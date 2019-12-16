Medicine Girl’s Substack

Episode 1 Cocooning with Laurie Wachob
Episode 1 Cocooning with Laurie Wachob

Dec 16, 2019

In this episode Robin Stebbins interviews Laurie Wachob, an entrepreneur and business owner in Benicia California. We talk about our first medicine, the strategies we used as children to heal ourselves naturally. In this episode we go into cocooning, light and shadow work and how to activate your inner healer.

To find me and learn more about healing yourself from the innermost root without toxic pharmaceuticals and work one on one with a medical professional check out the links below:

https://www.robinstebbins.com/

https://youtu.be/yRqMf6oHiBk

http://facebook.com/robinwstebbins

https://www.instagram.com/robinwendiestebbins/

To connect with Laurie Wachob and learn more please click the links below: 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4GqaRvME4RnbncPSHxVTfA/

https://lwachob.myrandf.com

