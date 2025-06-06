Ready for Part 2 in my series on Homeopathy. I recommend reading Part 1 if you haven’t already. Thank you for hanging in there with me as I tend to kick someone or another’s sacred cow. I won’t apologize, I am just offering my take on our observable reality, not the cult of science. I would love to hear your respectful comments and as in the last article. If you love your alter of alternative sugar placebos, stop reading now. I don’t want to break the spell if you don’t want me to.

If "like cures like" is the bedrock of homeopathy, then understanding what causes disease in the first place is everything. The premise rests on symptom mimicry: you identify a substance that creates similar symptoms in a healthy person and administer it (diluted) to someone who is sick, with the belief that it will provoke a healing response.

But what if the very understanding of symptoms — and what causes them — is wrong?

Let’s take malaria. One of the hallmark examples homeopaths love to reference is cinchona bark — the source of quinine — which Hahnemann believed caused malaria-like symptoms in healthy individuals. He took a dose, noted chills, fever, and fatigue, and declared the Law of Similars: that which causes symptoms can also cure them. This moment, according to homeopathic legend, launched the entire field.

But what if the symptoms Hahnemann experienced weren’t due to malaria at all?

In his 2023 webinar (beginning around 36:00), Dr. Tom Cowan dismantles the long-held belief that malaria is caused by a parasite transmitted by mosquitoes. Instead, he points to decades of evidence showing that malaria outbreaks often correlate with chemical exposure — not insect bites.

If homeopathy’s core philosophy is “like cures like,” then what happens when the original problem is built on a lie?

Homeopathy built much of its early credibility treating malaria with diluted cinchona bark (quinine). It was one of its first “success stories” — repeated for decades as proof that the system worked. But what if malaria wasn’t caused by a parasite in the first place? What if the real sickness came from the so-called cure?

In Cowan’s breakdown, the real culprit in malaria-prone regions wasn't mosquitoes — it was the heavy use of chemical sprays meant to kill them. Rivers in these areas were routinely doused with larvicides, pesticides, and oil-based toxins, especially during large-scale public health campaigns. Ironically, it was the treatment — not the threat — that made people sick.

This flips the entire disease narrative on its head.

If mosquitoes weren’t the cause, then using diluted quinine to “cure” malaria becomes a classic bait-and-switch. You’re not curing anything — you’re treating chemically induced symptoms with a substance that mimics those symptoms, all while claiming a placebo win.

Buy Me A Tea?

Buy Me A Coffee?

Now consider the strange case of Hawaii.

Mosquitoes allegedly didn’t exist there until the 1800s. They were allegedly introduced by a whaling vessel and, since then, have devastated native bird populations (not the insecticides being sprayed to kill them — but it’s the mosquitoes, of course). The state now spends millions trying to genetically modify mosquitoes, sterilize them, or spray habitats under the guise of ecological control. Eugenicist Bill Gates himself has championed these efforts — pushing gene-altered mosquitoes as a method of disease prevention. Gene altering? Or is this yet another lie that the public parrots while clapping with glee for spraying poisons to kill the scary GMO mosquitoes?

But to prevent what, exactly? An insect that may not even exist in the way we’ve been told? How could they possibly know the exact day and time when mosquitoes were “brought” to Hawaii? Actually

think about that for a moment. And if they make up a ridiculous whaling vessel story, we have to wonder why. Did the Bible include any references to Noah bringing along two mosquitoes? Because every good lie starts with a good historical reference.

Haleakalā National Park and other Hawaiian sanctuaries are now staging grounds for ecological experiments: gene drives, mass spraying, and engineered mosquito populations. The government tells us native birds are dying. And now we’re “fixing” the problem we created with more manipulation — in the form of chemicals and tampering with biology.

Meanwhile, British Columbia’s Gulf Islands — with a climate not unlike Hawaii’s — have almost no mosquitoes. Why? Less standing water. Natural predators. No mass spraying campaigns. No “engineered” insects to scare the public into reactionary compliance. No chemically sterilized skies. No headlines about disease prevention through genetic control. No panic. No industrial-strength insecticide. Just nature doing what nature does best: balance.

