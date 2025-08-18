When I used to work in home health as an RN, I met a sweet woman I’ll call Gertrude. She was 85, with a puff of bright white hair and a smile that could light up a room. She is very intelligent and sees current event play out the same way I do, with even more depth to her perspectives. We have had some great conversations and I learn a lot from them. She was also completely blind. Her husband, a fully disabled veteran, had passed away suddenly ten years earlier, and not long after, she began losing her sight.

She lived alone in the small 2 bedroom house she and her husband had worked their entire lives to pay off. In her living room hung a large portrait of the two of them together in their early days. Every morning, Gertrude would sit in front of it, trying to see what she could. Some days, she could make out colors. Other days, only shades of grey. She told me she still looked at it first thing every morning in hope her sight might somehow return.

not the actual couple, stock image but similar to what she would look at every morning.

I worked with her to contact the VA for help, but because her husband had died before she applied for spousal benefits, she was denied. We tried state assistance, but because she owned her home, she was again disqualified. She couldn’t afford private care, and home health services weren’t going to last more than a few weeks. I couldn’t leave her without help, so I started doing what I could, cleaning, organizing, bringing my vacuum, trying to make the house safer. But with my own schedule, I couldn’t do everything she needed.

She burned her hand one day trying to heat a can of soup. The Center for the Blind came back and gave her a cane and a complicated phone, but that wasn’t what she needed. She needed groceries, meals prepped, laundry sorted, rides to the park, companionship. Real care, several times a week, not a token gesture.

I thought maybe a local church could step in. I had a friend at a huge mega-church nearby called Our Father’s House. He introduced Gertrude’s situation to the ministers and staff, but they offered excuse after excuse: liability issues, outside their scope, not their responsibility. Not one member of that sprawling congregation of thousands stepped forward when the need was announced after their service. I tried other churches. Same response. Eventually the state stepped in after hours on the phone and provided a IHSS caregiver for 12 hours a week. A literal God send and this person, like most caregivers I encounter, are kind and will give you the shirt off their backs if it would help. So thanks to our tenacity, not the church, she is cared for and revered as every one of our elders should be.

What is the actual purpose of these churches? Why are people faithfully tithing, singing, praying, while real human need goes unanswered right outside their doors? O sending money to foreign countries when we have homeless right outside their doors. If the church won’t help the vulnerable, who are they serving?

And then 2020 happened. Churches that had long preached about faith, trusting God suddenly enforced masks, distancing, promoted experimental injections and denied entry unless you submitted to the C number after 18 shots which they promoted and recommended.

Leaders who claimed to speak for God demanded obedience to the same protocols being issued by governments and corporations. Where were they really getting their instructions? Because it certainly wasn’t from the divine. I don’t believe God makes mistakes, and I don’t believe a loving God would want people injecting mercury, thimerosal, aluminum, or other unknown poisons (no one knows what was exactly in them so stop believing you do) into their divinely intelligent bodies.

So I started digging deeper into the structure and origins of the church itself. Who originally built the concept? Why does it exist? Why do so many churches, especially Catholic ones, serve as havens for predators who are almost never arrested or tried? And why do the rituals at the very center of the faith, blood sacrifice, eating flesh, drinking blood, look more like the practices of a dark cult than the teachings of a loving God? It wasn’t just Gertrude. I saw a pattern, churches preaching service but serving only themselves. A a darker agenda.

The Origins of the Church: Power Before Piety

The early Christians weren’t sitting in pews or passing offering plates. For the first three centuries, they were small, scattered groups meeting in homes and caves. Their gatherings were illegal, their writings fragmented, their leaders often hunted down. Rome wasn’t worried about their theology, the empire tolerated hundreds of gods. What Rome could not tolerate was defiance. And Christians, by refusing to burn incense to Caesar or swear loyalty to the emperor, were openly undermining the empire’s authority.

This was more than religious stubbornness. In a system where allegiance to Caesar kept the peace, their refusal looked like the calm before the storm, a potential uprising and threat to the empire. That’s why they were persecuted. It wasn’t about Jesus. It was about their lack of obedience to Rome.

