Before you pick a side on the highly politicized and propagandized “My Body My Choice” movement, at least have some working knowledge about what it actually means and who you are actually siding with. We’ve been told since we were practically babies ourselves that giving birth the old-fashioned way was basically a death sentence for women. That we should fall on our knees and thank modern medicine for saving us from our own "flawed" biology. But what if the story isn’t as simple — or as benevolent — as they make it sound?

Medical advancements have turned the natural miracle of birth into a tightly controlled, highly profitable industry. From mandatory ultrasounds (harmful radiation waves directed right at the growing baby) to birthing interventions designed to push more profitable C-sections, to the handling of placentas and umbilical cords — every step of the process is quietly monetized. And that’s before you stumble into the whole other rabbit hole: the infertility business.

Why let couples get pregnant for free the old-fashioned way — risking inconvenient “genetic” flaws like Autism, ADHD, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Developmental Disabilities, Unattractiveness Disorder, Uncoordinated Deficiency Syndrome, Chronic Bad Breath Disorder, — when you can sell them a genetically "perfect" child, trait selected, fertilized egg sorted and grown in a lab, minus the inconvenience of pregnancy or messy birth? You could just pick up your perfect baby when the timer goes off. If you haven’t seen the movie Gattaca, it’s worth a watch — predictive programming at its finest.

Or what about this “concept video” of EctoLife: The World’s First Artificial Womb Facility. Yes, they don’t like us to do anything for free. They want us with artificial knees, hips and shoulders, breast and butt implants, artificial eye lenses and glasses, dental veneers. implants and crowns, pacemakers to time our heart their way, artificial kidney machines, brain implants, you get the idea. They know cradle to grave what we are worth sick, weak, dependent, drugged and bionic. Which is where the baby parts business comes in.

Babies are no longer just born — they are processed.

When you order a burger at McDonald’s and they suggest a supersized Coke, you spot the upsell immediately. But at the hospital, your guard is down. You trust your provider. They’d never push an emergency C-section just to pad the bill, would they? Or prescribe prenatal vitamins, flu shots, amniotic fluid testing for their benefit — not yours?

And where there's processing, there's profit.

We have been conditioned to view hospitals as the safest, most trustworthy places to welcome life into the world. Yet few stop to ask: If hospitals are businesses first, and care providers second, who really benefits from the way birth is handled today? The mother? The baby? Or someone else entirely?

This is not just about childbirth. It’s about what happens before childbirth, and about the powerful industries quietly built on the backs of our most vulnerable: the unborn and the newly born.

They’ve turned birth into a business, and if you think it stops at the hospital doors, you’re kidding yourself. It’s wired into everything — the schools, the music industry, Hollywood, and Washington. You don't need some expert to break it down for you. Just open your eyes and follow the money.

Because once you see it — you can't unsee it.

I’m laying out a three-part series on the business side of babies: from conception to birth, to the legal (and not-so-legal) markets for body parts and organs. I have a feeling most people have no idea what’s really going on — and why the “My Body, My Choice” movement has been so heavily politicized and weaponized. It’s a giant distraction, designed to keep us fighting each other while they profit behind the scenes. They’ve drawn the line in the sand, and like clockwork, we jumped right in, hook, line, and sinker.

If you’re not familiar with a red herring, it’s a tactic used to mislead or distract from a real issue. In literature, it’s used for surprise endings. In real life, once you know what to look for, you can spot the ending from a mile away.

The “My Choice” movement has people endlessly debating when life begins, or what counts as a person — meanwhile the real issue is the industrial-scale harvesting and sale of fetal parts and tissues for profit.

My goal is to lay out as much unbiased information as possible about the business side of fetal tissue, placentas, and cord blood. We’ll focus on the legal markets — because even those are shady enough without digging into the underground black market.

Babies are massive business. Once you view the placenta, cord blood, and fetus itself as market commodities, everything looks different — including legislation, school sex education, the music industry, and of course, Hollywood — the ultimate spellcaster.

Remember Lolita? Eyes Wide Shut? Interview With the Vampire — where 11-year-old Kirsten Dunst kisses 31-year-old Brad Pitt? Hollywood has been selling teenage sex, drugs, and rebellion since day one — always dressed up as fun and "empowering." It’s propaganda, pure and simple.

And the music industry? Even worse. People memorize lyrics sung in first person — internalizing messages about casual sex, "raw doggin’," drugs, and thug life. The CIA funded Hip Hop movement didn’t just "happen" — it was engineered, glamorizing crime to drive up incarceration rates.

The same people who own the record labels own the private prisons.

Funny how that works.

And when we read about "leaked" government files showing this — it’s no accident. Nothing leaks by mistake. Controlled opposition like Edward Snowden plays his part just like everyone else. Another red herring to distract us.

Looking at abortion statistics, you’ll see the market trends: from 1.6 million abortions in 1990 down to less than 1 million in 2021. Not great news if you’re in the abortion business. So what happens?

