Episode 59 Nesa's Hemp-The Heartbeat of CBDa

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast Robin Stebbins interviews Inesa with Nesa's hemp oil, the only original biodynamically grown CBDa oil in the world. I pursched a bottle after the episode and can say with authority this is an amazing essense like nothing else I have experienced. Nesa is the visionary founder and CEO of Nesa's Hemp, the world’s first-ever full-spectrum CBDa oil. It is created through a unique process she developed herself that preserves all the healing compounds of the hemp plant. This promotes optimal healing and restores the body to its natural state.

Nesa's journey with hemp/CBD began five years ago when her mother was diagnosed with cancer and given 6 months to live. Heartbroken but determined, she traveled the world on a mission to find natural ways to overcome her health condition. That is when Nesa discovered that the hemp plant is known to be a miracle plant. However, when she met with the leading CBD producers in the US, she realized that none of them had a high-quality hemp product. Nesa knew what she had to do! After facing many challenges, she was finally able to create a product for her mother, and subsequently other people in the world, that is an effective alternative health solution.

Today, Nesa's Hemp is certified as the highest-quality organic hemp product on the market.

Today, her mom is cancer-free and enjoying a happy, healthy, and fulfilling life.

What can the heart essence of this original hemp plant do for you? Inesa has generously given a discount to my listeners, click the link below and enter the code FAMILY35 to purchase this amazing oil. I have used it myself and can say with authority that it works miracles. I won't use any other brand.

To Find Nesa and purchase your own hemp heart essence:

https://nesashemp.com/

To find Robn

purifywithin.com