But suppression backfired. Executions and public martyrdom only drew more attention and followers. Ordinary people were inspired by the conviction of those who would rather die than conform…they had to know why. Slowly, Christianity transformed from an outlaw sect into a movement Rome couldn’t stamp out. Christianity didn’t spread on conviction alone. What set it apart was the promise of heaven and salvation tied to the threat of eternal punishment in the depths of hell. For people in the ancient world, already living under empire, famine, and war, the idea of endless torment after death unless you followed the one true God was a powerful motivator. The doctrines weren’t just about belief; they carried the weight of fear. Heaven and hell became tools of persuasion, ensuring compliance not just in life, but in their imagination of eternity.

Constantine and the Turning Point

By the 4th century, the empire itself was fracturing. Internal corruption, military overreach, and economic strain were pulling Rome apart. Constantine saw in Christianity not just a religion, but a tool. A unifying banner.

In 313 CE, the Edict of Milan legalized Christianity. Within a few decades, Constantine and his successors made it the official religion of the empire. Rome didn’t suddenly “find God.” Rome found a survival strategy: One empire. One emperor. One faith.

By aligning with Christianity, Constantine transformed a persecuted sect into a state apparatus. Loyalty to Caesar was replaced by loyalty to Christ, as both ultimately served the same throne.

The Council of Nicaea: Belief by Committee

The shift became most obvious at the Council of Nicaea in 325 CE. On the surface, it was a theological meeting about whether Jesus was divine or human. In reality, it was a political summit. Bishops gathered to settle disputes not because Rome cared about doctrine, but because division threatened unity.

At Nicaea, belief itself became law. Heresy wasn’t just wrong thinking; it was destabilizing the empire. Out of dozens of gospels and letters circulating among early Christians, only a handful were chosen. Others, like the Gospel of Thomas or the Gospel of Mary, were labeled heretical and buried, often literally.

The message was clear: the empire, through the church, would decide what truth was. And once belief was legislated, doubt itself became a crime. What a perfect way to have your citizens follow your rulings, first through their own belief system. Then they practically rule themselves.

Rituals Rooted in Blood

Rome also absorbed and repackaged older rituals into the Christian doctrines. Communion, the eating of flesh and drinking of blood, echoed ancient fertility rites and sacrificial ceremonies. The point was not mystical union with God but communal conformity. By sharing in the same symbolic act, populations were bound together under the church’s control. Communion isn’t just similar to ancient blood rites, it is a direct inheritance of them, just rebranded under the new religion.

Why would a religion of love and forgiveness center itself on consuming blood and flesh, and a fixation on death?

Incense, robes, altars, processions, holy days: none of this was unique to Christianity. These were Roman civic rituals, rebranded. The bishop became a kind of spiritual governor, dressed like a senator, presiding over ceremonies that mirrored Romans imperial pomp and circumstance. It was just another theater, reinforcing authority through their own long standing rituals.

A System of Gatekeeping

The deeper shift was psychological. Before the church, people could pray, sacrifice, or seek guidance directly. With the institutional church in place, access to God was now mediated. You wanted forgiveness? Confess to a priest. You wanted salvation? Submit to baptism. This was no longer a direct connection to the god of your choice. You wanted eternal life? Only through the church and it’s leader could show you how it would be granted.

It was a monopoly on the divine. Something that once belonged to everyone; spirit, faith, connection, was seized, branded, and controlled. Access now cost loyalty, obedience, and of course money.

How Rome Fell, and the Church Rose

We know historically Rome’s military machine was unmatched, its legions secured vast frontiers from Britain to Mesopotamia, but no amount of force could guard against an idea reshaping loyalty from within. By the 3rd and 4th centuries, Christianity had already spread across every province, carried not only by the poor but also by Roman elites who saw its organizational power.

Key figures in the empire recognized that this new faith could be more than a religion. Constantine’s so-called “conversion” in the early 4th century was not a simple matter of belief; it was a political calculation. By aligning himself with Christianity, he turned a persecuted sect into a tool of statecraft. Soon after, the Edict of Milan (313 CE) legalized the faith, and by 380 CE, under Theodosius I, Christianity became the empire’s official religion. What began as a marginal movement was transformed into the very structure of imperial authority.

The effect was profound. Traditional Roman civic religion, which bound loyalty to the empire through ritual sacrifice and emperor worship, was dismantled. In its place, Christian doctrine offered a different kind of allegiance, obedience to the Church as the sole path to salvation, and eternal damnation for dissent. This shift hollowed out Rome’s civic foundations. Where citizens once owed their identity to Rome itself, now they owed it to an institution that transcended Rome.

