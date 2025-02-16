We have become a nation of parrots. We listen to the tell-lie-vision and the alternative scrying screens in exactly the same way, whether it is Anderson Cooper on cable or the Bailey twins on Rumble. The devices do the programming, and people do the repeating. The sky is always falling, there is always a new crisis to obsess over, and somehow the solution always drains your wallet and feeds a corporation. It is the same script they have been using for decades. They do not need to change it because almost no one notices. Each group thinks this time is different and mocks the others for falling for what they themselves are currently falling for. They call people sheeple for lining up for a shot while proudly praising ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine because some approved translator told them it was a miracle cure.

Listen to the latest pharmaceutical shepherds who now claim to be on your side. Click on the photo, hear the pitch, and notice how familiar it sounds. According to these very highly qualified gentlemen, you should be taking methylene blue, ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine. These are the good drugs now, the ones that supposedly save lives and cure cancer, because they were once “banned.” Except they were not banned. They were threatened, dangled, teased, and framed as forbidden, so you would believe they were the next heroic toxic chemical you needed to survive a “virus” that never existed in the first place. But thank God for the pharmaceuticals, right, Mel? You trust these multimillionaires because they market themselves as rebels while singing the praises of RFK Jr., the safe vaccine man, and serving up the usual mix of eighty percent truth you agree with and twenty percent poison that gets you to swallow the rest.

How They Sell You the “Miracle” Chemicals

They sell black box drugs the same way they always have. They lean on miracle testimonials, cherry picked anecdotes, and a scientist with a prize or a suspicious death. They know human psychology better than the public knows itself. A dramatic story about a child’s autism reversing or a relative’s cancer disappearing will move people faster than any data ever could. Fear does the rest. Hint that something might be banned, and people rush to buy it before it disappears.

Canada proved that pattern perfectly when it pretended vitamins were under threat. Sales didn’t drop. They exploded. The same thing happens in every government “war” on drugs. Restrict something, and people chase it harder. Diet culture runs on the same mechanism. Promise salvation and deliver dependence.

If that used to be you, it doesn’t have to be anymore. Something in you already stepped outside that trance. You are not sprinting toward every new miracle cure or every industrial chemical disguised as a nutrient. You see the pattern now. But the people still caught inside it move like moths toward whatever fear-based flame burns brightest that week. Everything “makes sense” as long as no one stops to think.

And that is exactly where the soil-depletion story comes into play. They know the psychology and will continually use it against the weak-minded.

The Perfect Setup for the Soil-Depletion Myth

You have already taken the reins. You are not chasing every shiny object or sprinting toward the next miracle cure they hold up in front of you. But for those still caught in the trance, they move straight toward whatever fear-based narrative drops that week. The entire structure of the one-world religion of science depends on that reflex. Repeat the claim, repeat the fear, repeat the solution.

Take one of their favorite lines.

“The soils are depleted, so you have to take vitamins and supplements, or you will get deficiency diseases.”

It sounds exactly like something thin-lipped Anderson Cooper would recite while pointing at a dramatic chart of rising death and disease for the unfortunate souls who refuse to obey.

And the pharmaceutical industry owns most of the advertising in mainstream media. No one on those networks is paid to tell you that food and sunlight are enough. The alternative heroes are no different. Joe Rogan and RFK Jr sell pharmaceuticals with the same enthusiasm. They simply package them as repurposed, natural, or truth warrior-approved.

This is not a mom-and-pop operation. The vitamin and supplement market is a fifty-billion-dollar empire. North America takes a third of it. Prenatal vitamins alone bring in hundreds of millions. The machine requires fear and growth and a constant stream of narratives convincing you that your body and the planet are never enough.

Forty-four-gallon drums of chemical slurry arrive at private-label factories, are poured into capsules, stamped with clean labels, and sold back to the same people the chemicals made sick in the first place. Canada proved the formula: a hint of a ban sent sales through the roof.

They know how the public moves.

And they know exactly how to push them.

If you bought ivermectin, zinc, iodine, vitamin C, or vitamin D3 because one of their performers told you to, you already know the choreography.

And that path leads directly into the story of soil depletion.

Another Manufactured Crisis to Sell You Chemicals

When an industry grows this large, it cannot survive on a single sales pitch. It needs multiple narratives to keep every demographic spending money. One of the newest is the soil depletion storyline. The message is simple. The Earth is failing, so you need supplements to survive. According to them, the issue is not the chemicals used to spray your food. The issue is that you are not getting enough chemicals inside your body.

