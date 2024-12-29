Medicine’s Substack

Donna
Dec 29, 2024

Thank you for research and excellent commentaries. I could never imagine how drinking one's own urine could be healthy. The body has removed it as a waste product of metabolism.

Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 30, 2024

I have a whole podcast series on URINE THERAPY. I read passages from books and comment on them. I have been drinking my urine for 3 years now and have alleviated major health issues because of the treatment. I am growing in my wisdom teeth without issue after almost dying from an abscess. Most people's problems come from refusing to stop poisoning themselves with medication, skin crap and toxic food. Our bodies are detoxing, self-correcting and antifragile. Most of the misunderstandings about Urine Therapy come from the retarded scientist who keeps misleading people, who keep believing the 'Science.'

I respect your point of view because of your previous work, but you are wrong on this one.

Most of our belief in how our organs work is simply wrong.

If I am wrong, I will change my view, until then.... I am not convinced by your presentation. Multiple points you made have alternative explanations. With respect.

.