By the time the Western empire fell in the 5th century, the church had already absorbed much of its administrative framework. Far from an accident of history, the transition looks like the outcome of a long political maneuver: replace the symbols of empire with symbols of faith, and rule the same people under a their own faith and they will never revolt again. Rome did not fall so much as it was simply converted into another form of empire one dripping in theology rather than military conquest.

Why This Matters

The origins of Christianity aren’t simply spiritual history. They are political history. What began as a movement of defiance became an imperial machine. The same structures, ritual, hierarchy and gatekeeping still shape organized religion today.

This is why mega-churches mirror corporate empires. Why popes and bishops wield political clout. Why institutions that preach faith and love can fly 52 million dollar private jets, hoard billions, cover abuse, and demand obedience. All the while the crowds keep throwing 10% or more of their barely surviving paycheck to paycheck in their offering bowls. They don’t see it.

The core of the church was never the direct pursuit of God. It was about political control and consolidation of power. Once it became clear that a belief system could bring down the Roman Empire from within, every would-be ruler took notice. Across centuries, leaders and movements have tried to replicate the same model, using religion as a tool to secure loyalty, suppress dissent, and extend their domains.

And understanding that history is essential if we’re going to untangle what came next, the political creation of the Bible itself, and the rituals that tie it to far darker practices than most believers realize. And as the centuries unfolded, this machine of power would not just dominate politics, it would shield predators, sanctify corruption, and wrap ancient dark practices in holy robes.”

Fast forward to 2020.

The same patterns that were set in motion 1,700 years ago suddenly revealed themselves again. Churches that had always preached “faith over fear” lined up, almost overnight, to echo government protocols. Masks, distancing, and eventually the C19 injections became the new sacraments.

It wasn’t just compliance, it was effortless enforcement. Entire congregations were barred from worship unless they submitted. Ministers told their flocks that “loving your neighbor” meant taking the jab. Some churches even opened their sanctuaries as vaccine clinics, turning altars into medical stations.

But stop and think: if churches really believe that God is sovereign, why did they parrot the same talking points as the pharmaceutical giants and political rulers? The answer isn’t faith, it’s obedience to the same system of control that has always defined organized religion and takes down empires.

Just as Constantine used Christianity to unify Rome, today’s leaders used churches to unify compliance. What better way to condition people than through the very institutions they trust as holy?

The parallels are impossible to ignore. Communion once bound people to the empire through ritual. Now the syringe has replaced the chalice. The method has changed, but the mechanism is the same: obedience that looks like being a good christian: devotion to the Word, Jesus and God.

The World Council of Churches: Faith or Politics?

My dad didn’t leave anything quietly. He was a WWII airplane mechanic and occasional fill in pilot, a man who saw the world in stark contrasts: black or white, right or wrong.

When our little farming town still had its one-screen theater, my dad took us to see what was billed as a family-friendly PG movie. Within minutes, the jokes turned crude. He shot up from his seat, pointed to the screen, and thundered, “This is filth! Kids, get up, we are leaving.” My mom and the four of us wanted to sink through the floor as the whole town watched us shuffle out. That was my dad, blunt, unbothered by what people thought, and unwilling to compromise on what he believed was right.

Fast forward to church. One Sunday, he loudly announced during a sermon we were leaving the Methodist congregation because it contributed to the World Council of Churches (WCC). At the time, I didn’t know what that meant, to me it was just another embarrassing family moment, but later, I realized he was right. As usual, his delivery was raw, but his instincts were dead on. The WCC wasn’t about Christ. It was about power. The people forming organizations that get an almost instant half billion members isn’t by some random accident or independent of the one world government. It is the one world government.

Founded in 1948 as an “ecumenical body” their words, to promote Christian unity, the WCC grew into the largest religious network in the world, claiming 352 member denominations and more than 600 million Christians. On paper, its mission was noble: unite the churches, support justice, address global issues. But in practice, it was merely a political haven and powerful tool; a global infrastructure of influence more powerful than the second layer under the all seeing eye governments.

Political Bias and Engagement

The WCC consistently aligned itself with leftist and socialist movements. Evangelism took a back seat to “humanization projects” that often read like political manifestos. During the Cold War, its close ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, heavily infiltrated by the KGB, raised suspicions of manipulation and hidden agendas. And nothing came out of it aside from a few raised eyebrows and unanswered questions.

Middle East Controversies

The WCC has been heavily criticized for its one-sided stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, accused of weaponizing its influence against Israel while turning a blind eye to anti-Christian and anti-Jewish rhetoric in Islamic contexts. Instead of fostering reconciliation, it often stoked division, politics wearing the mask of faith.

Scandals and Internal Struggles

The organization has numerous scandals. Leadership crisis, like a top official resigning over several swept under the rug scandals, exposing cracks in its credibility. The 1980s brought allegations of the WCC funneling money to groups engaged in armed struggle, with some of that “aid” finding its way into militant hands. Add to this systemic gender imbalances and abuses of power, and the pattern becomes clear: the WCC preaches morality but protects its own power.

The Russian Orthodox Debate

Most recently, the WCC refused calls to expel the Russian Orthodox Church despite its open support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Instead of drawing a moral line, it chose “dialogue.” Again: unity over truth, politics over faith.

Other points of interest:

The WCC eventually denounced the Doctrine of Discovery the legal concept that justified European colonization and Indigenous dispossession, but only after centuries of silence. It also went further into global politics by declaring fossil fuel disinformation a “crime against humanity.” On the surface, that sounds like moral leadership based on follow the money “science”. In reality, it’s another mechanism of control.

WCC, Climate, COVID, and Control

By framing climate narratives in apocalyptic Book of Revelation style, salvation-like language, the WCC isn’t just warning about the environment. It’s gently pushing the christian world into dependence. A future where every car, every home, every life runs on an energy grid completely controlled by governments and corporations. Electricity becomes the new altar. And the power switch? It can be flipped off remotely if you didn’t pay your dues or tithe your 10%.

The same tactic played out during CONVID-19. WCC leadership issued statements urging Christians worldwide to “get vaccinated because God wants you to protect your neighbor.” Many churches repeated this word-for-word, turning pulpits into public health megaphones. Also known as compliance training. And unlike government spokesmen like Fauci, who triggered political division, the WCC had something stronger: direct trust. People believed their pastors were speaking with spiritual authority from the word of God, not political marching orders.

This is the key to understanding the WCC’s true power. It doesn’t need counterintelligence or psychological ops. It simply speaks, and hundreds of millions obey, not out of fear of government, but out of devotion to God. That’s the most dangerous kind of control there is.

The Safe Haven for Predators

Churches preach protection of life, yet many have failed to protect the most vulnerable in their care. For decades, scandals have revealed how Catholic institutions in particular have harbored predators. Children and specifically altar boys were abused, while offenders were quietly reassigned and records buried. The church remains insulated, shielded by wealth, ritual, and political alliances.

This is not random failure. A system built on hierarchy, secrecy, and unquestioned obedience creates the perfect conditions for abuse. The church was set up this way from the beginning when it took down the Roman empire. And as previously mentioned, became a perfect architecture for all sorts of other dark organizations to use for their nefarious agendas. When challenging authority is framed as rebellion against God, silence becomes the default. Predators thrive in that silence, knowing exposure would threaten the institution itself.

And the abuse is not only about gratification. It is framed as ritualized domination. Violating innocence is twisted into a counterfeit rite of power, a means to absorb power through control, to invert the sacred, to claim authority through desecration. In these spaces, destruction of purity is seen as empowerment, and children become the currency of a corrupted system.

If salvation is framed as obedience to authority, then speaking out feels like rebellion against God.

The hierarchy’s choice to protect abusers rather than expose them reveals the larger truth: the institution prioritizes its abuse for their hidden agenda. Thousands have been caught; thousands more remain hidden. And still, parents bring children into churches where predators are known to serve. I have always said they need your consent for the magic to work. What better way then through religion?

My Awakening

I’ll never forget watching NBC News years ago, when Matt Lauer reported on the passing of a Pope. His tone was reverent, unquestioning. The conversation quickly turned to whether this Pope would be “sainted,” as if sainthood were a natural next step in our observable reality, as if we all agreed that this process, invented by the very institution in question, was a sanctioned fact.

