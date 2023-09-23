Episode 65-Amy Attenborough-Moving at the Pace of Nature

In this 65th episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews for the 3rd time the amazing Amy Attenborough, a safari Guide & Wilderness Coach; and Owner of Wild Again who has guided thousands of guests worldwide through Africa. These guided experiences connect people with nature and a more natural way of being again. Her company, Wild Again, expands the traditional scope of a safari and facilitates wilderness experiences that heal the human-nature divide and restore wellbeing. In 2020 she lived with her brother in a Big 5 wilderness for 19 nights with no tents, no vehicle, minimal food and no other human contact, walking over 400km to raise funds for wildlife and glean wisdom from nature. Through traditional, photographic, walking, yoga and meditative safaris in wilderness areas, her mission is to restore internal wilderness and re-awaken the inherent belonging we feel in nature.

In this episode we discuss our intentions for our latest endeavor, Samazuli Purification Retreat and Safari where we will guide you through a complete 30 day purification of your body, mind and spirit, removing a lifetime of stored toxins before, during and after your retreat. You will experience deep soul connections with a small intimate group of no more than 12. Sunrise and evening safari games drives and sacred bush walks to experience, up-close, the wild animals and landscapes of Africa. Heart-syncing guidance to experience divine oneness and your original wild. Ancient tracking wisdom and hands on practice with our personal indigenous trackers. This is life changing.

Gorgeous, restorative outdoor yoga sessions with the amazing Amy Attenborough. Nourishing and delicious cuisine that restores and revitalizes. Daily, Intensive Intuitive Sessions with 2 coaches at the same time that can reveal a lifetime of blindspots and self sabotage, finally releasing you once and for all. This retreat is for: Anyone ready to live the rest of their life in empowered wellness, able to hike max 8 miles and can commit to removing toxins from their environment prior to arrival.

The Retreat that lasts a lifetime: 11 days, 3 Different Safari Camps Three 1:1 post-retreat integration coaching sessions with master coach Robin Stebbins. Online Samazuli group access and 6 monthly group calls post retreat for ongoing soul tribe connection, support and integration. 30 day supported purification prior to arrival to detox the liver, colon, gallbladder and kidneys to enhance and deepen your connection to this sacred land. Mother Africa will lovingly take your healing journey from there. Lifetime knowledge to heal your body from any disease state and how to stay in energetic wellness. A complete body reset so you are free of heavy metals, parasites, free of habits, addictions, and built up toxins. Renewed vitality and increased energy so you can live your destiny and create a legacy.

"You are meant for something greater, but you can't get there addicted, toxic or sick. The power and energy of this land will ignite a transformation on such a deep level that you will never be the same again." -Robin Stebbins

"To visit ancient Africa is to return to something primordial and profound" Amy Attenborough

