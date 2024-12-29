There is also an actual trigger warning of a video I made below. I am posting so you know how valuable your body systems are when operating as designed and what happens when they fail. Viewer discretion advised.

Part 2 of 4 As promised in Part 1, we have a smoking gun against urine therapy. Stay with me to the end as I will break it down into easy-to-understand steps. But first, I need to give you a brief overview of the urinary system so that we are talking apples to apples. I want you to make an informed choice before introducing a possibly harmful substance into your body. The video below is a little over 6 minutes and educates you on a major process within your body. I highly recommend doing this with each system of the body from educators who are not selling you a miracle in a jar of junk at the end. This way, you can begin to decipher what is actually beneficial to the body. If after all of this you think we still have toxic chemical deficiencies, then so be it. At least you have the information.

If you didn’t watch the video, or if your eyes glaze over and your brain shuts down when you are taught anything about the body and how it operates, here is a brief synopsis. By the way, not wanting to learn about the pathophysiology of the body and staying blissfully ignorant is a form of brainwashing and MK Ultra-style programming. They work on the subconscious so that you are unable to understand or learn anything that could lead to empowerment, freedom, and sovereignty. Here are the nuts and bolts of the video above:

The Urinary System: A Snapshot and Brief Explanation Below

Picture your kidneys as two highly sophisticated wastewater treatment facilities, each packed with about a million tiny filtering chambers called nephrons. These nephrons are stunning examples of miraculous biological engineering, continuously filtering every drop of blood in your body to maintain balance and vitality. Without this constant filtering, you would begin to swell up with toxins and would not survive more than a few days, or weeks at the most. Understanding how they do this will keep you in the loop of health and wellness, so to speak, and give you a deeper understanding of why I am so adamant about protecting your kidneys from invisible damage. Once the damage is done, there is no turning back. The damage cannot be undone.

The Journey of Filtration and Why it Crucial to Survival

The Glomerulus: The Filtration Gate

This is where the first filtration begins. Your blood enters each nephron, and in the glomerulus—imagine a tight-knit cluster, similar to a fishing net—pressure acts like TSA security at an airport checkpoint, letting in water, ions, and tiny molecules while keeping larger, necessary proteins and cells in the bloodstream. Like they keep your brand new jar of raw honey and let your clothes through. The Loop of Henle: The Conductor of Osmosis

Our next stop, the loop of Henle- an absolute miracle in resource management.

Down the Descent : As fluid drops down, water exits into the salty environment outside, drawn out by osmotic pressure, leaving behind a concentrated solution. Put more simply, an easy way to remember, where salt goes water follows. Thats all osmotic really means, an area with more particles will move through a membrane to the area of less particles, and balance out.

Climbing the Ascent: Here, the loop becomes selective to salt, allowing it to diffuse out while conserving water, aided by an intricate salt concentration gradient within the kidney.

Harnessing Osmotic Power

Osmotic pressure here is like nature’s silent magnet, continuously balancing fluid levels and ensuring waste concentration—essentially, the body uses its own chemistry set to achieve homeostasis.

Below is another video representation of the urinary system.

In just 15-20 minutes, you can become smarter than a medical doctor without having to sell your soul by egregiously poisoning people. Imagine being able to have a working knowledge of your body, how to preserve homeostasis, and maintain health. Never again letting anyone profit from your ignorance.

Remember, if you don’t have a base level of understanding of how your body operates, it is very easy to trick you into taking rat poison, insecticides like ivermectin, black box drugs like hydroxychloroquine, prolia and ozempic and of course drinking your own wastewater. The video is just over 4 minutes. Come on, stick with it, you can do it.

As you can see, the body goes through incredible efforts to filter out waste products repeatedly until the remaining concentrated toxic filtrates are released into the ureters and down to the bladder. One thing to remember is that if your body begins to calcify when ingesting substances like rat poison (aka vitamin D3 as cholecalciferol), calcium pills, or chelation therapy such as EDTA or DMSA, you will begin to calcify the small filtration system in the kidneys, such as the glomerulus, the nephrons, and other small sensitive tissues, blood vessels, and filters. These parts eventually fully calcify until they finally give way and break off. This small piece of your kidneys then travels down the ureter as a particle or "stone," as the medical industrial complex calls a kidney stone, and attributes it to bad luck, genetics, or well water as the culprit, never your supplements melting your bones and fossilizing you from the inside out. Below, I have some footage of the kidneys after they have gone through all the trouble, sweat, and toil to filter your blood and make urine, and yet you have the unmitigated gall to drink what they worked so painstakingly hard to remove so you could live another day.

