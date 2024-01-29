Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack
Medicine Girl
Episode 72-Lindsay Carricarte-The Spiritual Hamster Wheel
0:00
-51:14

Episode 72-Lindsay Carricarte-The Spiritual Hamster Wheel

Medicine Girl's avatar
Medicine Girl
Jan 29, 2024

This is one of my favorite guests so far. Lindsay Carricarte is a unique human, able to look at herself honestly and with a smile on her face. I learned so much about the traps of the so called spiritual community and the futile attempts at self improvement from an external source will never work as true inner work. Instead, it is just a way to endlessley spin your energy wheels as you infinitely peel back more and more layers of the proverbial onion. This is a great way to stay stuck, forever healing yourself with no real forward movement. 

Lindsay is a New Thought Spiritual Practitioner and Spiritual Psychology Coach. A 3/5 Mental Projector, Lindsay passion and mission is guiding other badass spiritual-seeking humans through their awakening journey out of the matrix and into sovereignty. She does thus through human design, subconscious reprogramming, somatic healing, energy work, and intuitive guidance. 

As just of Detoxxxing from the Matrix podcast, Lindsay is bringing thought provoking conversations to the world. 

Lindsay offers various 1:1 sessions for individual guidance as well as different group programs to meet you where you are and guide you on your journey. 

Connect with her on IG @iamlundscarricarte 

Check the latest offers, join my FB group, or binge my podcast

https://linktr.ee/iamlindscarricarte

To Find Robin:

purifywithin.com

Samazuli Retreats in South Africa

 https://purifywithin.com/samazuli-retreats/

Live Pure 10 Week Course

https://purifywithin.com/live-pure/livepure

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture