For Him
Oct 19, 2024

I want to start by saying we spent decades eating healthy, only having cleanest food possible and using natural healing. Vitamins were used instead of medicine in desperate cases but not as daily supplements. When I say clean and healthy I am referring to a level most refuse to do because it is not always convenient.

I have spent years seeing excellent results using natural healing until the last 10 years or so. What changed?

Spraying with chemical from the sky and emf radiation onslaught from several massive sources are two huge reasons, but the elephant in the room that holds the key is rarely discussed. The fungal hybridization with weaponized venom parts which were synthesized to replicate in the body is extremely involved in what we have been seeing.

It is in the chemtrails, water, most major drugs, and shots. Why is this relevant?

There is a sudden upswing in B1 deficiency as well as magnesium. Why is that? People using various forms of B1 are recovering from lifelong diseases like Parkinsons.

Lousy diet aside, let's refer to someone like me who has eaten and lived far healthier than most people you meet. I am talking about b1 deficiency showing up suddenly in THAT kind of person.

Not only does bioweapon masquerading as cell tower radiation cause severe magnesium and B1 deficiency, but so does yeast and fungi. It needs high levels to replicate. Even more interesting is if you look it up, there are many articles about zoos unaware of the extremely high need for b1 in venomous creatures have them die in captivity of b1 deficiency because venom needs extremely high amounts of b1 to manufacture more.

So the bodies of healthy people infected with artificially hybridized yeast (brewers yeast, anyone?) with synthesized venom designed to replicate in the body are blasted with emf radiation which causes fungi to flourish.. B1 deficiency artificially induced despite excellent diet and lifestyle habits.

I am also leaving out the jabbed who took these little nano factories into their bodies which takes it to a whole different level.

Just some food for thought on that. There is much more to the diabolical web, but that is enough to chew on for now.

Thomas Gilligan
Oct 19, 2024

Most informative, thanks (did you mean to misspell the title as Fornification?)

