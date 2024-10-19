\

According to nationwide surveys conducted by the National Institutes of Health, nearly 70% of adults in the U.S. are either overweight or obese. Let that sink in. This is not a percentage that can be solely explained by eating too much and exercising too little. Since the early 1960s, U.S. obesity rates have tripled, and morbid obesity has risen tenfold. Disease rates have skyrocketed—1 in 2 adults has a chronic disease and 1 in 2 children have a chronic illness. Additionally, 1 in 33 children have autism. Things have not been going well in this country since the 1980s. What does this have to do with morbid obesity, cocaine-addicted babies, livestock feed, and mandatory food fortification? It turns out they are all directly related, as I will explain, piece by piece.

I began this article with the premise that the standard American diet resembles the finishing phase used in livestock before they go to slaughter. For those unfamiliar, the finishing phase refers to the final few weeks before an animal is weighed prior to slaughter. The finishing feed is designed to increase weight, balance muscle-to-fat ratios, and tenderize muscles to maximize profitability from the hog. An easy online search reveals that the closest related foods for the average American include fast food, pre-made frozen meals, convenience foods like chips, crackers, breakfast cereals, energy and protein bars, meal replacement shakes, infant formula, and most pre- and post-workout powders. Remarkably, the closest products on the market come from the Medical Industry, specifically ready-made medical food, shakes, and drinks, with Abbott Laboratories Inc. being a main producer. According to the latest market analysis, this is one of the fastest growing industries, with diabetes and other man made diseases skyrocketing, especially after the C-19 injections, boosters and other adult vaccines. Their products include a range of medical foods, from diabetic meals to infant formulas and COVID testing kits.

How did Abbott Labs corner the market? Patients are not only prescribed medications, including OTC drugs, vitamins, and supplements by their doctors, but they are also given free samples and prescriptions for medical drinks, meal replacements, infant formula, diabetic nutrition, and hydration formulas. Essentially, doctors are now prescribing food and shakes that looks remarkably similar to livestock finishing feed, with hog feed being the closest. Let's compare the ingredients of hog finishing feed with those of classic options: a meal replacement drink, Ensure, and a popular infant formula, Similac.

____________________________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________________

As we can see, they are remarkably similar. With a bit more scrutiny, we can observe that they also have a very similar list of nearly identically proportioned vitamins and supplements. You may not be aware, but most elderly patients in a hospital are sent home with Ensure brand meal replacement and are told to consume it to stay healthy and free from vitamin deficiencies, which, it seems, everyone now apparently has. (There's that term again—the deficiency con job: deficient soils and nutrition in fruits and vegetables, making supplementation with pills necessary). My last Substack discussed the con job of lab tests and lab values in “Lab Value Larceny " illustrating how we have junk science layered on top of garbage science.

Back to the point, I've observed that patients on my caseload who drink Ensure often have enormous lower legs, very similar to those pictured below, swollen with edema, skin blistered, red, and warm to the touch, resembling a cellulitis infection. It is such an obvious correlation that I now call them “ensured legs," and they are always surprised that I know they drink Ensure. And, don’t try to take away the Ensure; they are addicted and refuse to stop, sometimes drinking up to 4 or 5 a day. They are convinced it is healthy because their doctor sent them home with a free case. I mean each person, regardless of age, class, or lifestyle, will adamantly refuse. So, what is it that is so addicting? When was the last time you saw a wild animal that was overweight? Never. Why do humans and domesticated animals eat to the point of disabling and destroying themselves? This leads us to the next dot, prenatal vitamins…

Do you remember the first vitamin you took? If you were born after 1970, you probably were exposed to large doses in utero, before you took your first breath. Prenatal vitamins were introduced in the 1970s when some supplement companies began adding folic acid to their vitamins after research pointed to folic acid deficiencies leading to neural tube defects, according to the pharmaceutical puppets, I mean scientists and researchers. Doctors recommend any woman who could have a baby should take prenatal vitamins, even if they don’t plan to get pregnant in the near future. They told women this allows the body to prepare for pregnancy and ensures adequate nutrition so your baby will avoid possible neural tube and other birth defects.

