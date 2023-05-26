Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 54-Martin Theis-Lighting the Trail from Depression to Serenity
May 26, 2023

Thank you for joining us for the latest episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast. This week Robin Stebbins interviews Martin Thies, a spiritual teacher who focuses on the art of shamanic journeys and the application of the Medicine Wheel, a holistic approach to finding well-being, balance and inner peace in life.  The coaching practice Light Trails Co.'s mission is to assist others on their journey from suffering to joy. Martin is in the process of building a decentralised network of non-profit orginizations that aim at building low entrance barrier refuges for people to find healing and regeneration all around the world.   To Find Martin:   https://www.linkedin.com/in/martintheis https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9D_fPAidhrEC8J6B6Ro2xA https://instagram.com/lighttrails_co/ https://www.tiktok.com/@light_trails.co https://www.facebook.com/lighttrailsjourneys   To Find Robin:  purifywithin.com

