names, and consumption of “imprinted” substances function as a ceremonial system — one that bypasses conscious awareness and enters through belief.

It’s not just alternative medicine. It’s ritual practice — complete with symbolic ingestion, inversion of cause and cure, and dependency on unseen forces.

And that’s where the danger lies.

Not in whether the remedy “works,” but in what doors are being opened without your full understanding and implied consent. Again, why would they go to the trouble unless on some level, it works? At the very least, homeopathy is nothing more that expensive sugar pills, but at the worst? You jeopardize your soul by contracting with black magik. Why would anyone want to take the chance for the promise of your cult leader, saviour father daddy’s placebo pills?

The Nail in the Coffin

When I was in nursing school — one of the most miserable experiences of my life, by the way — I felt like I was trapped in a twisted boot camp run by sadistic prison guards. Only instead of batons, they wielded math tests, clipboards and PowerPoints. These women weren’t just unhealthy in body — overweight, pasty, thinning hair, surviving on Diet Cokes, take out and vending machine snacks — they were downright cruel. Every day, we were told we were going to kill our patients. That we were stupid. That we’d screw up. That if we didn’t fall in line, we would be removed. There was such fierce competition to get into the program, the prerequisites required a 4.0 to even apply, that by the time we got there no one wanted to misstep. Walking on eggshells was our daily routine.

It wasn’t education. It was psychological warfare.

One day they brought in a police officer to talk to our class about bullying and harassment. Not because there was any real problem — but because I kept asking incessantly questions. Real questions. Dangerous ones. About drugs. About vaccines. About the lies baked into the very foundation of what we were being taught. I still believed in vaccines and drugs, I just truly wanted to understand the logic and science behind the medicine, and things just didn’t add up.

I couldn’t stop asking about the TDaP — tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. We were told it gives you lifelong immunity. But if that’s true, why do you need a booster every ten years? Why do they give the vaccine after you step on a rusty nail? If the shot contains a diluted version of the poison, why is the solution more poison? What would giving a shot after the nail do anything but create more harm. Why do they say just to be safe, we better give you a tetanus shot after you have cut your finger? Why is that the standard practice? What is the pathophysiology and evidenced based practice to support such a protocol?

Why would the cure be the cause?

And yes — they explained how it “works,” with B cells that “remember” and T cells that “activate” like soldiers. But the pathophysiology is a foggy maze of jargon, contradictions, and assumptions. It’s smoke and mirrors dressed up as immunology. It doesn’t hold up to logic, and it certainly doesn’t hold up to real-world outcomes. Because if immunity really worked the way they said, why the endless boosters? Why the need to re-poison the body again and again?

That’s when it clicked. This wasn’t medicine. It was the same inverted logic I’d later see in homeopathy. The same magical thinking. The same spiritual sleight of hand. They call it “stimulating the immune system.” They say the body needs a tiny bit of evil to “learn” how to respond. But all they’re doing is training you to accept poison as a path to healing and your body NEEDS them in order to heal. You will hang on to heavy metals if you don’t take poison and parasites will take over you body if you don’t take poison and cancer will take over your body if you don’t take poison.

Some of my classmates started to think too. Started to join me in my daily questioning. And that’s when they sent in the cop. To silence us. To shame us. To remind us who held the authority in that room. It worked. No one said much after that. We put our heads down and studied for the NCLEX. The programming was complete.

And now, years later, I see the same playbook in the alternative space.

Question homeopathy, and suddenly you’re the heretic. The traitor. The pharma shill. Even when you’re the one saying: heal yourself. Even when you’re not selling a damn thing from Big Functional or Big Pharma — just telling the truth that your body, undisturbed, already knows what to do. This is why they canceled Dr. Seuss — not because he was a racist, but because he planted seeds of dangerous thought. “A person’s a person, no matter how small.” The Lorax was a warning, and it’s coming true.

I’m not here to take your power. I’m here to mirror the light that’s already inside you — so you remember. So we can start having the real conversations: about homeostasis, growing food, reclaiming land, and building a life without being programmed tied with synthetic strings. Not wasting energy trying to convince people that you can’t get sick unless you’re poisoned — and that the real trick is getting you to poison yourself. It’s all right there: in the grocery store, in the pills, in the drinks, in the “wellness” aisle, the protein shakes, in the music, the movies, the vitamins, the supplements, the soaps, the scents, the screens.

I’m a threat to the industry not because I’m loud — but because my philosophy breaks their system. I don't want to be your guru, your guide, or your healer. I want to hand the baton back to you. Because people who reclaim their power all share one thing in common:

We make terrible consumers. We don’t spend our energetic currency on poison.

Their system can’t survive without constant attention and energy converted into currency that we then willingly give back to them in the form of Starbucks, McDonald’s and Porn. I’m not here to play for a team. I’m not selling pharma or functional. I’m not licking the boots of a white coat or bowing to some barefoot guru with a pendulum. I’m here to rip the curtain down — on all of it. And I really don’t care who I piss off bringing in the truth.

I feel an sense of urgency. A duty to warn. And once I’ve done that — through writing here on Substack, one of the last platforms that hasn’t deleted, banned, or shadowbanned me completely — I can breathe. My job is done. What you do with the truth is yours.

I spent an hour on the phone with my sister the other day. She’s had a double mastectomy. She still gets regular radiation-loaded scans. She listened, asked questions, ya’d along as I explained the vitamin lie. At the end she said, “Well, I’m still going to take my vitamins and get my scans.”

And that’s her choice.

Of course I’d rather see her free. Alive in her own truth. But I have to respect her decision — even if it means choosing pain. That’s what love looks like. Not coercion. Not control. But clarity… and release.

Because when you look at the logic of homeopathy, it’s the same as the logic of vaccines: poison heals poison. Symbolic suffering trains the system. Tiny dose equals transformation. Bottomline: We HAVE to ‘enterfear’ with the body to be healthy and free of disease and illness. You need a savior to heal your body because you are not wise enough and your body is not capable.

But all it really does… is outsource your truth and power to the “experts” and all of the experts are controlled puppets grifting some adulterated and plastic wrapped version of God and nature.

I invite you to throw away the entire paradigm: symptom and pill. Cause and cure. Hero and healer. I don’t care if the pill is chemical, herbal, energetic, or sweetened with cane sugar and Latin incantations — if it distracts you from removing the poison, or adding more poison if you’ve been poisonied-it’s all part of the grift.

And yes, I know some of you will still call me a shill. You’ll slap a label on me so you don’t have to listen. So you can crawl back into your comfort system, into your dogma, into your sugar-pill binky.

But I’m not here to fit your category. I’m not here to be digestible.

I’m here to ask the question no one else will:

You asked to be healed by whoever answered.

They gave you a cure — tethered to a leash.

You believed their poison, packaged as salvation.

And in return, surrendered a piece of your soul.

-Robin Stebbins @Medicine Girl Podcast