Roe v. Wade is overturned — and instead of abortion rates dropping, they spike. Florida alone saw over a 40% increase, partly because it borders stricter states. Still, nationally, abortions rose. Like handing out stimulus checks to boost the economy — it's not about ideology. It's about markets and money.

Now, let’s start with a little cowgirl logic: If the goal was to prevent pregnancies, why not make birth control free and easy to access? My first question is why not prevent the issue in the first place. Why not teach fertility awareness methods like the Billings Method which is so effective at empowering girls to take complete control of their bodies and reproductive life?

From the dawn of time, young people like to have sex. No matter how hard the churches, teachers, doctors and parents have tried to beat it out of them, they have and will prevailed. And when you try to lower the hammer and preach abstinence, waiting for marriage or to stop thinking about it, we all know what happens. You have created an air of suppressed sexuality, mysterious and now completely irresistible. Just a glance at the campaigns to the war on drugs, this philosophy not only doesn’t work but manages to 100 fold the problem. When you have made something off limits, you create more of the problem you were allegedly trying to fix. The definition of insanity, keep doing the same thing and expect different results.

Instead, they sexualize elementary schoolers and give them carcinogenic puberty blockers and surgically mutilate their bodies but won’t hand out condoms or birth control to teenagers. That tells you everything.

Because promoting unplanned pregnancies — especially in poor communities — isn't a mistake. It's by design.

When we follow the money, we see the big picture: a government-funded sex education system that has no qualms sexualizing elementary students and chose your own gender adventures designed not to protect kids, but to create customers. Customers for abortions. Customers for adoption agencies. Customers for fertility clinics. Customers for jails.

Before diving deeper into the abortion industry, let's first back up and understand what conception really is — and why birth is so important.

Before we get into the nitty gritty of this industry. I think we should at least pan out and know what conception is, what the natural stages of birth and what is important about the birthing process. Again, most of what I am presenting has been hidden from us for a myriad of different reasons. Since the fertilized egg is often referred to as a clump of cells by those embroiled in the politicized “My Body My Choice” movement, let’s look at what the clump of cells actually is.

At the moment of conception, when a sperm cell successfully penetrates an egg, a flash of light occurs. The merging of the sperm and egg forms a zygote, marking the start of a complex and remarkable journey as the single cell begins its path of rapid division and transformation.

The Spark of Life: Conception and the Journey Begins

At the moment of conception, when a sperm cell successfully penetrates an egg, a literal flash of light occurs. This marks the creation of a zygote — the very start of life.

The zygote divides rapidly, becoming a morula and then a blastocyst by day six to ten, which implants in the uterus. From there, it transitions into an embryo. The neural tube — future brain and spinal cord — forms at around three weeks. A heartbeat follows by the fourth week.

By week eight, the embryo already has eyes, limbs, and the early structures of vital organs. By the ninth week, it’s officially termed a fetus. Rapid development continues: the brain becomes complex, eyes form, and even sexual differentiation occurs.

Second Trimester: Rapid Growth and Development

From weeks 13 to 26, the fetus grows dramatically. Hearing develops early, between 16-24 weeks, long before sight, taste, or smell are usable. In fact, there are three times more connections between the ear and brain than between the eyes and brain.

Transition to Embryo: Organogenesis Begins

Between the second and eighth week, the embryo undergoes a crucial phase known as organogenesis, where primary organs begin to take shape. At about three weeks, a neural tube forms, setting the foundation for the brain and spinal cord. During this time, a rudimentary heart develops and starts to beat around the fourth week, circulating blood and establishing its vital role in supporting the growing embryo.

Emergence of Features: Fifth to Eighth Week

Throughout the second month, facial features start to form, and tiny buds appear that will evolve into limbs. By the end of the eighth week, the embryo has grown to about an inch long and showcases a discernible head, body, and limb structure. Although not fully functional, early forms of organs like the liver, kidneys, and lungs begin to develop during this period, laying the essential groundwork for their future functionality.

Fetal Development: The Ninth Week Onwards

The ninth week marks the transition from embryo to fetus, where growth accelerates, and refinement of features takes place. During this time, the brain's complexity increases, and the eyes become more prominent, with eyelids beginning to form. The skeletal structure starts to grow, providing shape and stability. Notably, by the end of the first trimester, reproductive organs differentiate, hinting at the fetus's sex.

Second Trimester: Milestones of Growth

Throughout the second trimester, from weeks 13 to 26, the fetus experiences rapid growth and further organ development. A developing fetus can typically begin to hear around 18 weeks of gestation. When the fetus is less than 1 mm in size, the first sense organ that is developed is the inner ear. Sound travels through water up to five time better than through air. As the other sense are developing at 16-24 weeks, they are not in use as the mouth and nose are filled with fluid, so there is no direct sense of smell or taste, the eyes remain closed and the womb is mostly dark. So the hearing, being developed so early, is clearly a priority to the developing baby. There are 3 times as many connections from the ear to the brain as there are from the eye to the brain.

