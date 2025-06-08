Medicine’s Substack

For Him
For Him
Jun 8

As I was reading your editorial, it was interesting, but I have to say, when I got to the part about your endless questions in nursing school I could not stop laughing. It is so much like my experiences that I found a strange delight to hearing about someone else out there similar to me.

Did you ever see the movie INLAWFULLY YOURS? If not,you should watch it. Something tells me you will enjoy it.

Now, on to homeopathy..

I have been the whole gamut- I was miraculously given an entire natural foods department after asking God for it. Included in the massive stock of food and books was an entire set of homeopathy and books.

I explored it all and read it cover to cover. Finding the roots of it to be "magick", down the sink it went. These were not sugar pills but liquids.

Then as time went on, I discovered there are good and bad parts of the practice. Example: tissue salts are often included but are a different base and do work at appropriate times. Certain individual homeopathic solutions do help.

On the other hand, much of it is a fuzzy cross between Magick ritual, and plain weird. I pick and choose based on the inward witness I have had for years that is rarely wrong.

As for those not confident enough to try things on their own, I have found every homeopathic doctor in our area to be more overpriced than the medical death care system. One homeopathic doctor charges a NON REFUNDABLE 1000 first visit fee. If your car dies and you want to reschedule, tough luck. I found it amusing that the "naturapathic" doctors tend to be as money grabbing as the others they claim to be better than. Just like the Christian music industry being run by the secular mobsters Christians want to walk away from..

As for removing body irritants and poisons, other than purposeful cleanses of the body, there are circumstances where you are being hit with things you can not stop or avoid for various reasons. Natural remedies help the body overcome the same way a person with a short leg due to physical damage has to walk with a platform shoe on that side.

Naturally speaking, wearing those shoes is NOT ideal or natural. In some cases it is necessary.

Thanks for being inquisitive, bold, and raising questions few others will. We do need to be as natural and healthy as possible. When things are done to us out of our control, intervention is necessary until more advantageous circumstances present themselves.

You really do have to check for that movie INLAWFULLY YOURS. Prime had it for free recently, maybe you can find it. I really think you will appreciate it.

Jason Molnar
Jun 8

Excellent read. Thank you for this 👍🤗.

