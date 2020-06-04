Episode 14-Heal your Heart and Soul Today with Dr. Fred Grover

Join Dr. Fred Grover and I as we discuss how to actually heal your body, the difference between medication and medicine and what the difference is between a sick care model a(yous MD gets 10 minutes to diagnose, treat and street you) and a holistic model of health which treats the root cause of the disease encompassing the entire system of healing. Dr. Grover reverses diabetic states, heart disease and other "chronic" illnesses and he tells us how. You won't want to miss the ending when friend does a sound meditation healing to release fear around this current pandemic. To Find Dr. Fred Grover: https://www.revolutionarymd.com/meet-dr-grover/ and to read his new highly recommended book 'Spiritual Genomics' A physician’s deep dive beyond modern medicine, discovering unique keys to optimizing DNA health, longevity, and happiness! visit spiritualgenomics.com His playlist mentioned can be found here, awesome journey mix https://open.spotify.com/playlist/11ADAoF1LtIyiVvoVsk6g5?si=PNZP-VSkRGOS6Z17PbLFAA

Dr. Grover is a well-recognized Board Certified Family Physician (FAAFP) who has been practicing medicine in Denver since 1996. He has additional board certifications in Integrative medicine (ABIHM) and Anti-Aging and Restorative Medicine (ABAARM). His passion and special expertise include: Integrative and Functional Medicine Anti-aging, Age Management & Restorative Medicine Bio-identical Hormone Replacement & Hormone Restoration Platelet Rich Plasma Therapies, PRP Brain Health and Mind-Body Balance, Preventative Neurology To Find Robin: robinstebbins.com