Episode 54-Martin Theis-Lighting the Trail from Depression to Serenity

Thank you for joining us for the latest episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast. This week Robin Stebbins interviews Martin Thies, a spiritual teacher who focuses on the art of shamanic journeys and the application of the Medicine Wheel, a holistic approach to finding well-being, balance and inner peace in life. The coaching practice Light Trails Co.'s mission is to assist others on their journey from suffering to joy. Martin is in the process of building a decentralised network of non-profit orginizations that aim at building low entrance barrier refuges for people to find healing and regeneration all around the world. To Find Martin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martintheis https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9D_fPAidhrEC8J6B6Ro2xA https://instagram.com/lighttrails_co/ https://www.tiktok.com/@light_trails.co https://www.facebook.com/lighttrailsjourneys To Find Robin: purifywithin.com
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below: https://www.robinstebbins.com/ https://www.purifywithin.com/ https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins https://www.instagram.com/robinwendiestebbins/