People repeat this propaganda without ever asking the most basic questions.

If soils are supposedly depleted everywhere, who tested them? With what methods? Against what baseline? Compared to which historical samples? Collected by whom? Using technology that did not exist fifty or one hundred years ago.

If a piece of land temporarily loses nutrients, is it ruined forever, or does it recover, as every regenerative farm on earth proves? How deep is this alleged depletion? The topsoil. Several feet down. Bedrock. The entire planet.

Nobody answers these questions because the soil-depletion story was built for marketing, not for accuracy.

Then they insist that plants lose nutrients the moment they are picked. How would that even be measured? What instrument tracks nutrient loss by the second? If it is anything like their calorie calculations, it is another invented system with no connection to reality.

Soil testing is a profitable industry in its own right. pH meters, extraction tests, the Bray Test, Mehlich 3, and spectrophotometric readings. All of it is designed to generate numbers that lead to the same predetermined conclusion. Add chemicals.

None of this has anything to do with nature. It is a commercial cycle.

When you strip land, till it into dust, remove every trace of organic matter, and then test what is left, you create the exact conditions needed to justify the next round of chemical inputs. They call this science-based agriculture. A more honest name is chemical dependency farming.

How Soil Testing Actually Works

Soil testing looks scientific at first glance, but most of it exists to justify selling more chemicals. They begin with pH, then run the soil through extraction tests for nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These are the famous NPK numbers stamped on every fertilizer bag. Tests like the Bray Test and Mehlich 3 dissolve soil samples in chemical solutions to force out readings that appear authoritative but tell you nothing about whether a crop grown there will nourish a human being.

Spectrophotometric readings measure concentration, not biological value. They do not tell you if the minerals are usable by plants or if the soil ecosystem is alive. They only reveal how the sample reacted to the chemical bath it was placed in.

Then they move to the side measurements. Calcium. Magnesium. Sulfur. Micronutrient panels for zinc, manganese, iron, and copper. After that come estimates of organic matter, salinity, cation exchange capacity, and texture. A long technical checklist that makes farming look like a NASA mission, yet produces no insight into whether the soil can actually support life.

The tests for plant nutrient levels are even worse. They grind the plant into powder, dissolve it in industrial chemicals, and run the mixture through machines calibrated to theoretical vitamin values. Those values were invented by the same industry that sells the supplements. It is a closed circuit. Define the deficiency. Create the test. Diagnose the deficiency. Sell the fix.

None of this matches how a living ecosystem works.

And the conclusion is always the same. Add nitrogen. Add phosphorus. Add potassium. Add calcium. Add magnesium. Add the blend that fits the chart. Add the corrector. Add the fix.

It’s the exact worldview behind the supplement aisle: break the system, then sell the product that patches the break — until the next test tells you to buy more.

What Real Soil Health Looks Like

If you only take from a garden, you strip it of its life force, fungal networks, microbes, and organic matter. Wild ecosystems never have this problem. You saw that on the mountain. No irrigation. No fertilizer. No tilling. Animals graze and leave waste. Plants die back and return to the soil. Everything cycles through the system the way it always has. It runs on reciprocity, not intervention.

Regenerative, no till, and biodynamic growers follow the same pattern. You take a crop and you return the plant material. You leave the roots in place. You compost what you do not eat. You let plants finish their full cycle so seeds fall where they belong. You use stalks for ground cover. You remove plants intentionally because many of the so called weeds are there to repair the soil. Even diluted urine at the right time of the season can restore what was taken. None of this is complicated. People were simply trained out of it.

Berg, for all the nonsense he sells, at least pointed people toward Donald Sparks. Sparks sampled soils around the world and found what any thinking person would expect. The minerals were still there. The soils were not empty. Dr David Johnson found the same thing from the biological side. The soils with the highest mineral readings did not grow the healthiest plants. The healthiest plants came from soils with balanced fungal and bacterial communities. When chemicals are poured onto the land, fungi die off and bacteria dominate. The soil loses its ability to turn minerals into forms plants can use.

This is where so called mineral deficiencies really come from. Not from an empty earth but from the destruction of the living system that makes minerals usable.

