Episode 66-Jerimiah Haughee-The Future of Ranching

Robin Stebbins host of the Medicine Girl Podcast interviews the incredible Jerimiah Haughee a husband, father of two, and is the co-owner of Field to Fork Farms in Bullard, Texas. Field to Fork Farms is a chemical free regenerative farm that focuses on soil health through the implementation of holistic livestock management strategies, and in the future, no-till produce production strategies. Jerimiah is passionate about farming and ranching and encouraging and teaching others to either, begin farming and gardening, or getting to know local farmers and supporting them.

In this interview, we discuss the difference between organic and regenerative farming practices the benefits of regenerative farming to not only the farmers and customers, but to the climate and whether modification programs. We also discuss simple solutions to become a backyard farmer some profiting as much as $250,000 a year on a small plot of land working in tandem with neighbors.

You won’t want to miss this episode Jerimiah has a encyclopedia of knowledge about farming practices. Why they matter and what you can do today to help usher in a healthier, more vibrant and cleaner way of living.

To Find Jerimiah Haughee Field to Fork Farms

https://www.instagram.com/fieldtoforkfarms/

https://www.tiktok.com/@field2forkfarms

To Find Robin purifywithin.com

Links to wealthy backyard farmers we discussed on the show:

https://www.bambergerranch.org/

https://forceofnature.com/

https://permies.com/t/64024/Jim-Kovaleski-Florida-Maine-front