Most people are kinder to kittens at a shelter than they are to their own body. I see it everyday. I often ask my patients why I care more about their body than they do.

As I have mentioned in some of my previous articles, I am a full-time home health RN doing home hospice. It is a job that perfectly aligns with my mission and values as I get to educate thousands of patients a year about ways to stay healthy, what the medical industrial complex and pharmaceutical industry are all about, and pass out flyers about the dangers of lowering cholesterol and the folly of relying on vitamins and supplements. It is what lights me up to see people live to their potential, healthy, vibrant, and happy for the remainder of their lives. I love my job for the most part, with a few major exceptions. One of those is hospice patients who have stopped dialysis. They are the most challenging patients I see, challenging because, unlike most of my other patients, I can either assist in a full healing getting them off hospice or I help them transcend naturally, without pain and suffering. Unlike several other patients I have helped heal and get off hospice care to lead happy, healthy lives, those coming home with renal failure have a near 100% likelihood of dying a horrible painful death, to put it bluntly.

There is nothing that can be done to ease their suffering, it is a horrible and inhumane way to die. You stand there helplessly looking into the eyes of someone slowly drowning on the inside.

Trigger warning I already warned you about. These are the pictures and videos viewer discretion advised. (Remember these are real people, not a side show so be kind with your comments). They literally swell up like a water balloon, sometimes gaining up to 50 or more pounds of water weight. Like a NASA astronaut's space suit filling up with water with no way for the water to exit, dialysis was their only recourse, albeit a slow and painful one. The buildup of fluid starts in the lower extremities and works its way up, eventually reaching the lungs. Their pain and discomfort are almost unbearable for me to watch as there is little I can do but recommend around-the-clock pain medications. I know it is only going to get worse. Day by day, the patient can only wear a hospital gown as their clothes no longer fit, and the towels have to be replaced every hour as they become saturated with oozing fluid. The body undergoes several issues as it breaks down. In the video below, notice the water dripping out of the leg. It does that constantly, so you can imagine trying to keep someone dry and comfortable without the skin breaking down is also impossible.

What exactly is happening in the body to create such a level of destruction in the body that death or dialysis remains your only options?

The Dire Consequences of Ceasing Dialysis in Complete Kidney Failure

Accumulation of Deadly Toxins :

The Smoking Gun is Now Loaded : Uremia : This condition arises as toxins, particularly urea, build up in the bloodstream. Initially, patients may experience nausea and fatigue, but as toxins accumulate, severe confusion and even uremic coma can occur, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Please don’t comment that urea is good for you because the beauty industry puts it in products. Systemic Toxicity : The unchecked rise of waste products can overwhelm body systems, creating a toxic environment that impacts every organ.



Devastating Fluid Overload:

Edema : Fluid starts to pool in extremities, leading to swelling and discomfort. More alarmingly, fluid congests the lungs—known as pulmonary edema—making every breath a struggle.

Hypertension Crisis: The excessive fluid volume not only elevates blood pressure but strains the heart, escalating the risk of heart failure significantly.

Dangerous Electrolyte Imbalances:

Potassium Surge : Increasing potassium levels, or hyperkalemia, pose a direct threat to heart function, potentially triggering life-threatening arrhythmias.

Other Disruptions: Fluctuations in sodium, calcium, and phosphate levels lead to muscle issues and further complicate the body's delicate balance.

Metabolic Chaos:

Acidosis: With the kidneys’ failure to excrete acids, the blood becomes dangerously acidic, resulting in rapid breathing and confusion as the body tries to compensate.

Overall Physiological Decline:

Lethargy and Weakening : Patients may find themselves enveloped in intense fatigue, with even simple activities becoming exhausting.

Cognitive Impairment: The ongoing toxic assault on the brain can severely impair consciousness, leading toward a merciless decline.

This is our filtering system when it doesn’t work. Why is it so critical for the wastes to be removed? Why do folks with renal failure have to go to dialysis 3 times a week, for almost 5 hours each session using a complicated machine to filter their blood? What does dialysis do exactly that is so crucial to survival? When your body has gone through the above process, painstakingly filtering your blood, the remaining waste is carried out in the least amount of water necessary to make the end product, urine. Yes, it is everything your body has painstakingly and meticulously removed as waste. To better understand the complicated waste removal process, it is imperative that we understand the artificial ways wastes must be removed from the body and how essential it is for life to continue.

Hemodialysis: Blood Filtration through a Machine

The Smoking Gun is now Cocked:

Purpose: Hemodialysis is a medical procedure used to treat kidney failure. It helps remove waste products, extra chemicals, and fluids from the blood that the kidneys can no longer remove on their own.

Process:

Blood is drawn from the body and passed through a machine called a dialyzer.

The dialyzer acts as an artificial kidney, filtering out toxins and excess fluids.

The cleansed blood is then returned to the body.

Duration: Typically, treatments take about 3 to 5 hours and are done three times a week at a dialysis center or sometimes at home. Ask anyone on dialysis how they feel the next day. They will tell you they are weak, tired, and sleep most of the day. Then, when they start to feel a little more energy, they are back to the dialysis center for another round. This is the quality of life for someone with kidney failure and why some become so tired of the routine that they elect to stop and go on hospice care.

Peritoneal Dialysis: Internal Blood Filtration

Purpose: Like hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis clears waste from the blood but uses the body's natural lining in the abdomen to do the filtering. For those attempting to make a case for drinking urine, this is what happens in the abdomen to filter the blood. Your body uses the synthetic dialysate to cleanse the blood.

The reintroduced urine will have concentrates of everything the body worked so hard to remove AND the new toxic wastes needing to be removed, so more water is required to take the urine and new wastes, thereby increasing dehydration, stressing the kidneys with a higher concentration of wastes, and potentially leading to kidney damage and eventual failure.

Process:

A cleansing solution, dialysate, is introduced into the abdominal cavity through a catheter. This works chemically by drawing in toxins and toxic waste products the body must remove for survival.

The peritoneal membrane serves as a natural filter, drawing waste products from the blood. This is done almost continuously. After a set period, the used solution is drained away, taking the wastes with it.

Duration: Must be done multiple times a day (continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis occurs non-stop or every 1 to 1.5 hours) or overnight (automated peritoneal dialysis).

The smoking gun? Besides everything I just mentioned? Peritoneal Dialysis. Even in the digestive system, the filtrates are removed from the body. The mechanisms of action remove the exact same toxins that you just ingested with your morning glass of warm urine.

IF YOU ARE LOST AT SEA OR STRANDED IN A DESERT WITHOUT WATER DRINKING URINE WILL KILL YOU FASTER THAN NOT

Besides the disgusting nature of this practice and seeing folks on screen drink it, making my stomach turn, your digestive system also removes it again! Your miraculous and amazing body still knows it is poison. Why do you want to poison yourself so badly? Because you read some hippy dude's book that made a letters on paper case for it and you did it, recommended it and now you don’t want to look stupid? Because you felt a boost of energy when you drank it (likely adrenaline being released when you drink poison, which some find addicting, just as Big Pharma KNOWS) I challenge all of those drinking your toxic waste to take a picture outside in natural light of your face. Stop drinking urine for 10 weeks and take another picture. Let us see how different you look when you stop poisoning yourself.

But the story does not end here. Of course, I would never recommend drinking something that was painstakingly removed from your body that will KILL YOU if it remains.

However, as you will find in Part 3, I have a surprise ending that I wasn’t expecting as I delved further and further into the research. We won’t throw the baby out with the bathwater just yet. I love natural remedies that are straight from nature without any negative side effects. There are some surprising benefits of urine and how to use it in a way that works synergistically with nature and benefits you without lowering you to R. Kelly’s perverted level. Stay high vibe with me and walk in your potential. Stop humiliating yourself publicly like a freemason-at least they get paid to do it.