I hope by now you can see the same playbook is being used to play you. Poison babies with formula or injections or drugs, diagnose neural tube defects as a vitamin deficiency, find a scientist to verify that the problem is due to a vitamin deficiency that you just invented, come in with the solution, prenatal vitamins, and boom, you have created another industry. This is exactly what they do with a death epidemic such as a virus—either poison a group of kids in orchards with DDT or get in front of a mass poisoning like a black plague from unsanitary conditions, start a media fear porn explosion and tell the public it’s a new virus call it polio, then swoop in with the solution, a vaccine. Stop the poison and diagnosis as polio, call it something else like Guillain-Barre, Parkinson’s, or MS.

There is also a growing body of evidence that suggests that folic acid directly causes cancer by feeding tumors and is questioning why we would be fortifying our food with folic acid if it is only for pre and currently pregnant women. If I can find a current University study on this, it must be bad. We now have direct evidence to support Vitamins A, D and now B9 directly causing cancer. But what do you expect when you ingest toxic chemicals like nail polish remover on a daily basis?

When a baby is exposed to substances like street drugs in utero, they can be born with an addiction to alcohol, crack, heroin, or even caffeine. Caffeine is capable of crossing the placenta and reaching the fetus, potentially influencing its development and behavior. If a mother consumes high amounts of caffeine during pregnancy—considered to be one to two cups of coffee daily—her baby might develop a physical dependence on caffeine, leading to withdrawal symptoms after birth. Babies exposed to caffeine in utero are more likely to develop caffeine addiction through sodas, energy drinks, and eventually coffee. Newborns experiencing caffeine withdrawal may show symptoms such as irritability, restlessness, and tremors, akin to those of any drug-addicted baby. It doesn’t matter whether it's a prescription drug, vitamin, or chemical—the withdraws symptoms remain the same and the relapse to the exposed drug is just as evident.

Why would the pathophysiology be any different with prenatal vitamins? Drugs are drugs, aren't they? They are chemical concoctions the body doesn't recognize, hijacking regular pathways and creating excessive and unnatural responses. Since 2016 there have been several studies concluded that prenatal vitamins are completely unnecssary, yet the industry continues to thrive. Some outlier research suggests that babies exposed to prenatal vitamins—taken as prescribed—might be born with a dependence on them. What does that look like? Based on my personal experience, my son had extreme acid reflux while breastfeeding but improved when my pediatrician recommended supplementing with formula: Similac Gold, even providing free samples. She didn’t mention that even a single sip might make him reject breastfeeding entirely or that supplementing with formula could significantly decrease breast milk production. He easily took to the soy-based formula and couldn’t tolerate my breast milk, even needing acid reducers when breastfeeding, which he didn't need while on the formula provided by the doctor. Doesn’t it seem strange for a pediatrician to recommend soy-based formula with sample packs for a brand-new infant who can’t tolerate breast milk? Isn’t this similar to how pharmaceutical representatives offer samples of their products to doctors? This suggests that infant formula might be promoted to pediatricians much like medications such as Viagra and Ozempic are to family practices. Why would the pathophysiology be any different with prenatal vitamins?

Another possible effect of prenatal addicted babies? When they eat toddler foods that have similar fortified vitamin and supplements in the commercially available toddler food, they won’t eat anything else. I also had direct experience with this. The first week my son when to preschool they gave him snacks and treats to supplement the food I sent with him. His favorite were the “birdie bites” aka packaged peanut butter crackers. The first night he refused to eat anything I had prepared, his homemade dinner of veggies, squash and some grilled meat. The next day he refused his breakfast of eggs, sausage and raw milk. And refused his lunch. By the second day he was picking a blueberry here or there but refused to eat the large buffet of a plethora of healthy food I made for him. He was hooked and didn’t want anything else but packaged food. I finally caved as I couldn’t stand to see him go hungry another second. I tried my best to make homemade versions of the snack food he was addicted to, but that proved almost impossible.

When parents start feeding their children foods from grocery stores, daycares, and government-funded public schools, these are fortified with the same vitamins and supplements used in livestock feed, which not only resembles the vitamin premix given to hogs and cattle but also scratches the addiction itch from drugs received in utero. Remember, the tobacco industry borrowed tactics from the sugar industry, which followed principles like marketing to children and making products a fun part of growing up. Giving candy to a baby creates a customer for life. With vitamins, they reach you before you are even born. This ensures that, no matter how hard you try to provide healthy organic foods, children will still get their fix of vitamins and supplements through food fortification, assimilating them into corporate food culture.

You no longer have a choice of supplementing you children with vitamins, they are getting them through mandatory food fortification .

For those of you kicking and screaming against the potential loss of your safety blanket/binky aka vitamins and supplements, remember; this is the same government providing free vaccines for a made up virus the same government that regularly poisons its citizens, flies airplanes into it’s own buildings. Do you really think that mandatory food fortification could be anything but more of the same? This is where things start to get interesting…

The Next Dot: The food fortification market began in the early 1900’s after Merck Pharmaceutical invented vitamin B1, or Thiamin after people were getting purposely poisoned sick from eating white rice, and concluded it was the missing bran from the brown rice that was the culprit. Instead of just opting to keep brown rice, they one upped mother nature and picked one compound out of half a million in the bran and said that was the one that keeps people healthy. They didn’t conduct any solid repeatable research however, just concluded that what we know as vitamin B1 is what you need to stay healthy. They made a synthetic chemical copy (which is how ALL vitamins are made, just different chemicals, all toxic to the body) out of coal tar, ammonia, acetone (nail polish remover) and hydrochloric acid. Seems like excellent plan to sell your brand of poison back to the public. Merck paid convinced the government to start a food fortification campaign and within a few years Merck was producing thiamine commercially by means of a chemical cascade of a fun and simple 15-step synthesis of highly toxic chemicals, a complex con job undertaking for a pharmaceutical company at the time. After they pulled this off it was a race with all the other pharmaceutical companies inventing the rest of the vitamins A-K we know today.

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened consumer interest in fortified foods, perceived as a means to maintain health. The fortified food market in the USA is expected to grow significantly, with projections reaching $224.01 billion by 2032. Proteins and amino acids are anticipated to dominate the market, growing rapidly from 2024 to 2034. Prominent companies in this field include Nestlé, Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., and DSM Nutritional Products, highlighting the similarity between human food and animal feed ingredients.

In the U.S., commonly fortified foods include wheat, rice, corn, and most grains, even organic brands like Bob’s Red Mill and O Organics, which are often treated with a mix of vitamins A (in various forms), B1-B12, and D3. Milk and its powdered and nut variants are usually fortified with calcium carbonate, vitamin D3, and vitamin A. Once these fortification chemicals dry on grains, they form a shellac-like coating that can't be removed.

Want another reason to stay away from obvious pharmaceutical representatives like Zach Bush "MD," and others featured in your "alternative" media (apologies, Stew Peters is no different from watching MSNBC or CNN) playing the other side of the medical industrial complex? Besides the fact that Zack is a Bush, he tells you to take supplements like vitamin A, invented by pharmaceutical companies, stored in your fat cells and made with toxic ingredients, to cure cancer but actually cause cancer. Or that he sells diluted dirt in water in thick plastic bottles? Need another reason? He works for Nestlé, one of the top food fortification producers that have been mandating more and more foods to become fortified. Even Starbucks is coming out with a fortified coffee. These are pharmaceutical drugs made in the exact same way as pharmaceutical drugs, just without the label and black box warning. They are the primary players in demyelination, working very similarly to statin drugs, reducing cholesterol, which is one of the most important sterols in the body. Without it, your electrical system would short circuit, exhibiting symptoms associated with demyelination, ending with dementia.

If they started spraying crops and mandating food to be fortified with pharmaceutical drugs, most people would object. But that is exactly what they are doing with the fortification market. They are spraying steroids, hormones, rat poison, and cyanide on your food, and no one blinks an eye.

