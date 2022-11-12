Episode 47-Dr. Fernanda Durlene-Love, Meditat8 and lluminate

In this episode of the Medicine Girl Podcast, Robin Stebbins interviews the amazing Dr. Fernanda Durlene. Dr Fe graduated from the University of California in Irvine with a B.A and received her Masters in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from South Baylo University. She has completed her Doctorate degree from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine. She has a post-doctoral certificate in Cannabis medicine and treatment protocol. Fernanda holds an Arizona state license for Acupuncture (L.Ac) and a National Diplomate in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine from NCCAOM. She operates a Holistic Retreat Center in Sedona, where she offers her expertise in acupuncture, meridian yoga, life coaching, Chinese herbs and cannabis, reiki and more. Dr. Fernanda graduated from the University of California in Irvine with a B.A and received her Masters in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from South Baylo University. She has completed her Doctorate degree from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine. She has a post-doctoral certificate in Cannabis medicine and treatment protocol. Fernanda holds an Arizona state license for Acupuncture (L.Ac) and a National Diplomate in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine from NCCAOM. She operates a Holistic Retreat Center in Sedona, where she offers her expertise in acupuncture, meridian yoga, life coaching, Chinese herbs and cannabis, reiki and more. Dr. Fe is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil. She came to the US when she was in high school to learn English. She fell in love with this amazing country, went to college in California, got married and raised 3 wonderful children. She founded and directed a preschool for over 10 years. When she finished her Master's of Science in Acupuncture, she decided it was time to get out of the busy city. She shares how her spiritual health was not in as good as shape as she wanted it to be, her clarity was fading as she found herself in the constant rat race of wake up go to work come home go to sleep and all the stress in between. She knew life was meant to be more (or less actually) than all that. She was at defining cross point in her life: stay where she was and continue to make great money, but be stressed constantly and have little time to herself or take a chance and plunge into what her heart is calling. She sold everything and relocated to Sedona, AZ. Built her dream ranch as she had designed on her vision board 10 years prior to even finding this place. At the ranch she is realizing her so called "long term plan" and now living it to the fullest. She is a true believer in living in truth. This truth means knowing your purpose on this planet and delivering it. This truth means surrendering the deep programs of our current society and stepping into authenticity committing to the best service on this planet and lifetime. There is no room or time for pretending to be something one isn't, living a life of lies, or worse yet lying to yourself. This is the time to be who you are meant to be. Only when we are on the path of Light (truth and authenticity) does the Universe fully bless our journey with more than we could wish for. She welcomes you to take the time for the soul's voice to be heard. Don't leave for tomorrow what you can do today! Ultimately we are all seeking the same 3 things: Health, Happiness and Peace. Everyday is an opportunity to achieve and live them all. Dr. Fe’s personal goal is: "Being who I was meant to be in this life. Living a committed life to service, love and peace on Earth." In this interview we discuss how to use nutrition in harmony and alignment with your body ancestry and type. We also touch on how to live in harmony with your self physically, mentally and spiritually. Join us for a conversation on how to live your most authentic, loving and illuminated life yet... To Find Dr. Fe sedonaranch.org To Find Robin: purifywithin.com