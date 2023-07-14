Episode 60 Crystal O'Connor-Reversing Menopause

In the latest episode of the MedicineGirl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews Shark Tank endorsed Crystal O'Connor, a three time celebrity endorsed author and creator of 'Moxie Entrepreneur' & Moxie Media Solutions with programs like High Ticket Mastery, Wealthy Wellness Academy, Moxie Bod, 'Rich, Fit and Happy' and author of Unleash Your Moxie endorsed by Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank. Crystal teaches women and small business owners all over the world how to create 6 & 7 figure incomes by getting raw & Moxie in business.

In this episode we talk about everything from estrogenic wisdom, transgenderism to pathologizing menopause, creating a meaningful, lit up, sexy life and how to chose when we stop our periods. Crystal is a joy to listen to and it's easy to see why she has her moxie running high! This episode is for anyone and everyone who wants to escape the matrix programmning of what it means to age and start to tap into what we are capable when we are harmonized with nature and God.

To Find Crystal: http://www.moxieentrepreneur.com/about-crystal/

Robin: purifywithin.com