The previously formed organs continue to develop and start to mature, and the nervous system becomes more sophisticated, enabling reflex movements. By around 20 weeks, the heartbeat is audible with a stethoscope. The skin begins to cover with vernix caseosa, a protective layer, and eyebrows and hair grow.

Preparing to Breath Air: Third Trimester

In the final trimester, the fetus continues to grow and gain weight, with the lungs developing significantly. Although the lungs are one of the last organs to mature, they prepare for breathing outside the womb. The brain develops deep grooves and expands, preparing the fetus for postnatal life with the ability to respond to touch, sound, and light. Fat accumulates under the skin, providing warmth and energy reserves.

The Beginning of Life: Birth

After a remarkable journey of about 40 weeks, the fetus is fully developed and ready for birth. The intricate process of development culminates in the beginning of life outside the womb. The heart, lungs, and other organs will continue to adapt and grow with the child, marking the start of a new chapter in the ongoing miracle of life.

The Business of Birth

Post natal graft as discussed from these two salesmen scientists.

Hospitals and research institutions have a growing financial stake in the placenta, umbilical cord, and amniotic fluid — biological materials that are increasingly viewed as goldmines for stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and pharmaceutical development. Umbilical cord blood, in particular, contains hematopoietic stem cells, which are more versatile and less likely to provoke immune rejection compared to adult stem cells. These cells can allegedly regenerate blood, immune, and nerve tissue, making them critical for treating over 80 diseases, including leukemia, lymphoma, and spinal cord injuries.

The highly valuable uterus, placenta and cord-from the cord bloods own webside

The global cord blood banking market alone was valued at $1.26 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass $5 billion by 2032.

It’s no wonder these once-discarded tissues are now fueling a highly lucrative and fast-growing industry.

Typically, hospitals collaborate with third-party biotech companies specializing in the collection, processing, and long-term storage of these tissues. Parents are often presented with the "option" to privately bank their baby's cord blood, usually at a steep cost of $1,000–$2,000 upfront, plus hundreds in annual storage fees. What’s less frequently disclosed is that if they decline, the materials may be “donated” — and then monetized — by the hospital or partnering biotech firms. Consent is often obtained through vaguely worded forms buried in stacks of admission paperwork, frequently signed during labor or immediately postpartum, when parents are least likely to question or fully understand what they’re agreeing to.

This raises a deeply unsettling question: who truly owns a newborn’s biological materials? When hospitals and biotech firms sell or license placentas, cords, and fetal tissues to research labs, pharmaceutical companies, or cell therapy startups — some of which sell stem cell-based treatments for tens of thousands of dollars — the mother and child receive none of the financial benefit. Even more troubling is the way these economic incentives appear to subtly shape public health messaging, pushing “responsible” parents toward hospital births where institutional control over biological tissues is near-total. Home births, where parents might choose to keep the placenta or delay cord clamping, are often portrayed as risky or irresponsible — despite growing evidence of their safety in low-risk pregnancies. Several public service films show mother and baby getting blood born infections from taking the placenta and either eating it or handling it. Meaning the mother is so toxic even her placenta that was inside her body, once outside causes risky infections.

Adding to the problem is the regulatory gray zone in which this market operates. Federal law technically prohibits the sale of fetal tissue, but companies routinely bypass this by charging for “processing,” “preservation,” or “transportation.” These fees can add up to thousands of dollars, effectively turning donations into profitable commodities. For instance, a single placenta can be processed into dozens of products for skin grafts or cosmetic use, fetching thousands on the medical market. Umbilical cord blood stem cells have also become a hot commodity in clinical trials, where access to clean, banked material is essential.

This ambiguous legal landscape has enabled controversial practices at organizations like Planned Parenthood, which has faced multiple investigations — and even undercover video exposés — alleging transactional handling of fetal body parts under the guise of donation. While defenders call these efforts politically motivated attacks, the financial relationships between abortion providers, tissue procurement firms, and research institutions remain deeply opaque and largely unregulated.

Which brings us to a bigger question: is the abortion debate entirely about women’s rights and bodily autonomy — or is it, in part, about safeguarding a highly profitable, largely hidden supply chain?

The answers are buried under layers of legal jargon, institutional denial, and public relations spin. It's far more convenient — and far safer for those profiting — to keep the public arguing over moral abstractions like when life begins, rather than investigating what happens after it ends, especially in the backrooms of clinics, hospitals, and so-called research labs.

In my next article, we’ll expose the billion-dollar fetal tissue pipeline, examine how abortion providers have become essential suppliers to biotech firms, and break down what really happens during an abortion — especially when the goal is to harvest tissues intact.

Brace yourself. What comes next won’t be easy to read — but it’s absolutely necessary if we want the truth to come to light.