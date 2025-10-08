Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Steen's avatar
Howard Steen
7h

I’ve just realised, rather too late in life I fear, that modern dental practice is just as bad as all modern medicine and is in the disease creating rather than curing business. Since I’ve cut down almost entirely my use of toothpaste and excessive brushing of my teeth, my mouth has actually felt better so what you say here about teeth and the mouth being a living, feeling system makes complete sense to me. Thanks for a great article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
7h

Great info, as always! I've only recently begun to understand the connection between our teeth and our organs. A real eye opener for me was the film, "Root Cause," which explains the horrific diseases which can result from root canals. I searched for a free online link, and while it appears that the original YouTube link now only leads to a trailer of the film, I think this one still works to see the full documentary: https://tubitv.com/movies/507721/root-cause

Also, here is a link to an interactive diagram which connects each tooth in the mouth to the relevant connected body organ(s): https://drglennmacfarlane.com/meridian-tooth-chart/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture