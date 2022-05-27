Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 44-Kinan Whyte-Play to Your Potential
Medicine Girl
May 27, 2022

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Kinan Whyte. Bio: Kinan offers Integrative Life Coaching, Deep Branding, and Conscious Business Consulting incorporating Evolutionary Astrology, The Gene Keys, & Human Design. His approach to helping people live their most radiant lives blends a neo-shamanic lens of healing one's human hologram, receiving guidance from one's higher self, activating one's quantum DNA field, and embracing a tantric approach to deep spiritual fulfillment through life's play of polarity dynamics and the alchemy of union. To Find Kinan: https://kinanwhyte.com/ https://soldesign.life/ To Find Robin: purifyWithin.com

