When the Voice in Your Head Isn't Yours

Welcome back to the Medicine Girl Podcast. In this episode, I sit down with Jerry Marzinsky — a former licensed psychotherapist with over 35 years of frontline experience inside psychiatric hospitals, emergency rooms, and state prisons. He has worked with some of the most tormented individuals in the mental health system, and he’s come to a shocking conclusion: schizophrenia isn’t what we’ve been told. Jerry spent decades listening, really listening, to what the so-called “voices” were saying to his patients. And what he discovered challenges everything the psychiatric establishment claims to know about mental illness. Now, let me be honest. Jerry and I don’t agree on everything. First, ALL of my patients heard voices from outside their head and sometimes within, but similar to a visual hallucination and auditory would be heard like someone else was speaking. Keep in mind, a mental health tech or case manager spends all of our time with patients. A psychotherapist or psychiatrist relies on us to relay what is happening with the patient so they can be drugged. But our shared experience working with mentally ill adults led us to the same doorway — one that leads beyond brain chemistry and into the unseen. I keep trying to pin him down on the MACE Method he is trained in, and how effective it is. You will have to be the judge on the answers. I want treatment for tortured individuals suffering from this affliction, through no fault of their own. In Part 1, we focus on the voices themselves. What are they? What do they say? Why do they all follow eerily similar patterns across time, geography, and diagnosis? This isn’t theory. It’s what Jerry heard firsthand, over and over again, from people who had never met. In Part 2 (coming soon), I’ll dive into Voice-to-Skull (V2K) technology, government patents, and the possible weaponization of frequency to induce these so-called hallucinations. But for now, prepare to rethink what you thought you knew about schizophrenia. As for Jerry — he's not just a therapist. He’s also a glider pilot, scuba diver, and explorer of both nature and the non-physical world. You can find his work at jerrymarzinsky.com To learn more about me, visit purifywithin.com