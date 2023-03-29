Episode 49-Laurel Airica-In the Beginning was the Word

In this Episode Robin Stebbins Interviews the luminous Laurel Airica, a consumate observer of the power and magic of the words we use. Why is our use of language so important? Are there nepharious sources at work to enslave us or simply a random conglomeration of sybols and sounds? When we first become aware of the power of words then learn how to harness and use to our awaekning to deeper understandings about the world around us and ways to create a dream life rather than a life spent dreaming. Journey with us as we speak into creation a bright, shiny and deeply loving demention of reality. You will never look at words the same way again,

To Find Laurel Airca: WordMagic Global , YouTube and Instagram. Laurel invites our Medicine Girl listeners to download her free e-book, The Book of E.

To Find Robin Stebbins: purifywithin.com