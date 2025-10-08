The Living Gateway

The mouth is not a simple hole for consumption. It is the body’s entrance to the electrical world. Every bite, sip, and breath begins here, activating the senses, glands, and nerves that tell the body what kind of energy is arriving. When that language is clear, the mouth sends signals to the brain, liver, and gut, orchestrating digestion and immunity in rhythm with the natural world.

When the diet is replaced with packaged or imported foods, that communication breaks down. Each tooth is a unique organ. Imagine bathing your liver in toothpaste soap and chemical mouthwash, yet that is what happens when you put them in your mouth. The mouth no longer recognizes what it receives, and the enzymes lose their seasonal rhythm. The result is stagnation, slower digestion, and loss of instinct. The body was designed to eat in dialogue with nature, seasonal fruits, plants, and a few animals.

The Forest Within

Each tooth is a living organ with its own blood supply, lymphatic flow, and nerve connection. These nerves extend directly into the brain through the trigeminal and spinal pathways, forming part of the same communication network that regulates the body’s electrical rhythm. The teeth are not static pieces of enamel; they are sensitive conductors that register pressure, temperature, vibration, and even emotional tone. When one tooth is disturbed, the entire network responds.

This is no different from how trees communicate beneath the soil. The redwoods are not individual giants; they are one being spread across many trunks, connected through fungal and electrical pathways known as the mycorrhizal web. When a single redwood is cut down, the network shudders. The neighboring trees sense the loss and redirect energy, water, and nutrients toward the wounded space. Their own vitality drops in the process.

I witnessed this when a house fire near us destroyed one redwood. The flames never reached my yard, yet my redwood began to brown and weaken. Another up the street did the same. They had not been burned, but they had been shocked through their network. The current of life that passed between them was disrupted. It took years for the trees to recover, slowly rebuilding the flow of communication underground.

The Electrical Mouth

The human mouth mirrors this same intelligence. Each tooth is a root of the body’s electrical forest. They share circulation, nerve flow, and energetic resonance through the cranial system. When one is drilled, extracted, or filled with toxic material, the others feel it. They lose coherence, pulling energy from elsewhere to stabilize the system. This is why people can experience fatigue, migraines, or emotional shifts after dental trauma. The mouth’s forest has been disturbed.

Modern dentistry, including the so-called biological kind, treats each tooth as an isolated structure, but the body recognizes none of these separations. Just as a forest weakens when its roots are severed, the nervous system falters when the teeth are disconnected from one another. True healing requires restoring the entire network, not patching its parts.

The teeth and jaw are integrated into the central nervous system. Every tooth is connected to an organ, gland, or area of the spine through energetic and neural correspondence. A single infection or disruption in a tooth can send electrical distress signals throughout the body, leading to pain or dysfunction far from the mouth itself. The same network that allows a smile or a bite of food to occur is the one that informs the heart, liver, and kidneys of what is entering the body.

This is why dental work affects the whole being. The mouth is an extension of the brain, not a separate compartment. Severing the nerves of a tooth or altering its structure interferes with the body’s natural feedback loop. When the teeth lose communication with the nervous system, the body loses part of its awareness and protective intelligence.

This is why modern dentistry wants to put holes in your teeth. You are worth more money to the industry, yes, but profit is only the side effect. The deeper purpose is disconnection. They violate the mouth to make the body weak and compliant. Once the natural circuitry is broken, the senses dull. You can no longer discern nourishment from poison. You begin to crave what harms you.

With your biofilm stripped and your nervous system disrupted, the tongue loses its intelligence. The mouth no longer recognizes real food. You can be tricked into consuming what wild animals would never touch: Frankenfoods, chemical flavor enhancers, flavored beverages, and packaged substances engineered to mimic pleasure while delivering decay.

The Tongue and Smell: The Body’s Internal Compass

The tongue and sense of smell form the body’s built-in navigation system. Together they determine what is nourishing, what is poisonous, and what the body truly desires. The tongue’s surface is covered with microscopic taste buds, each a living receptor that communicates with the brain through chemistry and electricity. These signals create a precise feedback loop that balances minerals, glucose, and hydration. When this system works as nature intended, a person intuitively knows what to eat, when to stop, and what to avoid.

The nose works in harmony with the tongue. Its fine hairs and olfactory cells act as sensors that interpret invisible compounds in the air. A healthy sense of smell can detect mold, decay, and chemical danger within moments. It can also locate and identify nutrient-rich food by scent alone. Before the first bite, the brain already knows what is coming, and the digestive system begins preparing enzymes accordingly. This is how all animals survive. Smell and taste are their guardians, ensuring that only what sustains life enters the body.

Your body also adapts its own chemistry to its surroundings. The saliva in your mouth changes with the seasons, the pollens in the air, and the local temperature. These subtle shifts prime the digestive system to handle what nature provides at that time of year. In warmer months, enzymes favor fruits, greens, and lighter foods. In colder months, they adjust to digest fats and denser nourishment. This natural intelligence keeps the mouth, gut, and immune system synchronized with the land itself.

When You Use Your Mouth as a Garbage Disposal

When the diet shifts from living, local foods to packaged or imported ones, the mouth loses its natural intelligence. Each tooth is a living organ designed to interpret the environment through taste, texture, and mineral exchange. Bathing these organs in toothpaste, soap, and chemical mouthwash is like washing the liver in detergent. The body’s electrical communication falters, enzyme production falls out of rhythm, and digestion slows.

The mouth was meant to translate the world through direct contact with it. In its natural state, saliva adjusts to the season, local pollens, and soil chemistry. These shifts prepare the body to handle what the land provides at that moment: cooling fruits and greens in summer, warming fats and roots in winter. This is the original conversation between body and Earth.

When that conversation is replaced with synthetic food and flavor chemicals, the mouth becomes confused. Its receptors no longer recognize what enters, and the enzymes that once mirrored the seasons lose their rhythm. The result is stagnation, imbalance, and dull perception. The mouth, once a precise instrument of discernment, becomes a passive opening for anything labeled edible.

Over time, the sensory network that once guided survival is hijacked by chemistry. Artificial tastes, preservatives, and detergents override instinct. What once felt nourishing now feels foreign, and what should repel instead attracts. The mouth no longer knows the language of nature.

Food chemicals complete this disconnection. Flavor engineering has replaced nature’s language with imitation. Companies use compounds like the HEK293 fetal cell line, derived from human embryonic kidney tissue, to develop flavor enhancers that simulate real food. These synthetic compounds trigger the brain’s pleasure centers and destroy taste buds and smell receptors while bypassing the body’s natural feedback system. The result is false satisfaction without nourishment. The body’s internal compass becomes confused, unable to distinguish food from toxin. This is why you can eat pounds of food and still feel hungry. You have not eaten anything that contains energy you can transfer.

Chemical Conditioning of the Human Senses

Wild animals still guided by uncorrupted senses refuse to eat human food. A raccoon or bird will sniff a processed snack or sweetened soda and walk away. Their tongues and noses recognize imbalance immediately. Humans, however, have been chemically trained to ignore those same warnings. Scents that should signal danger—plastic, artificial fruit, synthetic butter—are now linked to comfort and reward. This is not instinct but programming, the result of decades of chemical interference.

And here’s the connection no one has made before: the conditioning doesn’t begin with fast food or childhood snacks. It begins in the womb. Prenatal vitamins, the supposed foundation of maternal care, are the first act of sensory sabotage.

These synthetic compounds don’t nourish the developing child; they imprint the fetus with a taste for the artificial. The body learns that chemical input equals safety and survival. By the time the baby is born, its nervous system is already primed to crave what is not alive. This is why so many newborns instinctively reject the taste of breast milk and prefer formula—their sensory pathways have been chemically redirected before they ever meet the world.

The assault continues after birth. Every mint, gum, and whitening strip extends the same interference. The chemicals that promise freshness dull the tongue and destroy the microbiome. The body, no longer able to distinguish between nourishment and toxin, begins to crave what harms it. Many people now find the scent of disinfectant more comforting than soil or the taste of neon sports drinks more satisfying than water fresh from a running spring.

The Loss of Taste and Smell

The loss of taste and smell is not a medical fluke; it’s a biological hijacking. Once our senses can no longer recognize what is real, we depend on packaging and marketing to tell us what is food. If you have to look at the package to know the flavor, it is not something that belongs in your mouth. The mouth, once the gatekeeper of pure nourishment and energy, becomes an entry point for self-inflicted poison.

The child’s early environment is shaped not only by what is given directly but by what the mother consumes. During pregnancy and nursing, every bite, sip, and supplement passes through her bloodstream into the developing child. If the mother lives on packaged foods, synthetic vitamins, and chemical additives, those same substances become the infant’s first experience of flavor and nourishment. The body learns to associate artificial taste with safety and comfort.

Early Feeding and Sensory Training

When the child begins to eat, they are often fed versions of the same industrial diet. Even the so-called baby foods are pureed, pasteurized, and preserved with additives that would never occur in nature. These meals teach the mouth and nervous system that food should be soft, sweet, and uniform—nothing like the textures or electrical vitality of living plants or clean animal fats. The taste buds, teeth, and tongue are trained away from discernment and toward dependency. The donut-for-breakfast lady is no better or worse than the one giving her baby organic rice cereal or Nature Valley granola. Same garbage, different presentation.