Let’s start connecting the dots: Back to the livestock. When an animal is in its final 2-3 days before slaughter, they receive an injection of Vitamin D3 to SOFTEN THE MUSCLES so the meat is more tender. Chicken feed has megadosed vitamins and minerals. Pigs are given mega doses of Vitamin D3 with other fat soluble vitamins. Why would we be giving livestock meant for slaughter megadoses of vitamins? How much of the vitamins are going into the milk, meat, eggs, and more importantly fat? We know that toxins are stored in the fat, so fatty cuts of meat would likely contain high amounts of vitamins. Why does the government want us filled up with vitamins? Who is easier to rule over? Soft muscled, calcified, obese humans spending the majority of their time working to pay the government to feed them like animals ready to slaughter? I don’t think it is coincidence that obesity rates went berserk just because we ate more and exercised less. The graphs of the fortification and obesity rise at nearly identical rates. What are the implications of mega doses of Fat soluble vitamins in a population? Do we even know how much we are ingesting if it is in almost everyting we buy in the supermarket? If we look at the side effects of taking steroids (vitamin D3 is a seco steroid hormone and vitamin A acts in a similar way as do statin drugs) long term we find that they reduce the sperm count of males to the point of infertility. I’m including a paper that shows a steroid is a steroid, they all reduce fertility, increase weight, and increase risk of cancer and heart issues.

If I look at this from a business standpoint, we are worth a fortune to the medical industrial complex if you are infused with vitamins. The are directly linked to causing demential, Alzheimers, cancer, infertility, bone density loss, osteoporosis, heart arrhythmias, calcified glomerular capsules, kidney stones, renal disfunction and failure, calcified pineal gland, calcified blood vessels (also known as hardening of the arteries) and the list goes on. They see us as cattle. Why let us walk around with our own joints when we can have metal ones put in at a premium. Why let couples conceive naturally, when they could pay fertility clinics, and you can start to genetically modify and tinker with your lab egg and sperm on the sly. Why let our kidneys do the work for free when we can be hooked up to dialysis machines 3 times a week at an even bigger premium. Why see with your own eyes when you can have your lens replaced.

Why let us enjoy our healthy golden years and passing wisdom to the next generation when they can steal our memories and put you in a nursing home getting your diapers changed 3 times a day if your lucky. Do you see how they operate?

Solutions? Eat only what you grow, get from a friend or farmer you know, drink free hand harvested spring water, stop giving your money to alternative medicine (they operate in the same way as Fauci and his medical doctor cronies). Go in with folks on a beef share. Learn how to hunt. Stay away from packaged, processed, restaurant, supermarket foods, they are garbage anyway, adding sprayed on fortified chemicals won’t help anything. Can you imagine how powerful we could be if we are not poisoned in any way shape or form? That we all adopt the mindset that even though we are exposed to chemicals, we are able to easily remove and resist them. We can live wildly successful and fulfilling lives, with time to explore, adventure, learn and advance our civilization. We can easily do this together. We just have too slowly, steadily starve the beast of our most precious asset: our attention. And we can turn that into creating the life we dream of.

References:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3420441/

https://www.statnews.com/2016/07/11/prenatal-supplement-unnecessary/

Gale A. Richardson, Natacha M. De Genna, Jennifer A. Willford, Lidush Goldschmidt,Pathways from prenatal cocaine exposure to adult substance use and behavior, Neurotoxicology and Teratology, Volume 102, 2024, 107335, ISSN 0892-0362,https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ntt.2024.107335.https://usafacts.org/articles/obesity-rate-nearly-triples-united-states-over-last-50-years/

Fortified Food Market Size Report, 2021-2026

Young-In Kim, Will mandatory folic acid fortification prevent or promote cancer? 2 The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition,Volume 80, Issue 5, 2004, Pages 1123-1128, ISSN 0002-9165, https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/80.5.1123.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916522036681

Nykjaer A, Dragun D, Walther D, Vorum H, Jacobsen C, Herz J, Melsen F, Christe essential for renal uptake and activation of the steroid 25-(OH) vitamin D3 0.1016/s0092-8674(00)80655-8.Pub| Med PMID: 10052453_[DOI: 10.1016/50092-8674(00)80655-8]