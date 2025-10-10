The Silent Suffering of Dentistry

Behind the bright LED eyesight destroying lights and antiseptic smiles of modern dentistry lies a truth few speak aloud: the profession itself is deadly.

For decades, rumors have circulated that dentists end their own lives more often than any other medical professionals. The searchable data is mixed, some pharmaceutical funded studies refute the myth, while others confirm what many already feel in their bones. But what is undeniable is the extraordinary rate of depression, burnout, and suicidal thoughts among those trained to rape “fix” the mouth. One in six dentists has considered suicide in the past year. That number alone tells us something essential about the system they serve.

Dentistry is not simply a technical trade. It is a psychological minefield. Practitioners are indoctrinated in the MK-Ultra-style bootcamp called medical school, to suppress human connection and empathy, to drill into and permanently destroy living tissue, to inject a cocaine derivative directly into the nervous system, and to neutralize the body’s signals of pain with chemicals, then call it care. Day after day, they perform procedures that permanently disconnect life from sensation, turning a once-living organ into a chemical filled, imprisoned static object. The human spirit can only perform that act of separation for so long before it begins to mirror the same lifelessness it creates.

The human body doesn’t want to lie. Every time a person acts against what they know to be true, the body reacts. Polygraph tests work on this principle: heart rate spikes, breathing changes, skin conductivity shifts. The nervous system registers deception as danger. When those physiological alarms are ignored, stress becomes chronic.

Research in psychophysiology shows that sustained self-betrayal, continuing to do what one knows causes harm, produces biochemical stress equal to long-term trauma. Cortisol rises. Immune function drops. Emotional regulation collapses. When truth is suppressed, the entire system degrades.

Dentists live inside that contradiction. They’re told they’re saving teeth while destroying them. They’re trained to silence pain rather than interpret it, address it and heal it. The nervous system knows it’s wrong, but the golden handcuffs attached to a sold their soul paycheck demands compliance. The result is a profession willingly performing acts the body and spirit recognize as harm, grinding, drilling, severing, and seeing patients slowly but surely have their mouth’s destroyed.

They sell procedures that slowly destroy the body a little at a time, and they know it. Ask them why their patients return year after year, worse off than before, while those who step outside the system begin to heal. The answer is always anger and defensiveness. Not ignorance, recognition.

This is about blaming dentists, 100% and the understanding about a profession that builds its foundation on the denial of living intelligence and addressing the root causes. The despair that drives so many dental professionals toward breakdown is the same despair built into the procedures themselves. The mouth, the most expressive and communicative part of the human body, has been purposely damaged and the electromagnetic circuit destroyed. And in the process, so have the people who work inside it.

The Lost Blueprint of the Living Mouth

Before the dental chair, before mouth soap, fluoride, and the drill, there were human beings whose teeth never needed fixing.

In the early 1900s, dentist Weston A. Price set out to understand why. He traveled to remote villages in the Swiss Alps, to the islands of Scotland, to native tribes in Alaska, Africa, and Polynesia. What he found contradicted everything he had been taught in school.

These people had broad jaws, perfectly aligned teeth, and almost no cavities. They did not brush or floss. They had never seen a dentist. Yet their smiles were radiant, their faces open, and their health robust. Their diets were rich in natural fats, raw dairy, fermented grains, mineral salts, and foods pulled directly from living soil and sea. AND they didn’t put toxic chemicals on the end of a scrub brush twice a day and remove the living biofilm protecting their mouth twice or three times a day.

Price discovered that when these same populations adopted modern dental habits, processed foods, refined flour, canned milk, white sugar, their next generation developed crooked teeth, smaller jaws, and rampant decay. Within a single decade, the architecture of the human face began to collapse.

He realized that what nourished the teeth was not “calcium” or “vitamin D” in isolation, but the entire living network of minerals, microbes, and fats that carried electrical energy from the soil into the body. The mouth was not separate from the land; it was an extension of it.

Keep in mind—even those eating a healthy diet also don’t add toxic poisons to “clean” the mouth. Remember, if you use toxic chemicals such as xylitol, ANY detergents, glycerin, or flavors, you aren’t cleaning—you are poisoning. Green Beaver, Hello, Tom’s—they’re worse than their toxic counterparts. That $12 tube that promises to be healthy uses the latest hydroxyapatite trend to lure you into destroying your teeth.

Hydroxyapatite is nothing magical. It’s ground-up eggshells, bones, or other animal waste repackaged as a miracle mineral. They sell it like it’s going to somehow make it into your enamel, as if a tooth fairy could shove calcium back into your teeth while you sleep. It doesn’t work that way. You can’t smear dead matter on your teeth and expect life to return. The only way minerals become bioavailable is through the natural cycle: plants pull them from the soil, animals eat the plants, and we eat the plants. You have to eat the plants that eat the bones or drink real bone broth that extracts minerals through natural processes. We don’t eat bones—we eat the plants that eat the bones. That’s how minerals become alive and usable to the body.

Oh, and let’s not forget the “amazing” birch-derived xylitol. Sounds so natural—too bad it’s a toxic alcohol sugar. And stop it with the BS that your body makes it. No, xylitol is an industry now, and they’ve got their scientist puppets writing studies to proclaim this clownworld nonsense. If you believe this about xylitol, I can’t help you—you’re too far gone. I the photo below, I underlined all of the harmful ingreDIEnts.

The Invention of Food Fortification

Price’s discoveries were quietly eclipsed by the rise of industrial nutrition.

Instead of restoring vitality to food, corporations stripped it away and promised to replace it with chemicals, aka vitamins and supplements they invented. Synthetic “vitamins” and “enrichment” programs turned dead insecticide sprayed flour and sterilized milk into even more profitable commodities.

Fortification became a marketing miracle, proof that food could be processed indefinitely and still called healthy. But the body knew better. The new diet disrupted the mineral balance that kept saliva conductive, enamel strong, and gums alive. Toothpaste removes the protective layer, and exposes the vulnerable teeth to toxic poisons. Teeth that had once been rooted in harmony with the nervous system began to weaken.

The modern epidemic of dental decay was not born from neglect or poor hygiene, which EVERY dentist will blame you for eating sugar and not flossing and brushing enough, it began when life was removed from food and replaced with the illusion of nourishment. The same system that told dentists to drill the living tooth told families to eat dead bread. Both acts silenced the body’s natural intelligence.

What Weston Price uncovered was more than a nutritional truth—it was a map of coherence. When humans ate food charged with life force energy, their bodies built strong bones, stable emotions, and clear instincts. When that charge was removed, not only did the teeth begin to crumble, but so did the ability to sense what was nourishing or harmful. The loss of living food became the loss of inner guidance. Now the public is able to choke down chemicals disguised as food.

Transition: From Emotional to Biological Disconnection

The pain inside the profession mirrors the pain inside the patient. Every drilled tooth, every capped nerve, every sterilized surface separates the mouth a little further from the rest of the body. The vitality that once flowed freely through the enamel, gums, and nerves is replaced by lifeless material.

But the mouth is not an object to fix, it is an organ of perception. The same electrical current that moves through the heart and brain moves through the teeth and gums. When that current is interrupted, the whole system falters. Try turning on a light that has a disrupted electrical circuit. To treat the mouth as mechanical is to strip it of vitality. To treat it as living is to restore coherence between all parts of the human circuit.

The Cycle of Damage – From Cavity to Root Canal

A cavity is not a hole in a tooth; it is a signal of an electrical imbalance. The living current that flows through the enamel, dentin, and pulp has been interrupted. Minerals are no longer being carried in and out through the microscopic tubules-the circuit is broken. The tooth is trying to communicate distress, asking for the conditions that restore flow, real plant and animal minerals, hydration, sunlight, and calm in the nervous system. Instead, the message is intercepted by industry and translated into pathology. What was once a repairable imbalance becomes a reason to drill and fill with more poison.

The Cult of Extraction

This is the dentist’s office I had the misfortune of walking into. A crown had cracked, and I wanted the same office that put it in to replace it. No exaggeration, within three minutes of sitting down, Shakiba announced, without an image, scan, or even curiosity, that the tooth was a lost cause. Extraction, she said, was the only way. Maybe a bridge, maybe an implant, like I was choosing salad dressings at a restaurant. Translation: a permanent, profitable problem.

