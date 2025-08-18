Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
19h

Medicine Girl! Wonderful article. I relate to so many things, so bear with me as I comment.

1. The lovely lady you shared sounds like a lot of people I know. As a Nigerian, we would believe the Church for everything...while our lands were being taken away? Where was the God in that? I wrote about that here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-black-mans-guide-to-reality

2. I've touched on the Roman Empire and Church so much that it echos what I'm reading here. Like you, I argue that the Roman Empire never went away and that the force behind it is a force of "inverted power." When we can see things for what they are and not with 'Christian perspectives' we gain a clearer picture of what things are. Here are the articles I've written on the topic:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-eternal-empire-how-the-roman

3. Your spot on with the Bible. I recently wrote about the bible and how 60% are myths from other parts of the world, with a Hebrew/Christian lens. Curious to what you find as I was working on this as well, but you may publish yours before mine. Read, "The Mythology of the Bible" here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-mythology-of-the-bible-and-the

4. I've touched on Revelation as well and how it's a huge interpretation narrative by the Jesuits--along with the Sinner's prayer as well: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/meet-the-priest-who-invented-the

I've written a lot so I'll stop now. Looking forward to what you and Agent produce. If I can help, please let me know.

PS: When we walk with the Divine, we can spot the fallacies in the 'Church.' Looking forward to your work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Medicine Girl
Roland Wehr's avatar
Roland Wehr
21h

Loved your article. Thanks for sharing anecdotes about your encounters with the 'church'.

What happened at the Council of Nicaea in 325 CE is debatable because the Roman Catholic Empire modified history to suit their needs. If we dig deep enough, even using some of the Catholic Church's documents such as the Catholic Encyclopedia, we find no evidence of a Hesus (the letter J not existing until much later), or a Christ, until after the Council of Nicaea concluded its meeting likely a year and a half later.

There are also manufactured stories of the Roman Emperor Constantine, having converted to Christianity that did not exist at that time. The Emperor gathered warring heads of various religious tribes together at that meeting to resolve their religious differences, because he was tired of them disturbing the harmony of the Roman Empire. After they argued for a long time he put his foot down and forced them to come up with a consensus religion. Up until that time religious groups had their deities like Mithra, Zeus etc.

Have you heard of the expression Jesus H. Christ. An amalgamation (consensus) of Hesus (druid god), Horus (Egyptian god), Christ (Krishna). Here is the fable of Mithra, notice the similarities.

Mithra, one of a trinity, stood on a rock, the emblem of the foundation of his religion, and was anointed with honey. After a last supper with Helios and 11 other companions, Mithra was crucified on a cross, bound in linen, placed in a rock tomb and rose on the third day or around 25 March (the full moon at the spring equinox, a time now called Easter after the Babylonian goddess Ishtar).

I wrote 2 articles explaining it all, and it took me a long time to put it out, because I knew it would be troubling for people.

Also to reply to Ray Horvath, whose comment popped up as I was writing, the battle between Islam and the west is bullshit, manufactured by the Intelligence Agencies (military) to divide us, nothing more. Muslims are some of the kindest people I have met, open your eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Medicine Girl and others
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture