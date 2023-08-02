What do we really know about the world around us? What is reality vs. programming? Have we been lied to about literally everything? I aimed to discover deep levels and horizontal layers of truth. In this episode I interview the David Weiss, a visionary entrepreneur and researcher who has dedicated his life to unraveling the mysteries of our world. His groundbreaking work has revolutionized our understanding of the shape and nature of our world, and his Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app is a testament to his brilliance. This app creates a comprehensive tool for anyone who wants to bypass the google censorship and learn about the truth about our earth and its model. The app includes a clock that displays the positions of the sun, moon, and stars in real-time, as well as information about the earth model and how it relates to various scientific phenomena. David Weiss is a trailblazer in the field of flat earth research, and his app is a testament to his brilliance and dedication. With his groundbreaking work, David has changed the way we think about our world and has inspired countless others to join him in the pursuit of truth.

Dave and all of his brilliant work can be found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

Robin is still Here: www.purifywithin.com