So why the fear campaign in tropical zones?

Because a crisis always needs a villain. And a mosquito is a convenient one: faceless, global, easy to weaponize. From DDT (also known as polio) to digital mosquito surveillance, the myth of vector-borne terror is big business — for pesticide companies (also known as malaria), for vaccine developers, and yes, for the alternative medicine movements that need “safe” poisons to dilute into billion-dollar sugar pills.

This is the part where the veil slips.

When your cure is based on a fake cause…

When your remedy is modeled after a reaction to poison, not a disease…

When even your villain — the mosquito — might be a scapegoat for the chemical industrial complex…

Then what exactly are you healing?

The real sickness isn’t nature attacking the body.

It’s in the story you’ve been sold.

What followed wasn’t just a reduction in mosquito populations. It was an explosion in malaria diagnoses. But instead of tracing symptoms back to environmental poisoning, medical authorities blamed the bugs.

The logic held because the symptoms matched: fever, chills, sweating, fatigue. But no one asked why they occurred in clusters, or why they followed pesticide campaigns.

Cowan’s point is simple: if you get the cause wrong, you get the treatment wrong.

You hide the unanswerable how — the immutable truth that when you remove the toxins and poisons, the body heals itself. No belief, drug, or sugar pill required.

And if homeopathy uses symptom similarity as its foundation while ignoring the true root causes behind those symptoms, it’s not just ineffective — it may be reinforcing a false paradigm entirely.

Let’s break this down:

Malaria symptoms can be chemically induced.

Homeopathy assumes the symptoms come from a parasite.

The remedy is built to “match” the symptom, not the cause.

Therefore, the match is fundamentally flawed.

And this isn’t limited to malaria.

The same logic has been applied to countless conditions: arsenic for diarrhea, mercury for trembling, snake venom for nerve damage, pus and cancer tissue for immune responses. But what if those symptoms aren’t disease-specific at all? What if they’re downstream effects of chemical exposure, stress, trauma, malnutrition, or toxicity?

You can’t “cure” poisoning with energetic mimicry.

And this, perhaps more than anything else, is the unspoken flaw in homeopathy’s design. It sees the symptom, mirrors it, and assumes healing will follow — all without ever asking why the symptom emerged in the first place.

Cowan’s malaria findings crack that assumption wide open.

Because if the root cause was never a mosquito — but a chemical — then the entire system built on mimicking mosquito-related disease-induced symptoms is not just misguided. It’s meaningless. (And expensive).

And if that's true for malaria, how many other remedies are chasing phantoms?

But malaria is just the entry point — the crack in the facade. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. If a remedy can be built on a misdiagnosed cause, then what’s really guiding the selection process? Why are we mimicking symptoms with arsenic, mercury, and venom instead of asking what actually made the body sick? And more importantly: who decided that these were the substances of healing? Because once you trace the trail of ingredients, it doesn’t lead to biology. It leads to something older. Darker. And far more symbolic.

The Poison Cabinet

This is ritual medicine. Not healing. Not observable reality. And certainly not harmless.

In every dark tradition — from Babylonian blood sacrifice to Freemasonry’s hidden rites — the key to power is inversion. You don’t just lie. You flip the truth upside down. You don’t just poison. You call it medicine. You don’t just invoke — you get the victim to agree.

That’s the real alchemy: transformation through deception.

Edward Bernays — nephew of Sigmund Freud the Freemason and father of modern propaganda — understood this well. He didn’t simply lie. He carefully, seamlessly, reshaped perception.

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society." Edward Bernays

Rather than scream like Hitler, who claimed “the great masses of the people will more easily fall victim to a big lie than to a small one,” Bernays chose a quieter weapon: seduction. Guide what people desire. Shape what they fear. Control the story, and you control the soul.

And what better place to start than with disease?