The combination of formula, rice cereal, plastic nipples, and chemical residue creates a perfect storm. The biofilm that should protect and inform the mouth becomes colonized by unnatural bacteria. The teeth fail to root in harmony with the body’s electrical flow. The gums weaken, the jaw narrows, the palate constricts, and the tongue loses its role as the primary communicator between the mouth, brain, and gut. The child grows up disconnected from the very signals that would have told them what is nourishing and what is toxic.

This is how the cycle continues. A generation raised on imitation food produces another that cannot tell the difference between life and chemistry. And it all begins in the mouth.

The Living Tooth

Each tooth is alive, an organ, not a dead mineral lodged in bone. It breathes, circulates, and communicates with the rest of the body through a network of blood vessels, lymphatic channels, and nerves. These microscopic pathways, called dentinal tubules, carry messages between the mouth, brain, and internal organs. Every tooth is part of an electrical and energetic network that measures not only pressure and temperature but the quality of what we eat, what gives life and what destroys it.

Teeth are intelligent. They are sensors as much as they are tools. They recognize vibration, mineral content, and light energy in food. When we eat something alive, fresh, whole, sun drenched, the teeth conduct energy smoothly through the nervous system. The entire body feels aligned and alert. But when we eat something artificial or denatured, the current weakens. The teeth detect this instantly.

My son experienced this after using my tallow tooth formula for a couple of years. His teeth and mouth had regained their natural intelligence. One day he tried to eat a bag of candy he used to love. The moment it touched his teeth, he felt resistance, not a mental rejection but a physical one. His teeth would not chew. They became uncomfortable, as if his body itself was saying no. He spat it out without hesitation. This is what it means to be in harmony with the body’s design. The senses and tissues begin to speak clearly again. That is me holding up the glass jar of tallow teeth I make in my kitchen. Easier to make then the time it takes to buy it from a store. And an article I was featured in the Epoch Times that showcases me as the first to use a tallow based toothpaste. Now it seems everyone jumps on the bandwagon. Mine is just home rendered buffalo tallow, horsetail root and jacobson’s sea salt.

When the nervous system is clear and the teeth are alive, discernment becomes effortless. There are no neutral foods. What we eat either provides life energy or steals it. A living mouth recognizes this instantly. It does not crave what harms it because the communication between the body and the earth is intact. This is the natural state of health—a full sensory awareness of what is true nourishment.

The Industrial Mouth – A Manufactured Problem

The modern dental system treats the mouth as a mechanical device rather than a living ecosystem. It assumes disease where there is natural variation and prescribes products that strip, sterilize, and suppress. From childhood, people are told to scrub their teeth with substances that would never be placed on any other organ of the body. The idea of “clean” has been reduced to foam and sting, while the living intelligence of the mouth is erased through daily chemical assault.

Toothpaste, mouthwash, and whitening products are built on detergents, alcohols, and synthetic flavoring agents. They remove protective layers, desensitize nerves, and create dependency on constant stimulation. These formulas are not designed to support health but to train people to equate burn with purity. The result is a mouth that feels clean but is stripped of its natural defense system. What remains is vulnerable tissue, easily irritated, quick to inflame, and unable to regulate itself.

The same logic is applied when discomfort arises. Instead of identifying imbalance or deficiency, the answer is often more chemistry. Oils, antiseptics, and numbing agents are prescribed to mute the body’s signals. One of the most common is clove oil, widely praised for easing dental pain but very destructive to nerve tissue and roots. Each attempt to suppress sensation pushes the mouth further from its natural intelligence. Pain, dryness, and sensitivity are treated as problems to fix rather than messages to interpret.

Even the tools of diagnosis cause harm. X-rays expose delicate oral tissues to radiation and heat, damaging the crystalline structure of the teeth while claiming to detect decay, they CAUSE it.

The process creates what it then names a cavity. Once the tooth is labeled defective, the repair begins with drills and compounds that embed toxins close to the brain. This system creates a cycle of artificial injury followed by synthetic correction. It is maintenance by destruction.

What emerges from this conditioning is not health but dependence. The population has been taught to fear its own biology and to outsource every sign of vitality to a product. A healthy mouth needs nourishment and care, not sterilization. The more chemistry added, the less the mouth functions as part of a living body.

The Mouth That was Forced Not to Speak

We have been taught to silence the body’s most intelligent organ, the mouth. What once sensed life, truth, and balance has been retrained to crave sterility, sugar, and simulation. Yet the body still remembers. Beneath the coating of chemicals, the mouth’s living intelligence waits to return to its native language: one of texture, vibration, and electrical connection.

Part 2 will explore how to restore that language, how to feed and awaken the living mouth again, how to repair the forest of teeth and reconnect it to the body’s current. Because healing does not begin in the gut or the brain. It begins at the gate.

