Episode 8-Expressing Righteous Anger with Renée Ballard

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews the amazing Renee Ballard. We cover ways to step away from the global paradigm, step into your personal power and how to express anger. We talk about raising our children to critically think and maintain their integrity and sovereignty while going through the school system. This episode is for anyone that feels like they want to step outside the box and live an authentic life.
To find Renée:https://reneeballard.com/
To find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/