Episode 51-Blair Abee- Blooming into the 5th Dimension

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews Blair Abee who has developed Higher Consciousness Meditation after many years of meditation and yoga, and a traumatic year at a new job with a difficult boss who was abusing employees. This forced him to dive deep into his meditation practice to stay sane. As a result, he emerged with new, vibrant ways of coping with life’s challenges.

He describes himself this way, “I am an explorer who has discovered a variety of techniques, tools, and ideas that I think you will find useful in your own personal development.” In short, he’s an observer, yogi, and spiritual toolmaker.

An entrepreneur and business consultant, Blair began his yoga and meditation practices more than 45 years ago and self-exploration has been his avocation. He has spent most of his adult life in the San Francisco Bay Area and has published 6 books on meditation, mindfulness, manifestation, and related topics.

To find Blair:

Blair would like to offer you, my valued listeners a free copy of his book The Maindfulness Book. Here is the link: https://mindfulnessbook.HiCMeditation.com.

To Find Robin purifywithin.com