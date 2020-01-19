Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack
Medicine Girl
Episode 2-Awaken Your Soul with Amber Antonelli
0:00
-58:28

Episode 2-Awaken Your Soul with Amber Antonelli

Medicine Girl's avatar
Medicine Girl
Jan 19, 2020

This week I’m interviewing  a very special guest Amber Antonelli with Awaken Your Soul Retreats. Amber, along with her Partner Anthony Esposito run healing retreats on their incredible 91 acre property in beautiful Costa Rica, using the healing powers of mother earth.

Before we get started, please if you walk away from this episode with something more than you started,  keep the circuit of gratitude going by clicking subscribe and leaving a comment on your favorite social media sites with one of your biggest take away. Then tag me and Awaken your soul Retreats in the post and I will respond to your comment or questions. All of the links are listed in the show notes. My mission in life is to show other ways of healing that cure rather than create customers. The powerful medicine Iboga with the right healers and the right setting was one of the best ways I found to ignite my inner healer

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture