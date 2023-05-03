Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl
Episode 52-Tim Bui-Living Your Divine Vision
Medicine Girl
May 03, 2023

In the latest episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews Tim Bui, a serial entrepreneur, psychonaut, biohacker, and practiced meditation and martial arts expert for over 25 years. 

He runs High Performance Humans where their mission is to provide personalized, transformative personal development and leadership programs that equip individuals with the tools and support needed to achieve their goals and lead with purpose. Their training programs, create a ripple effect of empowerment and transformation that extends beyond individual clients into the world. 

We talk about how to release the low vibrational parts of yourself that no longer serve your ultimate divine vision, how to raise children who are awake, aware and consciouss of ther power and gifts and simple easy to use tools to transform your life today.

To Find and Work with Tim: https://www.instagram.com/timdinhbui/

To Find Robin: purifyWithin.com

