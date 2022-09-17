Episode 46-Tasha Phishman-Finding Peace Amidst the Chaos

In this episode, Robin Stebbins interviews Tasha Fishman, one of the best voices out there on unschooling our children and how to get started, even if the are currently attending school. In my interview we discuss how to truly educate our children, while giving them autonomy, freedom and respect as a way of bringing shalom in the home or a feeling of peace and serenity. Tasha is just a regular mama who unleashed her kids from the formal education system to learn organically. Tasha has been unschooling her three boys since waking up to the absurdity of public health and public school in May 2020. She has studied and been coached personally by Dayna Martin, the founder of Radical Unschooling to become an “Unschooling Advocate” and free her children and herself from the bondage of institutionalized slavery. Join us for what I consider to be the most important and sacred bonds we have, raising the next generation to be lit up, healthy, and thinking critically and creatively. Tasha is a powerhouse, a true warrior, standing up for our children when they need it more now than ever. To find Tasha: https://tashafishman.com/ To find Robin: https://purifywithin.com/
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