I asked how she could know that without an X-ray. She bristled, clearly not used to being questioned. Then came the rehearsed monologue about the house foundation—that if there’s a crack, the whole house must come down. A perfect little parable for a profession that demolishes what it doesn’t understand.

I told her that real builders, such as myself, repair foundations, and the repaired structure often ends up stronger than before. I asked if she had ever studied methods for saving cracked teeth instead of yanking them out like weeds. She snapped, “All I do is think. If there were a way to save it, I’d have already thought of it.” Five minutes, and she had condemned a living organ of my body to death, without a single shred of evidence.

When I refused the X-ray, she rolled her eyes and smirked. “It’s perfectly safe,” she said, while tossing two lead blankets over me like a child playing dress-up in a hazmat suit. The technician “accidentally” took two exposures instead of one—oops—and laughed. Then Shakiba waltzed back in, fake smile plastered on, and said, “Just as I thought, you’ll need to have it pulled.”

One hundred seventy-eight dollars and a handwritten referral later, I was expected to thank her for the privilege of losing part of my body.

But I don’t take orders from the brainwashed, indoctrinated white-coat clergy who mistake blind obedience for intelligence. These sterilized priests of pathology think destruction is precision and call mutilation medicine. They grind down healthy tissue, cap it with synthetic cement, and congratulate themselves for saving what they just killed.

I refused their ritual and took my so-called “hopeless” tooth elsewhere, half a world away, to a dentist who still understands what living tissue means. He looked at my drawings and schematics of how this could be done, agreed with my ideas and simply repaired it. No implants. No bridges. No mutilation. Just my own tooth, restored to strength by hands that respect life instead of erasing it. Sure it would be better to have the materials made out of bone and enamel, but saving my tooth and working with what I had available was the first priority. Someday we will have truly restorative dentistry that relies on prevention first.

small crack in the root of a tooth and a mesh overlay inside the crack to repair it

The same doctrine that condemns a cracked tooth as unsalvageable is the one that calls wisdom teeth useless. Both reveal the same blindness, the refusal to see that what nature created has purpose far beyond the limits of industry.

When digestion, circulation, or electrical charge is weakened, teeth mineralize unevenly. The so-called cavity is simply a window into that process. And the best way to weaken an electrical charge? Use soap and a brush to wear away the protective layers, over and over, until they get holes, then pump radiation directly into the holes until the teeth and roots eventually break.

The standard intervention—drillin and fillin—creates a new kind of damage. A drill cuts through the tooth’s crystalline lattice, severing tiny nerve endings and shattering its ability to communicate with the rest of the body. Once filled, the tooth is no longer a responsive organ but a plugged sensor. Each filling, whether mercury, resin, or ceramic, blocks conductivity. Over time, the tooth becomes a silent satellite cut off from the network of life.

When the body begins to protest this disconnection, the dentist proposes a root canal. This procedure removes the nerve entirely, hollowing out what was once alive and connected directly to other parts of the body and filling it with chemical compounds. The tooth may look intact, but it has become a dead transmitter embedded beside the brain. These root-filled teeth can release toxins into nearby tissues, and interfere with the electrical coherence of the nervous system. I’m sure you or know someone that had a tooth extracted and the one next to it went haywire. Just like the redwood tree example in Article 1.

Here is a connection few have made: each root canal becomes a permanent antenna of stagnation. The dead tooth interrupts the body’s electromagnetic field, altering how signals travel through the jaw, head, and spinal column. The trigeminal nerve, which feeds directly into the brainstem, now carries distorted information from a site that no longer conducts light or life. The brain interprets this confusion as chronic inflammation, fatigue, or emotional imbalance. Many people live with this interference daily, never realizing that their “healed” tooth is broadcasting static into their nervous system and inside their heads. Tinnitus anyone? Of course that is a disorder and your fault, no hearing the dead teeth filled with chemicals or the EMF’s and radio waves bombarding us.

The Hidden Role of Wisdom Teeth

Wisdom teeth are the completion of the body’s cranial circuit. They sit at the farthest ends of the jaw, anchoring the energy channels that run through the skull and spine. Each tooth communicates through the trigeminal nerve, which connects directly to the brainstem and feeds signals into the limbic system and pineal gland. When intact, the wisdom teeth help maintain electrical balance between the cranial nerves, blood flow, and light perception within the brain.

At the center of this communication lies the Circle of Willis, a ring-shaped group of arteries that regulates blood flow at the base of the brain. This circle forms the vascular highway that feeds the pineal gland, our inner compass of light and rhythm. The posterior neural currents from the wisdom teeth trace along the same path, linking the oral field with this central network. When these teeth are present, they complete a circuit that grounds the nervous system and harmonizes the pineal’s activity.

Removing wisdom teeth severs that connection. The back of the jaw collapses inward, blood flow patterns shift, and the cranial field loses coherence. Many people notice subtle consequences they can’t explain: fatigue, hormonal imbalance, depression, loss of intuitive clarity, loss of hair. These are not random. They are the echoes of a broken circuit between the jaw, the speaking from wisdom voice and the pineal.

The pineal gland governs circadian rhythm, hormonal cycles, and electromagnetic perception. It is our internal timekeeper and sensor of higher frequencies. When the wisdom teeth are removed, the current that stabilizes this gland weakens. The result is the dulling of the senses, an energetic dimming of light within the head and the deeper wisdom we understand and speak. It is much easier to believe a popular influencer tell you to take rat poison or slather industrial solvents on your body when you are not functioning with complete circuit. Makes sense to the dulled disrupted mind.

The mass extraction of wisdom teeth was not an accident of modern dentistry. It was a deliberate rewriting of human anatomy, disconnecting billions of people from their internal compass. The teeth that symbolize wisdom, maturity, and integration were labeled as useless and cut out before they could form. In doing so, the bridge between the grounded body and the perceiving spirit was severed.

The wisdom teeth are not remnants of evolution. They are living conductors that complete the body’s highest circuit, from bone to brain to light. Once removed, the current weakens, and the human instrument loses part of its song.

The Illusion of “Biological” Dentistry

Even the new wave of so-called biological dentists carry the same disease under a different name. I’ve asked them straight:

Why still use X-rays when they damage the roots, teeth, and surrounding bone?

Why recommend extractions when studies show people who lose teeth don’t live as long?

Why keep selling “healthy” toothpaste, detergent in disguise, that strips away the mouth’s protective biofilm, leaving teeth weaker and more vulnerable to decay?

Why use cinnamon and clove oils, both known to damage nerve tissue?

Why promote xylitol, a sugar alcohol that disrupts the mouth’s flora, erodes the natural film, and slowly destroys what it claims to protect?

Why sell supplements to help teeth heal that do the opposite?

These aren’t minor oversights. They are proof that most “biological” dentists are still practicing industrial dentistry with earth-tone packaging and crystals in the lobby. The same chemicals. The same drills. The same fluoride logic dressed in clay jars.

Zero respect for that system. It’s the same barbarism, just sold with better branding. Different tools, same violence. The wolf in sheeps clothing.

Dentistry was never supposed to be a war zone. Yet somewhere along the way, care became conquest. They learned to numb the nerves, silence pain, and sell death one porcelain crown at a time. They called it “science.” They called it “health.” But the body doesn’t lie. It never has. Every suppressed truth leaves a mark—on the enamel, on the gums, on the spirit.

Behind every bright dental office light is a human being forced to perform acts that go against nature itself. They know. The body knows. And eventually, the soul knows too. That’s why the burnout rate is astronomical, why depression and suicide shadow the profession like mercury in the blood. You can’t drill away truth. You can only bury it so long before it rises through the cracks.

Next week, I’ll show you how to restore what they destroyed.

Not with fluoride. Not with glycerin. Not with lab-made “minerals.”

But with life itself. Recipes included and my own personal journey of restoring my own mouth after being brutalized at the hand of the industry.

Monday morning at 7:30 PST — the truth they don’t want you to know about the living mouth. How to rebuild it, protect its biofilm, and create the only toothpaste that actually heals instead of harms.

