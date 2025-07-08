Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katannya Rayne's avatar
Katannya Rayne
2hEdited

I totally agree.

I never watched even one of those movies....most of them I never even heard of.

So, my intuition guided me away from them & others.

(I haven't watched any movies in the last decade, very few even before that).

I am recognizing now the many things I avoided most of my life & still do.

Avoidance is one of my biggest tools.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
3h

Really interesting and insightful article-- thank you. It made me realize, as a society, we spend so much time and waste so much headspace on misplaced grief or grieving for a situation that's not real, that we aren't moving through our collective grief that's been hanging over us since the plandemic. It's almost like these fake diversions have kept us in an unhealthy holding pattern, with so many not allowing themselves to be rightfully enraged at the doctors that participated or were compliant in the genocide. We let them yank around our emotions, and then wonder why we feel so off-kilter and can't seem to gain any clarity on what's really going on. You're right--we need to start just disengaging, leaving the theater, whatever we need to do to keep these narcissists from messing with our heads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture