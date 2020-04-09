Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 10-Connecting With The Plant Kingdom with Ian Jin Yap
Apr 09, 2020

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Ian Jin Yap. Ian takes up on an amazing journey through the plant kingdom and shares his extensive training with plants and their innate healing ways. Ian Jin opens up about his painful past and how he transcended to show up with his healing gifts. Don't miss the last part of the show when Ian sings for us and does a plant healing. To connect with Ian on his FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/pausenplayianjinyap/ To connect with Robin https://www.robinstebbins.com/

