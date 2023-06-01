Episode 55-Dr Isabel MD-From Suicidal to Brain Health Guide

Want a mind that is lit up, healthy and capable of more than you thought possible? In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews Dr. Isabel, a light worker who shares her own band of love, humility and compassion to all those she works with. She in an M.D. and Member of Institute of Functional Medicine and her husband Chef Michael Hunsinger - Bredesen who is a Health Coach and Certified Culinary Nutrition Expert and co creator of Dr On a Mission! In this episode we talk about how she stayed awake for 17 days straight, felt lost, alone and without hope. In the depths of despair she tried to take her own life. She and her husband Michael were determined to find not just a solution for her but one for the collective. Today Dr Isable is not only lit up and thriving but has devoted her life to helping bring light to the darkness of suicide. She gives us simple steps we can start with today to feel mind healthy and capable of more that we thought possible. If you or someone you know has bee affected my brain issues such as mental health, loss of memory, brain fog, dementia and Alzheimers, this is the episode that will bring light and healing solutions.

A few fun facts about Dr. Isabal...

Grew up in Washington DC

• Lived in Buenos Aires for my high school years

Family Practice doctor in Colorado

• Travelled with Patch Adams MD as a Clown Doctor to war-torn Bosnia in 1999 which has changed the way she practices medicine Forever!

• Family Practice doctor in New Zealand

• Retrained as a Functional Medical doctor

• Married 43 years • Get to do life with my best friend!

• 2 extraordinary daughters

• Entrepreneur with the vision+commitment to bring about positive world change in healthcare • Mentor and Teacher: Dr.Dale Bredesen MD who wrote the book The End of Alzheimer’s

• Speaker

To learn more about this beautiful Doctor on a Mission https://doctoronamission.com/