That was the moment I realized this had little to do with religion as I understood it, and everything to do with power and control. It wasn’t about holiness. It was about narrative. The Vatican had created its own universe of rules and titles, and the rest of the world even secular media accepted it as fact without question.

The Vatican’s Shadow

The Vatican presents itself as the holiest city on earth, the throne of God’s representative, the Pope. But when you strip away the incense and marble, what you find looks less like heaven and more like something far darker.

Architecture whispers what words won’t. The papal audience hall, unmistakably shaped like a serpent’s head, places every audience inside the mouth of the deceiver. The Vatican and the Dark Mirror

The papal audience hall, where pope’s address thousands, is unmistakably shaped like a serpent’s head when viewed from above. Inside, the windows resemble fangs and the stage forms a reptilian mouth, placing the faithful in the jaws of deception. Nearby, the grotesque “Resurrection” sculpture looms over worshippers with imagery closer to horror than holiness. None of this is hidden — it is public, permanent architecture.

Statues like the grotesque “Resurrection” sculpture loom over the faithful with imagery closer to horror than holiness. Secret chambers, rituals behind closed doors, and the Vatican’s own astronomers searching the heavens for “other shepherds” all of it suggests a fixation with power and occult mysticism.

And then there is the Pope himself, not merely a pastor, but a monarch (a classic symbol in MK Ultra Programming), a head of state, and a spiritual emperor rolled into one. He wields influence over nearly 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide, speaks before parliaments and presidents, and has the ability to sway geopolitics with a single word. The Vatican is not just a church; it is a sovereign state, complete with its own bank, police, and diplomatic corps. That kind of power has nothing to do with the Sermon on the Mount and everything to do with serving the empire.

Layered on top of this are rituals long criticized for their resemblance to occult practices. Communion frames the consumption of blood and flesh as sacred, echoing pagan cults. Confession grants priests power over a soul, authority that has historically been twisted into control and specifically to blackmail members of the congregation who dare step out of line. You can’t go to the authorities about the priest abusing your son if you confessed to adultery and named names. Even the incense, robes, and processions mimic imperial ceremony are designed not to elevate the spirit, but to awe and intimidate, leaving the faithful fearful of what might await if they disobey. The perfect way to control the masses.

Control in Every Age

From the Roman Empire to the pandemic, the pattern holds: obedience first, humanity last. Whether through fear of hell, fear of disease, or fear of social exile, the church has always leveraged terror to maintain control. And those who sit at the top benefit in wealth, in power, in impunity.

The rituals and symbols may evolve, but the root system is the same. A structure that claims divine authority while echoing occult practices and controls the masses. A haven for predators dressed as shepherds. A machine designed not to free souls but to bind them in their brand of darkness.

And the pattern never broke. From Rome to the Reformation, from medieval inquisitions to modern scandals, the system endures. Which forces us to ask: if the Vatican is the pinnacle of Christian authority, yet mirrors the very symbols and rituals of darkness, what spirit has truly guided it all along? To whom do they answer?

The Church of Power, Not God

From Constantine’s empire to the Vatican’s serpentine halls, from pulpits that ignored Gertrude to megachurches enforcing the C19 injection, the pattern has never broken. The church has never truly been about God. It has been about obedience and mass control. A political machine in religious clothing.

Coming Wednesday: Article 3 — The Bible and the Script We’ve Been Given

But the church is only half the story. The real lever of control wasn’t just the institution — it was the book it carried. The Bible as we know it wasn’t handed down from the heavens, it was curated, edited, and codified by councils with political, power and financial agendas.

And within that book lie the darkest tools of all: predictive programming disguised as prophecy. From Revelation’s beasts and plagues to Nostradamus’s cryptic visions, humanity has been nudged to see history not as an open field of choice, but as a prewritten script. And when the script is already set, what are we really doing? Living by God’s design — or playing along in a simulation engineered to keep us obedient?

After all, who wants to play a game when the outcome was decided before you even took your first breath?

Article 3 will dig into the Bible itself — its contradictions, its omissions, its political birth, and the rituals and prophecies that tie it closer to occult programming than divine inspiration. If you thought the church was built on control, wait until you see what’s hidden in the pages they told you were sacred.

I have a huge favor to ask you first - keep us writing! I am working with my friend Agent131711

