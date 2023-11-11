Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 70- Dr. Julia Lee-True Medicine
Nov 11, 2023

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast Robin Stebbins interviews her good and friend, Dr. Julia Lee. Julia practices internal medicine using natural methods. Formerly a scientific researcher in academia and the pharmaceutical industry, she became interested in finding approaches to true healing that holistically involve the mind, body, and spirit. Dr. Lee’s clinical practice today is simultaneously grounded in traditional healing wisdom and also relevant to the needs of our current times.

In this episode we discuss what is took to leave the medical system, what true medicine and healing entail and how to live the healthiest life possible. 

Here are the books mentioned during the show:

The Presence Process by Michael Brown

https://www.amazon.com/Presence-Process-Healing-Journey-Awareness/dp/0825305373

The Body Never Lies by Michio Kushi

https://www.amazon.com/Your-Body-Never-Lies-Diagnosis/dp/0757002676/

Native Healer by Medicine Grizzlybear Lake

https://www.amazon.com/Native-Healer-Initiation-into-Ancient/dp/0835606678/

The Expressiveness of the Body and the Divergence of Greek and Chinese Medicine by Shigehisa Kuriyama

https://www.amazon.com/Expressiveness-Divergence-Greek-Chinese-Medicine/dp/0942299892/

To Find Julia Lee southbayinternalhealing.com 

To Find Robin purifywithin.com

