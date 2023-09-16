Episode 64-Dr. Juliette Engel-From MK Ultra to Bearer of Light

In the latest episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast Robin Stebbins had the honor of interviewing Dr. Juliette Engel, a Sex Magik operative and MK Ultra Survivor who escaped at the age of 17 without even shoes on her feet, went to medical school, became a successful doctor and then woke up to her best soul filled life. Dr. Engel has written 3 best selling book Angels over Moscow, Sparky and Moscow Traffic. Juliette explains how deep the programming runs, how she rose above, the life she led before she remembered even what had happened to her and how she has save thousands of children from the horrific world of human trafficking. Join us for a special 90 minute episode with one of the kindest most compassionate women I have ever connected with. Please click the links below to support Juliette's work and enjoy an incredible story that will make you cry, shutter at the crimes against humanity and inspire you to be the best version of yourself.

To Find Juliette and purchase her books: https://julietteengel.com/

To Find Robin: purifywithin.com