Johnson and others eventually said the quiet part out loud. The best predictor of plant health is not the mineral count. It is the fungal to bacterial ratio. That is the engine of soil, not NPK scores and lab printouts. Kill the fungal network with chemicals and you create a field that cycles too fast, collapses quickly, and constantly needs more inputs. Industry loves that. Dead soil needs product. Living soil needs nothing from them.

Plants can only take up minerals after soil biology has transformed them. Humans work the same way. You cannot swallow raw minerals and pretend the body will convert them into real nutrition. Plants and animals do that work. The supplement aisle counterfeits it. That is why people gag on magnesium pills or get sick from zinc. They are trying to digest something the body was never designed to touch in that form.

Healthy soil is simple. Leave it alone. Stop stripping it and micromanaging it. Keep the fungal and bacterial communities in balance. Let plants finish their life cycles. Let stalks and leaves return to the surface. Let waste cycle back in. When those systems stay intact, minerals become available on their own without testing and without products.

Plants do not grow in vitamin deficient soil. The phrase itself is nonsense. Plants synthesize their own compounds based on species, climate, and season. If the soil were truly lacking minerals, the plant would not become slightly less nutritious. It would fail to grow at all. You would see it with your own eyes.

And the claim that nutrients vanish the moment a vegetable is picked is another sales hook. Anyone who has eaten a tomato straight from the garden knows the truth. Flavor intensifies. Some compounds increase after harvest. Bioavailability shifts. Nature is not the problem. The measuring and the marketing are.

How the Nutrient Decline Research Got Weaponized

The entire soil-depletion panic comes from a handful of studies that were never designed to prove what the industry claims. People repeat the headlines, never the methods, and the methods tell a completely different story.

Take the famous early-2000s comparison that supposedly showed fruits and vegetables have “lost nutrients” over the past century. It sounds authoritative until you look at how the study was actually done. They compared modern instrument readings to plant samples from the early 1900s measured with crude extractions, loose estimates, and lab techniques that wouldn’t pass a first-year chemistry class today. Different tools. Different chemistry. Different crop varieties. Different storage. Different everything.

That is not scientific comparison. That is numerology in a lab coat.

Even the authors admitted their data do not mean what the supplement world pretends. They clearly stated that fruits and vegetables remain some of the most nutrient-dense foods available. That part never appears in marketing because it ruins the fear narrative needed to sell supplements.

And the so-called “decline” has a simple explanation: bigger yields dilute nutrient concentration per gram. When a plant produces more mass per acre, the numbers shift. It does not mean the soil is dying. It does not mean the food is worthless. It does not mean you need a multivitamin.

Meanwhile, the real threat has nothing to do with mineral content. The chemical load on modern crops — glyphosate, pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilizers, stabilizers, fortification additives — is far more significant than any hypothetical nutrient dip. That part never becomes the headline because it points to the real culprit: chemical agriculture.

To claim soil depletion is causing human deficiencies, they would need consistent soil and plant samples from the 1800s onward, tested with identical instruments and identical methods. That baseline does not exist. There is no century-long archive. There is no global nutrient log. They are comparing data sets that cannot logically be compared.

If compost can restore “depleted” land in a single season, how is the entire planet supposed to be empty? Plants need sunlight, water, temperature, and functioning soil biology to thrive. If a plant truly lacks essential minerals, it does not limp along — it fails to grow outright.

A garden collapses only when people replace living ecological cycles with chemical schedules. Nature wastes nothing. Humans waste everything.

And that is why the nutrient-decline narrative works: it depends entirely on people never asking how the numbers were made, what they were compared to, or whether the premise was ever measurable in the first place. Once you question the structure, the entire storyline dissolves.

The question they never asked.

Did they actually test global soils?

Did they compare living plants or preserved specimens?

Were the varieties the same?

Why does compost reverse every alleged deficiency?

Why do regenerative farms prove the opposite of their claims?

Do foods really lose nutrients after cutting, or is that another sales hook?

If soil is dying, why does nature still thrive without it?

This is why they rely on fear, urgency, and repetition. The second you pause to think, the entire narrative dissolves.

The Real Reason for the Lie

They needed a story dramatic enough to move both farmers and consumers into the chemical economy.

Farmers get fertilizers.

Consumers get supplements.

The industry gets two revenue streams from a single fabricated problem.

This is not about nutrition.

This is about control.

This is about monetizing dependency.

And you are no longer in that trap.

