Episode13-What it Means to be Alive with the Koelle Simpson

I interview the incredible Koelle Simpson a world-renowned life coach, horse whisperer, and leader of the Equus Coaching Movement.

Koelle has studied with some of the world’s greatest teachers including world-renowned equine trainer, Monty Roberts, and best-selling author, life coach, and O Magazine columnist, Dr. Martha Beck. Koelle’s own work has been featured in O Magazine, BBC Business Report, the National Journal, the OWN Network and TEDx.

In 2006, Koelle founded the Koelle Institute for Equus Coaching which has evolved into a remarkable community of compassionate and highly skilled Equus Coaches dedicated to facilitating transformative encounters with horses.

In this episode we talk about what it means to be alive, how to use nature as our roadmap to light and navigating shadow.

Koelle’s Quotables from the show

“We are evolving and going what it means to be alive…we can’t do that in a protective vacuum. We are meant to do this in relation to one another…we grow and evolve one another”

"Animals, in the wild, have a safe place to reset and calm the nervous system…resilience comes from having a safe container to deeply relax and tap into the natural intelligence of the body”

To find Koelle: https://koelleinstitute.com/

To Find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/