If you can control the narrative around illness — what causes it, how it spreads, and how to “cure” it — you don’t need force. You need only suggestion.

So while half the public panicked about Rockefeller medicine — angry at petrochemical pills, white coats, and the sterilized death of natural healing — they flocked to “alternatives.” But what they didn’t see was that the alternative net had already been cast. Homeopathy, naturopathy, even herbalism were quietly absorbed, redirected, and reshaped by the very system they claimed to resist.

It was a trap.

And you have to hand it to the architects. The elegance of their design is almost admirable. Set the fire, then sell the escape route. Demonize the chemical — and sanctify the energetic poison.

The real trick? Getting the spiritually awake to bless their own inversion.

What happens when you take a remedy made from pus, venom, or decaying cancer tissue — not as a warning, but as a cure? You’ve flipped the natural order. You’ve taken death and called it healing. Disease and called it protection. The body says no — but your hand lifts the vial, your mouth receives it, your will says yes.

And that is all the ritual requires.

This is why Satanic doctrine, Masonic rituals, and secret societies like Skull & Bones are obsessed with symbols, inversions, and mock-sacraments. A goat-headed god (Baphomet) with breasts and phallus — both genders in one — ruling over initiation and hidden knowledge. A fire-breathing idol (Moloch) fed by children in ancient rites — now echoed in modern systems that disguise death as health, even for the youngest. The poison is the offering. The lie is the baptism.

Homeopathy follows the same pattern: a ritual object (the remedy), a sacred book (Materia Medica), and a symbolic transformation (poison into cure). It cloaks itself in whiteness and wellness, but beneath the surface it’s no different than the inverted altars of old — where healing was promised, but sacrifice was required.

And the sacrifice is your consent.

Because in every occult system, from ancient Sumer to Silicon Valley, nothing enters the temple — your body, your child, your lineage — without permission. The demon doesn’t break the door down. It waits for you to open it. It waits for your yes.

That’s the spell. That’s the system.

And that is why the poison comes with a smile.

Here are just a few of those poisons:

Syphilinum – Pus from an infected genital lesion or sore

Carcinosin – Diluted fluid from cancer tissue

Medorrhinum – “Gonorrheal” aka infected funky vaginal discharge

Lyssin – Saliva of a “rabid” dog

Arsenicum Album – Arsenic trioxide

Mercurius Vivus – Mercury

Crotalus Horridus – Rattlesnake venom

Lac Caninum – Dog’s milk

Tuberculinum – Diseased tissue from a tuberculosis lesion

These are not poetic names. They are real ingredients in real remedies used on children, pregnant women, and the spiritually vulnerable — all under the guise of “natural medicine.” This isn’t fringe theory. It’s printed in every homeopath’s handbook.

And that’s not medicine. That’s a pharmakeia spellbook.

The Doctrine of Signatures

Before “science”, before microscopes, before chemistry — there was magic. And the Doctrine of Signatures was one of its guiding principles. In this occult tradition, plants and substances were believed to reveal their purpose by their appearance. If a root looked like an organ, it must be medicine for that organ. If a substance caused a reaction, it must contain the cure. The symbol was the medicine.

A walnut resembles the brain? Then it’s good for the brain. Which I have repeated like a good parrot, but is it really? What about liver, eggs and kale?

Red roots bleed when cut? Then they must strengthen blood.

Venom causes paralysis? Then diluted venom must restore movement.

This wasn’t diagnosis. It was divination.

And homeopathy inherited it wholesale — not through observation, but through sorcery.

Hahnemann, similar to the new and improved version of German New Medicine, may have codified the "provings" and dressed them in clinical language, but the system he built was rooted in sympathetic magic: like affects like. Not because of chemical action, but because of energetic mimicry. The remedy mirrors the illness — not to confront it, but to merge with it symbolically. And in doing so, the body is tricked into “healing.”

But the body isn’t being healed. It’s being reconditioned.

Homeopathy’s Materia Medica reads like a page torn from an alchemist’s poison registry:

Belladonna deadly nightshade for inflammation.

Arsenicum arsenic for vomiting and fear.

Mercurius mercury for tremors and cognitive decline.

Lac caninum — diseased dog’s milk — for hysteria-this was the remedy I was first given! WTF was I agreeing to?

Carcinosin — cancerous tissue — for immune imbalance.

Each chosen not for healing, but for resemblance to poison, disease and suffering. The more disturbing the source, the more “potent” the cure. That’s not medicine — that’s symbolic transference. You’re not removing illness. You’re inviting its echo in and calling that balance.

But this doctrine goes deeper. Because in occult systems, resemblance equals power. And when you take in a substance chosen for its similarity to disease — you are not curing the wound. You are ritually imprinting it.

It’s the same logic used in sympathetic spells:

A doll to represent a person.

A lock of hair to bind them.

A drawing, a word, a symbol to carry the frequency.

A spoken word used in spells and incantations.

In homeopathy, the remedy becomes the stand-in. A token. An effigy of affliction disguised as medicine. And your belief gives it power.

This is not healing.

This is transmutation through consent.

And the signature it leaves behind is not health. It’s initiation post consent.

The Doctrine of Inversion

Inversion is not just a feature of homeopathy — it’s the engine.

If the Doctrine of Signatures says “what it looks like is what it cures,” the Doctrine of Inversion takes it one step further: “what harms you is what saves you.” It is the sacred script of every dark religion. You don’t just find symbolic resemblance — you flip polarity. Poison becomes panacea. Sickness becomes sacrament. And death, cloaked in sweetness, is handed to you as healing.

This is not a fringe belief. This is the foundational structure of ritual magic, Freemasonry, and satanic rites. It’s the law of reversal — where sacred becomes profane, and profane becomes sacred. And homeopathy is soaked in it.

Look at the ingredients:

The pus from infected glands (Hepar sulph).

The saliva of a “rabid” dog (Lachesis muta).

The venom of the bushmaster snake (Lachesis).

The breast milk of a diseased woman! (Lac humanum).

The secretion of cancerous tumors (Carcinosin).

Even the decomposed corpse matter (Secale).

These are not archetypes of vitality. They are icons of the occult. Yet in homeopathy, they are exalted — ritually diluted, potentized through a series of rhythmic shakes, and offered on sugar pellets like the Eucharist. Not as symbols of what to avoid — but as carriers of healing.

But healing from what?

Not the root cause. Not the poison. Not the trauma. Just the symptom — the echo. The visible sign that something’s wrong, mirrored back to the body in ritual form, asking it to wake up. And in doing so, it programs the body to re-enact the disease in miniature — not to resolve it, but to integrate it.

That’s not medicine. That’s a spiritual contract.

Even mainstream science has caught a glimpse of this deeper intelligence. In the Iowa Gambling Task, researchers discovered that participants began to physiologically react to a stacked deck of cards after one or two deals, long before their conscious mind began to figure it out. This experiment, designed to study decision-making and risk, revealed that the body often knows the truth before the mind does. That gut-tightening, skin-prickling sense of wrongness? It's real. It's measurable. And it acts as a kind of spiritual immune response—an energetic boundary that warns, don’t go further. You heart, mind and soul know the truth. This is how their magik may work.

But what happens when that boundary is bypassed? What if the ritual is dressed in softness and wellness, wrapped in gentle names and Latin incantations? You don’t feel the sweat. You don’t register the risk. Your body might still whisper no—but your mind is lulled by the script, the sugar pill, the white coat. And in that moment of lowered defenses, you agree. You ingest the remedy. You mirror the disease. And through your own belief, you imprint the signature the original spellcaster intended: one of death, disease, and destruction.

Because this was never about curing illness. It was always about consent. And now your body manifests the frequency they wanted to incant all along.

Because inversion is not passive. It’s an initiation. You are not being cured — you are being marked. Not with molecules, but with meaning. With frequency. With spiritual symbolism. Again, why would they go to all of the trouble to use such vial fluids.

And when you swallow a diluted signature of disease, you aren’t healing the wound — you are spiritually agreeing to carry it.

And that’s what sets up the next layer — the manufacturing process.

Because if these “remedies” are sourced from disease, violence, and decay… how exactly are they obtained?

And more importantly… who’s collecting them?

Consent as Ritual Key

No ritual works without consent. That’s the oldest rule in every spiritual system — especially the darkest ones. You have to say yes. Not always with words. Sometimes with belief. Sometimes with action. Sometimes with avoidance. And sometimes, simply through willful ignorance. But it’s still a yes.

That’s what makes homeopathy such an effective spiritual trap: you don’t think you’re inviting anything in. You think you’re healing.

But what are you actually swallowing?

A diluted imprint of venom. A ghost of pus. The energetic shadow of cancer tissue. Not a molecule, not a chemical — but the vibrational essence of disease itself. And you take it willingly. You offer up your tongue. You close your eyes. You tell yourself it’s medicine.

But in spiritual law, that is consent.

The demons don’t need blood. They need belief. That is what the ruling class has always worked on, spending trillions to capture your be-LIE-f.

And this is why the deception works best on the kind-hearted. The sensitive. The spiritually seeking. It flatters. It whispers: You’re different. You’re evolved. It tells you you’re not like the pharmaceutical zombies, the vaxinated sheeple. It sells you subtle frequencies, gentle vibrations, “natural” healing — all while bypassing your discernment.

You never ask: Where did this remedy come from?

Why does it mirror suffering instead of healing?

Because if you did… the spell might break.

You might remember that real healing doesn’t come through symbolic poison.

That disease doesn’t require a twin — it requires removal of the cause.

That mirroring the sickness isn’t cure. It’s contract.

You might even see the real inversion: that the wellness industry itself has been hijacked. That homeopathy isn’t medicine — it’s just another altar. And your belief, your trust, your willingness to surrender… that’s the offering.

Because without consent — the ritual fails.

Hahnemann and the Hidden Hand

So who created this system?

Who decided that pus and venom should be called healing? That disease should be mimicked, not removed? That the energetic echoes of death should be placed on sugar pills and sold to the spiritually starving?

As we learned in my first article, his name was Samuel Hahnemann. And he wasn’t just a failed physician turned visionary — he was a Grand Master Freemason. A fact conveniently erased from most modern homeopathy marketing. But dig beneath the polished surface and you’ll find it: the symbols, the secrecy, the obsession with transformation through inversion.

The Organon of Medicine, his master text, reads less like a medical guide and more like a grimoire — a spellbook of diluted substances, cryptic “provings,” and sacred rules for energetic transmutation. The Materia Medica is not a pharmacopeia. It’s a catalog of ritual offerings: rabies, cancer, feces, bile, rot. He didn’t just believe in their symbolic power — he structured them. Codified them. Infused them with sacred geometry, like any ceremonial magician would.

And it worked — not because it healed the body… but because it spread.

Freemasonry is not just a social club. It’s a system of spiritual architecture. False temples built atop sacred ruins. And Hahnemann’s temple was homeopathy. His altar was your belief. And his doctrine — like every dark order — inverted everything:

That suffering is sacred.

That poison is medicine.

That disease must be accepted before wellness can be earned.

But what if that was the point?

What if homeopathy was never meant to heal you…

but to dim and taint the soul?

To train you — lovingly — to consent to pain.

To mimic evil and call it light.

To welcome disease and call it divine.

What if the greatest lie of all wasn’t that homeopathy doesn’t work…

…but that it does — just not in the way you think?

We’ll answer that fully in Part 3: The Placebo Portal — How Homeopathy Hijacked the Soul.

Because once you see the architecture, once you recognize the ritual, once you understand how spiritual consent is harvested through placebo performance and false healing — you’ll never look at the “natural medicine” movement the same way again.

Buy Me A Tea?

Buy Me A Coffee?