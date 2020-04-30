Episode 12-Going to the Dark Place and Finding Light with Julie Kratz

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Tedx Speaker, Author and Entrepreneur Julie Kratz. Why it's OK to not be OK and how to navigate it to find the light and treasure. Quotables from the show: "We are afraid to go into the cave, that we will just get lost in it, that we will turn into a hermit, go into the woods with a bag of rice and a shotgun...or that you will get lost there...so depressed and self loathing that you can't get through days...baby stepping in and navigating the dark places to find the light" This is what I call the warriors path, necessary to go into the dark places to seek the healing, the truth, the transcendance. We are so tuned to say all these things that agree with the collective, but when we are brave enough to come in with the truth...it resonates and gives permission to come in open, vulnerable, authentic. Join us for a deep, real dive into truth and leading from the heart.
To find Julie: https://nextpivotpoint.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/juliekratz/ To find Robin: https://www.robinstebbins.com/