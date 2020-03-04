Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 7-Kay Sanders and Akashic Records
Mar 04, 2020

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Kay Sanders, Transformational Success Coach, Intuitive, Akashic Record Guide. We talk about what impact your past has on your present and does it really even matter. This episode is for anyone curious about exploring akashic records, past lives and clearing the past so it doesn't control the present. As always, please remember to hit the like button and subscribe so you never miss a single episode.

To find Kay: www.kaysanders.com www.awakentoempower.com

To find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/

