Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
For Him's avatar
For Him
Apr 29

My family was starting to have bad reactions to certain foods that didn't make sense. I researched 2 years to find out why. Pelligrono water was one. People kept telling us we were being ridiculous, but we got pretty bad reactions. Something was definitely wrong.

After giving up, someone who risked being ghosted off the internet at the timetold me to research senomyx. I went to the company site as well as others at the time and to my dismay, nestle owned the rights to senomyx until 2012 or beyond. They take fetal tissue from certain organs and ferment it. Once they get the intensity they want, they blend it into a numbing agent that numbs ever taste receptor on the tongue except a couple that taste sweet. The company BRAGGED about this back then. They also bragged that their exclusive sweetener was never required to be listed in any form because it was so powerful it took only a tiny bit.

After confirming the info others had posted directly at the source, I began to,print out hard copy to keep. At that exact moment, the company scrubbed the information and it was replaced with generic boring info.

When they start adding it to new foods, we all can tell and stop eating it at the same time without discussing it. Then we find out they started adding it by company insiders.

Obviously we stopped using any of it and make most of our own foods as much as we can. They had bragged also btw, that it is added to most stevia and monk fruit sweeteners as well as other bottled water for a "fresh" taste. They also bragged that there were two other versions nestle did not own the rights to that were being used for other companies. I didn't get the info printed as it was being scrubbed as I was reading it.

You can still find some traces of info on it but nowhere near as much as there once was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Medicine Girl and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Apr 29

Why would a bacteria be considered life on Mars and a heartbeat not be considered life on Earth? —Anonymous

Abortion is a satanic practice - that satanists argue is their legally protected right - and rituals are often performed in the clinics.

Those clinics also double as tissue factories delivering high volumes of butchered baby parts to colleges and government agencies like the FDA. In one experiment, the HHS was caught using human fetal cells to try to humanize mice, meanwhile these same cells can be found in many food products and cosmetics and are often a primary incubator for growing and culturing vaccines.

Anyone who can look at any of what follows and think it is a sane and rational way to treat the most innocent and vulnerable among us is both spiritually bankrupt and morally dead:

https://tritorch.com/abortionslope

On November 16th, 2023 Cosmopolitan Magazine posted the following guidelines for satanic abortion rituals on their instagram page. Here is their introduction along with four steps geared toward empowering yourself by murdering your child for satan:

https://tritorch.com/abortionslope/cosmopolitan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Medicine Girl
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture