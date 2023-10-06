Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack
Medicine Girl
Episode 67-Rusted Sol-A Peak Behind the Curtain
0:00
-51:53

Episode 67-Rusted Sol-A Peak Behind the Curtain

Medicine Girl's avatar
Medicine Girl
Oct 06, 2023

This episode is about peaking behind the curtain and putting the puzzle pieces together that simply have not been fitting together from Maui, to Paradise, and Palestine. Jenna talks about her hypothesis and what is really going on behind the latest narratives. If you have been dissatisfied with Del Bigtree, Stu Peterson, Peggy Hall and looking for a more realistic look about what is happening with smart cities, 15 minute districts, and what you can do about it, this episode if for you. Jenna has an incredible gift of looking past the distractions and red herring to bring her unique perspective and how we the people are stronger and more powerful than we realize and can starve the system, not fight against it.

To find Jenna: https://www.youtube.com/ @rustedsol3706  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ouixUq4qGKgG/

 To Find Robin: purifywithin.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture