Episode 56-Ann Hince Tap Away the Trauma

Welcome to the latest Medicine Girl Podcast I interview Ann Hince, a woman who knows how to simplify the most complex concepts to release years of stored emotional toxins. She shares her emotional journey, at 19 when she awoke one morning to find her mother dead in her bathroom.

Twenty years later the tears from that trauma were still just under the surface. Ann found a simple technique that helped her release these emotions - but she went further and can now put her awareness inside her body - and has changed the bone structure of her skull and grown ¾ of an inch at age 56. Ann has found that seeking out our truth, what we truly feel, and accepting those feelings, is the key to inner peace.

We talk about everything from how the body physically sotres trauma and emotional shocks to taking the flavor out of our addictions, to creating a life of peace, calm and contentment.

Ann Hince is an author, a public speaker and a spiritual teacher. She shares the story of how she has shifted her skull bones and grown 3/4 of an inch as a result of her search for inner peace - and she wants you to know that if she has done it, you can too.

Links to Find Ann and Purchase her book and workbook on Amazon:

https://annhince.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AnnHinceWisdom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/annhince/

https://www.youtube.com/@annhince

Book: A Pathway to Insight https://amzn.to/3u3ZAL1

To Find Robin: purifywithin.com