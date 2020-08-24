Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 19-Creating a Field of Wellness with the Eve Agniman
Medicine Girl
Aug 24, 2020

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews the amazing Eve Enigman. Eve and I are both nurses working on the front line. We discuss the global milieu and how to keep yourself safe and healthy, but we keep it real. You are absolutely in charge of your health and it is all about you. To find Eve https://www.facebook.com/eve.agniman To fine Robin https://www.robinstebbins.com/ To find a safe way to connect with registered nurses now https://www.stayhomesweethome.com/

