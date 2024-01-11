Episode 71-Paul Zolman-Role of Love

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEM8MUWr7PXd6feS5AtNDKgIn this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews Paul Zolman who was well versed in anger, but Love was a mystery. According to Paul, the author of love is God. In His wisdom, He placed us in a variety of circumstances that require us to find our way back to His pure love. So, what qualifies Paul Zolman to speak about love? His childhood experience of the opposite of love. From that austere beginning, and the distaste it formed inside him, he searched for and eventually created a method that transformed his life from anger to loving everyone. Growing up in a family of abuse, physical touch became his preferred love style, only because of the regularity. He could almost count on it. It was consistent. He came to think that was the way to express love. But deep inside, he knew that was a twisted belief. He wanted a better life for himself, which is why he created a paradigm shift that works. In this book, you’ll find what helped Paul Zolman move from a childhood boot camp of abuse to being a person who loves everyone and can find good about anyone in any circumstance. This is truly the role of love. You won't want to miss this episode and all about Paul's Journey and his unique game. To Find Paul: www.roleoflove.com Role Of Love Dice (@roleoflovedice) • Instagram photos and videos Paul Zolman | Author (@paul_zolman) • Instagram photos and videos https://www.facebook.com/roleoflovedice https://www.facebook.com/paul.zolman.7/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulzolman/ Role of Love Dice (@roleoflovedice) / X (twitter.com) To Find Robin: purifywithin.com