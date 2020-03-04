Episode 7-Kay Sanders and Akashic Records

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Kay Sanders, Transformational Success Coach, Intuitive, Akashic Record Guide. We talk about what impact your past has on your present and does it really even matter. This episode is for anyone curious about exploring akashic records, past lives and clearing the past so it doesn't control the present. As always, please remember to hit the like button and subscribe so you never miss a single episode.
To find Kay: www.kaysanders.com www.awakentoempower.com
To find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/