Introduction

The earlier parts of this series followed situations in which bodies and living systems stopped being treated as sacred and divine and began to be treated as usable. Cannibalism during famine, mass starvation, wildlife sterilization programs, destruction of foraged food and natural ecosystems, vivisection, and organ procurement from living subjects all involved the same operational change: something that had been a subject became a supply. The justifications varied by circumstance, but the mechanics remained consistent. Once a body becomes something that can be monetized, processed, repurposed, or redistributed, the limits on what can be taken tend to expand rather than contract. Make sure to catch up on the first articles so you can start to see the bigger picture when we finish with the grand finale and the unthinkable…everyday cannibalism.

This article begins with fetal tissue research, and the use of so-called “immortalized” human cell lines sits further along that same path. These materials exist for practical reasons. Aborted baby cells divide easily, adapt quickly, and tolerate manipulation. They remain biologically flexible in ways that adult tissue does not.

This makes them useful for studying disease processes, modeling viral behavior, testing toxicity, and standardizing experiments over long periods of time. Several of the most widely used human-derived cell lines were created decades ago and continue to be used today because they remain stable, predictable, and inexpensive to maintain. Once a line becomes embedded in laboratory infrastructure, protocols are built around it. And once it becomes an industry, it is not easy to remove.

The result is biological material that does not age, does not resolve, and does not exit the system. It circulates indefinitely. Tissue banks, cryogenic storage facilities, genetic archives, and biobanks operate on similar logic. Organic processes are prevented from completing. Decomposition is treated as a failure mode. The longer a material remains in circulation, the more institutional dependencies accumulate around it.

Also, and even more concerning, is the fact that fetal tissue is adulterated and chemically altered and then is directly added to consumer products such as food or flavor enhancers.

This was not a symbolic practice. Modern biological preservation systems use different tools, but the behaviors are familiar: freezing, cataloging, propagation, archiving, and replication.

This article follows that continuity logic forward. It examines why our systems today maintain human biological material indefinitely, what problems that solves, the dependencies it creates, and how that practice reshapes the meaning of endings. It approaches cannibalism here not as an act, but as a direction, a way of thinking about bodies as ongoing inputs rather than finite lives.

Embedded Living Fetal Tissue

The industry did not emerge spontaneously; instead, it emerged from a convergence of incentives that already existed within medicine, research, and industry. Human tissue is valuable because it behaves in ways that animal models cannot fully replicate. Developmental tissue is especially valuable because it is adaptable, resilient, and responsive to manipulation. These properties make it useful for modeling disease, testing compounds, studying viral entry, and standardizing long-term experiments. If we take this a step further, however, and realize that the body can not get sick unless poisoned, then we can assume they are not using the tissue of unborn babies as a way to save humanity from diseases. They are using it in ritualistic purposes, with little to no difference to the Egyptians’ obsession with bringing the dead to life through preservation and ultimate physical ingestion of the deceased.

Or Kim Kardashian and her Blood Facial

Once tissue becomes useful in this way, it seamlessly enters a supply chain. Hospitals collect it, research institutions request it, biotech firms process it, laboratories culture it, and alter it. Preservation systems follow the same logic. Tissue banks, cryogenic storage, genetic repositories, and organ registries do not exist to remember. They exist to retain access.

The so-called immortal fetal cell lines create a situation in which biological material rarely reaches a final state. It circulates, gets subdivided, duplicated, reprocessed, and recontextualized for time eternal.

There is no difference with the Egyptians’ preservation and refusal to let the dead actually die. There is a way to capture the dead and keep them from finally resting in peace. More on this in the shocking culmination of why they are obsessed with turning the land of the living into the land of the living dead.

Long before modern laboratories existed, Egyptian administrative and mortuary systems treated bodies as long-term objects rather than sacred, temporary remains to be returned to the earth. Corpses were chemically processed, dried, segmented, wrapped, sealed, labeled, and stored. Organs were removed, treated, and housed in separate containers. Names were carved redundantly across surfaces. Statues were produced as physical stand-ins. Tombs were engineered as controlled environments designed to regulate moisture, temperature, and intrusion. The dead were not disposed of; they were meticulously maintained. Just like a modern satanic scientific lab.

The Egyptians didn’t go to all the trouble preserving the dead because they thought it was cool. They painstakingly preserved and followed the dead for one reason. It works.

Chimera and Humanized Systems

Chimeric organisms are not speculative constructs. A chimera is defined by integration: one organism contains meaningful cell populations derived from more than one genetically distinct source, sometimes within the same species and sometimes across species boundaries. The defining feature is not appearance but distribution, persistence, and functional contribution across tissues. Keep in mind, this is what we know about from the HIGHLY controlled and curated information highway. Also, let’s not assume this is brand-new. The procedures aren’t that technical; they could have easily tampered with various species using the procedures used today. Or at least when they first decided to adulterate and deviate from the original.

For decades, laboratories have used chimeric rodents, especially “humanized mice,” to model immune function, infectious diseases, cancer progression, and drug metabolism in ways that cell culture cannot. These models are engineered to support human tissues or immune lineages, enabling researchers to observe human-relevant biological behavior in a living host. The alleged driver is systems biology: “vascularization, immune signaling, tumor ecology, metabolism, and long-horizon effects are hard to simulate outside an organism.”

In 2023, researchers reported the first live birth of a chimeric primate generated by introducing embryonic stem cells into early cynomolgus monkey embryos. The resulting animal showed broad donor-cell contribution across multiple tissues, including major organs, establishing proof of principle that stable, multi-tissue chimerism can be achieved in a non-human primate model under these laboratory conditions.

Japan is a key example: in 2019, Japan revised its rules to allow certain human-to-animal chimera research to proceed beyond the earlier 14-day developmental restriction and to permit implantation into animal uteruses under review, reversing a prior prohibition and explicitly opening a pathway for longer-term chimera studies.

In the United States, chimera research exists across public and private sectors, but the public-funding landscape has been shaped by NIH policy concerns, particularly around experiments that could result in substantial human cell contribution to the animal brain.

In the United Kingdom, human–animal embryo research and related boundary work have operated within a licensing framework under UK fertility/embryology oversight, with a long-standing emphasis on time limits and controlled research purposes, reflecting a model of formal permissibility paired with strict procedural governance.

In China, multiple highly visible boundary-pushing projects—including the 2023 live-born chimeric primate mentioned above have contributed to the perception of faster movement from proof-of-concept toward ambitious biological integration, with recurring questions focused less on whether the science is possible than on how consistently ethical oversight and transparency scale with technical capability. And I am sure they just stopped at one, considering the unconscionable financial jackpots of selling living tissue.

Chimera work has extended to human–animal embryo studies, including human–pig and human–nonhuman primate chimeric embryos cultured in vitro, driven largely by organ shortage ambitions and developmental biology questions about how donor cells integrate across early tissue lineages. Japan’s 2019 policy shift is a key inflection point because it overturned a prior ban and opened a regulated pathway for development beyond 14 days and transfer into animal surrogates. Again, why? They have all the fetal tissue they could use in a lifetime, they have ways to 3D print organs and organ donation. Why the fixation on human animal hybrids?

Fetal Flavor Enhancers

The fetal cell lines and chemical derivatives are used in almost all packaged foods with the natural or artificial flavors added to the list of ingreDIEnts. Below are just some of the products used; as we can see, most are owned by top-tier companies like PepsiCo and Nestle.

Companies like Senomyx developed systems that use alleged immortalized human cell lines, most notably HEK293, to model human taste perception. These cells are not food ingredients. They function as biological sensors. They are engineered to express specific human taste receptors, and when a compound interacts with those receptors, the cell produces a measurable signal. That signal becomes a prediction of how a human mouth would perceive sweetness, bitterness, saltiness, or cooling. This is how Pepsi reduced the amount of sugar in its drinks by 70-80% without reducing the “sweetness”. They simply use the fetal cell lines to reduce bitterness or increase sweetness. Keep in mind the fetal tissue trade is alive and running. They claim they just use the immortalized fetal cell lines for their products, so what on earth are all of the other fetal tissues being purchased for? They even have catalogues with various offerings.

This sleight of hand allowed food manufacturers to stop relying on human tasting panels for early-stage product development. Instead of using people, they use a human-derived cellular proxy. This accelerates testing, reduces cost, and allows tens of thousands of compounds to be screened per day.

Senomyx entered long-term research and development partnerships with major multinational food and beverage corporations, including PepsiCo, Nestlé, Kraft, Coca-Cola, Campbell Foods, Ajinomoto, and others. These relationships were not about a single product. They were about integrating a biological testing platform into the core of flavor development pipelines.

Flavor compounds developed using these systems do not require individual labeling. They fall under the general categories of “natural flavors” or “artificial flavors.” The origin of the testing platform does not need to travel with the molecule. The infrastructure disappears behind the product. The cell line remains. The logic here is not unique to food.

The same pattern appears in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and reproductive technology.

Fetal and neonatal-derived cell lines are widely used in skin regeneration research, wound healing assays, growth factor production, and collagen stimulation models. They are used because they divide rapidly, respond predictably, and can be manipulated without the resistance of adult tissue. Their value is merely mechanical.

In pharmaceuticals, long-established fetal cell lines such as WI-38, MRC-5, HEK293, and PER.C6 are used to propagate what they list as viruses, express proteins, manufacture biologics, and assess toxicity. These lines were created decades ago. They persist because replacing them would require rewriting entire regulatory and manufacturing frameworks. They have become reference standards.

One unresolved contradiction remains: if immortalized fetal cell lines can replicate indefinitely, why does the demand for newly harvested fetal tissue continue at all? In a purely closed system, a single stabilized line should be sufficient. Yet the market for fresh material persists. One possible explanation, one that may only become visible in hindsight, is that immortalized lines function less as replacements and more as anchors. Once a line exists, it provides a classificatory identity that can absorb future derivatives, fragments, or admixtures without triggering new designations. In such a system, lineage matters more than composition. If continuity is defined administratively rather than biologically, then the category itself becomes elastic. What remains labeled as the same line need not be materially identical to its origin.

In regenerative medicine, similar material is used to map developmental pathways, test differentiation protocols, and model organ growth. These systems require tissue that behaves like early-stage human biology. Adult tissue does not, nor would older fetal cell lines, at least in theory.

The show on the BBC, Year and Year. She is becoming transhuman. The final agenda. Take your consciousness and keep you in a living hell for eternity. The show upload takes it a step further, monetizes it, and steals your improvised soul for all of eternity.

Conclusion

This series has documented a shift in how bodies are treated across multiple domains: famine responses, wildlife management, medical experimentation, organ procurement, fetal tissue research, immortalized cell lines, and chimeric systems.

The final question this series has been circling is not whether cannibalism still exists. It does. Not in the forms people expect, and not in the places they are taught to look. It appears as novelty, as spectacle, as cuisine, as art, as activism, as medical curiosity, as entertainment. But taken together, they form a pattern. And that pattern does not point backward to barbarism. It points forward.

The final installment will not ask whether cannibalism is returning. It will show that it never left. It only changed shape.

And then it will answer the real question:

Why.

