In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Mike Shaldone, owner of Phoenix Wellness. Mike has over 5,000 hours in addiction counseling and is a Certified AOD counselor. Using mindfulness, nature, nutrition, yoga and cognitive behavioral therapy as healing modalities, he teaches these in recovery from personal experience: “We can all be addicted in some way to something. Perhaps it’s chemicals. Perhaps it’s behaviors. Perhaps it’s judgements, resentments and lack of tolerance. Diving deep into self-love and acceptance provides freedom from this bondage. In the past, I considered myself a victim, which denied me the ability to see the blessings of my circumstances. Fully surrendering, healing myself through these modalities and ascending into new understanding has allowed me to pursue my purpose, my dharma.” In this episode we discuss alcohol and wellness. If you believe yourself to be an awakened spiritual being this is a conversation around the vibrational energy of alcohol and the spirit. To find Mike: https://www.phoenixwellnesssacramento.com/about-us https://www.facebook.com/PHOENIXWELLNESSSACRAMENTO/ https://www.instagram.com/phoenixwellnesssacramento/ To find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/
Episode 21-Mike Shaldone Alcohol, Wellness and Living your Highest Vibration
Oct 30, 2020
Medicine Girl
Medicine Girl explores ways to heal your body from the root cause, igniting your inner healer to cure from any disease state. Topics include plant medicine, journey work, sound therapy, crystal therapy, divine nutrition, nature grounding, and connecting with mother earth to transcend to a state of ultimate wellness
To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:
https://www.robinstebbins.com/
https://www.purifywithin.com/
https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk
http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins
