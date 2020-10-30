Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 21-Mike Shaldone Alcohol, Wellness and Living your Highest Vibration
Oct 30, 2020

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Mike Shaldone, owner of Phoenix Wellness. Mike has over 5,000 hours in addiction counseling and is a Certified AOD counselor. Using mindfulness, nature, nutrition, yoga and cognitive behavioral therapy as healing modalities, he teaches these in recovery from personal experience: “We can all be addicted in some way to something. Perhaps it’s chemicals. Perhaps it’s behaviors. Perhaps it’s judgements, resentments and lack of tolerance. Diving deep into self-love and acceptance provides freedom from this bondage. In the past, I considered myself a victim, which denied me the ability to see the blessings of my circumstances. Fully surrendering, healing myself through these modalities and ascending into new understanding has allowed me to pursue my purpose, my dharma.” In this episode we discuss alcohol and wellness. If you believe yourself to be an awakened spiritual being this is a conversation around the vibrational energy of alcohol and the spirit. To find Mike: https://www.phoenixwellnesssacramento.com/about-us https://www.facebook.com/PHOENIXWELLNESSSACRAMENTO/ https://www.instagram.com/phoenixwellnesssacramento/ To find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/

